18-year-old Ga. man arrested in series of armed robberies, home invasions targeting Hispanics
DOUGLAS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said an 18-year-old man has been arrested for string of armed robberies and home invasions targeting members of the Hispanic community. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The GBI said Roderick Hillman was arrested in Alma, in...
WALB 10
‘Prolific’ meth trafficker 1 of 6 arrested in Worth Co. drug bust
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Six suspects, including a “prolific” meth trafficker, have been arrested as part of a drug operation in Worth County, according to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). Here is who was arrested:. Justin Vinson, 40, charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine. Angela...
WALB 10
1 killed as a result of Colquitt Co. high-speed chase
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested after killing a person as a result of a Wednesday high-speed chase, according to the Georgia State Patrol Thomasville post. Colin Anthony Terrell, 31, of Moultrie, has been charged with vehicular homicide as well as other traffic violations. Georgia State Patrol...
WALB 10
3 teenagers charged in Valdosta armed robbery
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Three teenagers were charged in connection to an armed robbery incident, according to the Valdosta Police Department. The incident happened on Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m. Valdosta police responded to the 500 block of New Hudson Street after receiving a 911 call that someone had shot at juveniles that ran into someone’s house. There was another 911 call about a man being robbed of a video game console at gunpoint by a group of juveniles. The victim told police he ran and got in his car and the group chased him and shot at his car.
douglasnow.com
Alleged car thief leads officers on chase through Bacon, Coffee counties
A suspect wanted out of DeKalb County led officers from Bacon and Coffee counties on a high speed chase last week that ended near Nicholls. According to a release issued by the Bacon County Sheriff's Office, on January 18, 2023, Alma Police Department officers were dispatched to the Circle K/McDonald’s at the intersection of East 16th Street and South Pierce Street in reference to a stolen vehicle.
WJCL
Sheriff: K-9s searching for suspect who ran from deadly crash site in Glynn County
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. One person is dead following a crash Thursday in Brunswick. According to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Thursday afternoon at Tillman and K Street. The sheriff's office says it is investigating criminal activity involved in the crash and...
WALB 10
Airplane equipment stolen from Douglas airport, suspect wanted
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department (DPD) is currently looking for a suspect(s) wanted for stealing airplane equipment from the Douglas airport. The incident happened on Jan. 15 at the Douglas Municipal Gene Chambers Airport when a suspect got out of a vehicle and walked to a hangar where planes were being stored, according to DPD.
WALB 10
2 arrested in connection to a Moultrie stabbing
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested as part of a stabbing investigation in Moultrie, according to the city of Moultrie. In a release, the city said that the Moultrie Poice Department was searching for suspects wanted in connection to a stabbing on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Both suspects,...
laniercountynewsonline.com
Valdosta Felon Arrested Tuesday
VALDOSTA, Georgia – About 2:30 a.m., Monday, Valdosta Police Officers responded to the intersection of West Magnolia Street and North St. Augustine Road after E911 received a call of a vehicle sitting at the stop sign with loud music coming from the vehicle. When officers approached the vehicle they found the driver, later identified as Lakenry Roberts 28), who appeared to be sleeping.
douglasnow.com
Passenger in vehicle allegedly attempts to swallow bag of cocaine during traffic stop
A traffic stop by a Broxton Police Department officer led to an arrest after the passenger of the vehicle attempted to swallow a plastic bag containing suspected cocaine in front of the officer. The incident occurred on earlier this month when a BPD officer conducted a traffic stop on a...
WJCL
Deputies: Woman found dead after her car hit a tree in Toombs County was headed to the hospital
UVALDA, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. One woman is dead in Toombs County after she was found behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck a tree. But that crash may not have been what killed her. According to the Toombs County Sheriff's Office, 911 dispatch received...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Execution of Search Warrants Result in Arrests
Multiple law enforcement agencies worked today last Friday in an effort to solve thefts, burglaries, motor vehicle thefts, entering an automobile, and drug distribution in the area. According to Vidalia Chief of Police James Jermon, the Vidalia Police Department Investigative Services Division, Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, Lyons Police Department, Georgia...
wfxl.com
Adel police look to speak with man seen on surveillance video
Adel police need help to locate a man seen on surveillance video. The police department posted a photo on their Facebook page and said, "if anybody knows who this guy is, we need to have a conversation with him. Sorry the picture is not Lifetouch quality, but he didn't stop long enough to pose. You can remain anonymous."
WJCL
Authorities: 75-year-old woman killed in Toombs County crash, 2 others taken to the hospital
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say one woman is dead after a crash in Toombs County. According to the Toombs County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call was placed around 12:30 p.m. Thursday after two vehicles collided at Georgia Highway 292 and 86. Officials say 75-year-old Sue Mitchell, of Atlanta,...
WALB 10
6 years later, some in Southwest Ga. still recovering after deadly tornadoes
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday marked six years since deadly tornadoes tore through southwest Georgia homes and businesses. Several people died from the tornadoes — including five in Dougherty County and seven in Cook County. On that day, five tornadoes touched down in South Georgia. That included an EF-3 tornado in south Albany packed with 150-mile-per-hour winds.
WALB 10
Car theft on the rise nationwide, certain brands at higher risk
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Car theft declined for two years before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Kelly Blue Book. Now, research shows it is back on the rise. Nearly 250,000 vehicle thefts were reported from January to March 2022, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. They say car theft drastically increased compared to 2021 when about 930,000 Americans reported stolen vehicles for that year.
WALB 10
Adel community comes together to help victims of an EF-2 tornado
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Ahead of Wednesday’s severe weather, some are still reeling from Sunday’s EF-2 tornado that touched down in Cook County. Monday morning, residents who live on Kent Drive were devastated by property damage and no power. But now, the power is restored, and the area is a lot cleaner and safer, due to a lot of community effort and response.
WALB 10
Cook Co. recovering after EF-2 tornado strikes on Sunday
ABAC hosts Netflix filmmaker of 'Who Killed Malcolm X?' series. Mediacom scholarship will help SW Georgia students. Feb. 28 is the deadline for Mediacom's world-class scholarship. Americus shooting incidents still under investigation. Updated: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST. The shooting incidents happened Wednesday and Thursday, barely a day...
WALB 10
Valdosta-Lowndes County community getting expansion in arts through planned building
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The sign on the corner of Webster and North Ashley Streets in Valdosta marks the expansion in the life of the arts in the Valdosta-Lowndes community. The Turner Center is the future home of the Meta Shaw Coleman Children’s Imagination Station. The Turner Center plans to break ground on the 10,000 sq. ft. community resource at 512 N. Ashley St. in summer 2023.
WALB 10
Tifton 8-year-old recovering after intensive brain surgery
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - An 8-year-old Tifton boy is on the road to recovery after having to undergo intensive brain surgery to remove a tumor that caused life-threatening swelling. His name is Hudson Branch, " Huddy” for short. And he loves sports; in fact, when visiting the Ace Hardware store...
