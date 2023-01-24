ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County parents, students react to more anti-Semitic images in the community

By Cheyenne Corin
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Over the weekend, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) reported that anti-Semitic drawings were found at three schools — Thomas J. Wooton High School, Silver Creek Middle School, and Tilden Middle School.

After the discovery of the drawings, MCPS and county officials made statements condemning the hateful acts. An MCPS spokesperson wrote, “Discipline will be given in alignment with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct. Given student privacy laws, we cannot comment further.”

MCPS Parent Adam Zimmerman said he is concerned about these antisemitic incidents because they seem to be happening more frequently.

“We’re reaching the point where this has become so common,” said Zimmerman. “And these incidents are happening so often that each day you wake up and wonder, what is one student at one school going to find next?”

Last month, Walt Whitman High School was also defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti, and several MCPS staff members received anti-Jewish emails the day after.

Reward offered in anti-Jewish vandalism in Montgomery County

In response to recent anti-Semitic incidents, multiple MCPS schools planned a walkout on Monday that Winston Churchill Sophomore Leah Kreisler helped plan.

Over the weekend, anti-Semitic flyers were found at a synagogue in Kensington. In November hateful images and the words, “No mercy for Jews,” were found on the Bethesda Trolley Trail for the second time this year.

Montgomery County police also announced there are rewards Jewish organizations are funding in the amount of $5,000 for the Whitman High School and Bethesda Trolley Trail vandalism. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

DC News Now

Families frustrated about Prince George’s Co. school system glitch after learning some seniors didn’t meet graduation requirements

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — Parents are frustrated after learning that nearly three dozen Prince George’s County high school seniors didn’t meet the graduation requirement after a glitch in the system the school uses to verify credits. With just a few months to high school graduation, parents received a letter from Prince George’s […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Shrinking school zones? Parents, students react to new bill

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A bill introduced in the Maryland General Assembly could reduce the area around schools where drivers must slow down. The legislation would impact schools statewide and some parents and students disagree with the move. Maryland Senate Bill 0011 proposes a reduction in the size of the school zone where drivers […]
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Police: 3 juveniles arrested after group of Gaithersburg students were led into a school bathroom and robbed

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Three juvenile boys have been arrested and charged with robbery after an assault at Richard Montgomery High School. On Jan. 13, Rockville City Police responded to Richard Montgomery High School (RMHS) for the report of an assault which occurred inside the school and an allegation that a gun had been brandished off school grounds forcing the school to enter a brief lockdown.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Police and MCFRS Respond to Student Overdose at Kennedy High School

A student at John F. Kennedy High School at 1901 Randolph Rd in Silver Spring overdosed at the school around noon on Tuesday, according to a report by WJLA/ABC7. In a letter to the Kennedy community, Principal Dr. Joe L. Rubens said, “Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Montgomery County Police responded to our school immediately. Parents were contacted and the student was transported to the hospital.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

DC recreation centers working to keep kids away from crime

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As we continue to see kids involved in crime in D.C., many are strategizing how to keep them occupied and away from bad decisions. One of the biggest tools is recreation centers across the district. One of the big concerns many parents have is that there isn’t enough to attract […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Fairfax Co. school staff is in line for a pay raise. Some wonder if enough is being done.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Some Fairfax County teachers have raised concerns over the newest budget proposal from the school district — including worries about how veteran employees are incentivized to stay on staff. The proposed budget does highlight several measures to increase staff pay, including: Some teachers have shared their appreciation for […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County Executive condemns weekend anti-Semitic incidents

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) strongly condemned a series of anti-Semitic incidents across the county this past weekend in a statement. Swastikas were found on desks in three public schools, and flyers targeting several Jewish families were distributed in Kensington. Elrich revealed that, unlike many of the other incidents in recent years, perpetrators of the desk graffiti were identified and have been disciplined by Montgomery County Public Schools. Police are investigating the flyer incident to determine if it qualifies as a hate crime, Elrich said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Gaithersburg Giant customer attacked in possible hate crime

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A D.C. man could face hate crime charges for attacking a customer inside a Gaithersburg grocery store. Montgomery County police said the incident happened at a Giant on Flower Hill Way Wednesday afternoon. Eugene Thompson, who's also known as Michael Stewart, and a group of men were...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DC News Now

Frederick County Executive unveils plan for inclusive work environments

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) – Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater announced a series of actions designed to improve inclusivity in the county government. The actions are in response to a 2022 survey, which gauged employees’ experiences related to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Survey results identified a need for training and for updated policies […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

