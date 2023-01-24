Mount Vernon A.M.E Church in Palestine receives $75,000 grant

PALESTINE, Texas ( KETK ) – The Mount Vernon A.M.E Church in Palestine received a $75,000 grant from Preservation Texas, to restore the historic building.

The congregation was built in 1921. “2015 Mount Vernon was listed on the most endangered list through preservation Texas,” said Tabitha Enge, the project manager for the restoration of the historic Mount Vernon A.M.E.

After eight years of hard work, the church finally received a $75,000 grant from Preservation Texas. “It will restore the structure of Mount Vernon and church and it will give us life again,” said Enge.

“Mount Vernon is not only on the national register, but it is a state and city landmark, and so this building has received all significant designations that it can receive,” said, Evan Thompson, executive director of preservation Texas. Mount Vernon A.M.E. Church is the third oldest congregation of its kind in Texas. “People that want to travel around and experience historic places, want to see historic buildings, they don’t want to look at your marker,” said Evans.

It’s also Palestine’s oldest African American church. “Special to the old town it’s been here, a part of the community for over 150 year,” Tony Evans, associate pastor. Members hope it will be all done by November of this year so, they can celebrate 150 years of their church.



