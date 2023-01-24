ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestine, TX

Mount Vernon A.M.E Church in Palestine receives $75,000 grant

By Averie Klonowski
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cCDeb_0kOuwDP000

PALESTINE, Texas ( KETK ) – The Mount Vernon A.M.E Church in Palestine received a $75,000 grant from Preservation Texas, to restore the historic building.

East Texas school districts awarded grants for electric buses

The congregation was built in 1921. “2015 Mount Vernon was listed on the most endangered list through preservation Texas,” said Tabitha Enge, the project manager for the restoration of the historic Mount Vernon A.M.E.

After eight years of hard work, the church finally received a $75,000 grant from Preservation Texas. “It will restore the structure of Mount Vernon and church and it will give us life again,” said Enge.

“Mount Vernon is not only on the national register, but it is a state and city landmark, and so this building has received all significant designations that it can receive,” said, Evan Thompson, executive director of preservation Texas. Mount Vernon A.M.E. Church is the third oldest congregation of its kind in Texas. “People that want to travel around and experience historic places, want to see historic buildings, they don’t want to look at your marker,” said Evans.

It’s also Palestine’s oldest African American church. “Special to the old town it’s been here, a part of the community for over 150 year,” Tony Evans, associate pastor. Members hope it will be all done by November of this year so, they can celebrate 150 years of their church.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0kOuwDP000


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Bullard and Hughes Springs receive Texas Parks and Wildlife grants

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas communities of Bullard and Hughes Springs have respectively received $110,082 and $150,000 grants from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission. The City of Bullard received $110,082 for its Bullard Kid’s Park. The new developments will feature an all-inclusive playground and poured-in-place safety surfacing, so all kids can have […]
BULLARD, TX
Whiskey Riff

Texas Fisherman Lands Monster Bass, Puts On A Master Class On How To Hold A Fish To The Camera

Absolute UNIT. According to the FTW Outdoors, Jack York recently landed this 13 and a half pound monster largemouth bass on Lake Nacogdoches, a bass fishing hotspot in East Texas. The fish was actually taken by state biologists and used to help breed more of these behemoths in Texas fisheries, but before they did, Jack got a great photo of this tank of a bucketmouth. And boy, was it just a master class on how to hold a fish in […] The post Texas Fisherman Lands Monster Bass, Puts On A Master Class On How To Hold A Fish To The Camera first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler Lions baseball program receives $10,000 donation

The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation hosted a surprise check presentation for the Tyler High School Varsity Baseball team to celebrate a $10,000 donation from the DICK’S Foundation’s Sports Matter program. The presentation was held at Mike Carter Field before the team’s scheduled practice. Representatives from DICK’S and Tyler ISD leadership, including board member Lindsey Harrison, […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler, TxDOT to implement safety measures on part of West Grande

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler approved a funding agreement with TxDOT at this week’s council meeting to help improve the safety of West Grande Boulevard. A section of West Grande Boulevard known for having a history of traffic accidents and even fatalities. In August 2021, the Tyler City Council approved a contract to […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

New UT Tyler medical school expected to have major economic impact

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The dirt turned at this week’s groundbreaking for the new UT Tyler Medical Education Building might as well have been cash. From attracting newcomers to the ripple effects of adding a major component to the area’s already booming biomedical industry, leaders call the new UT Tyler School of Medicine an economic game changer for East Texas.
TYLER, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Things to do in East Texas this weekend: January 26-29

If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. If you know of another event, or see an inaccuracy below, please let us know here. THURSDAY,...
LONGVIEW, TX
ketk.com

SPCA of East Texas: Skinny Cow

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Rishel with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to help 7-week-old puppy Skinny Cow find a forever home. Skinny Cow and her litter mates were found by a family and have been with the SPCA of East Texas since they were 4-weeks-old. Skinny Cow will be available for adoption next week.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler Civic Theatre celebrates 75th anniversary

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Civic Theatre is celebrating their 75th anniversary this year and on Saturday, Jan. 21, they peeled back the curtain for a historic tour of their theatre. The theatre’s honored guests got behind the scenes access to see costumes, props and dressing rooms. Through out the evening, stories of the […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Chapel Hill beats Center 64-57 in district rematch

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — We had a monster matchup at Bulldog Gymnasium in Tyler, as the Chapel Hill Bulldogs hosted Center in a district rematch. The Roughriders beat the Bulldogs earlier in the season, but on Tuesday, Chapel Hill returned the favor, beating Center 64-57. Chapel Hill will now get ready to head to Longview […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
KETK / FOX51 News

UT Tyler awarded more than $1.3 million from Department of Education to support mental health of students

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler announced on Thursday they have been awarded more than $1.3 million from the Department of Education. In a release, the university said the money from the U.S. Department of Education’s Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration (DoED) program will be used to support the mental health […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler celebrates Arbor Day by planting trees

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Trees Committee and the City of Tyler’s urban forestry division celebrated Arbor Day by planting 120 trees at Fun Forest Park on Saturday, Jan. 21. “Event’s like today, Arbor Day, are incredibly important, especially if you look over the past two years. The City of Tyler has lost thousands […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Bullard VFD gifted drying rack to decontaminate firefighting gear

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — The Bullard Volunteer Fire Department was gifted a drying rack for their firefighting gear thanks to generous donations from Lowe’s and Home Depot. The drying rack will aid the firefighters in protecting their health on the job. Bullard VFD said the rack decontaminates the clothing from toxic chemicals and substances like […]
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy