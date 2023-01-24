ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

State Senator Wayne Fontana introduces proposal to raise Pennsylvania's minimum wage

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - There's another push to raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania. Democratic State Senator Wayne Fontana of Brookline proposed raising the minimum wage to $15/hour. RELATED STORIES:Pennsylvania Stands Still As Neighbors Hike Minimum Wage, But Some Lawmakers See Action In 2022Leaders renew push for increase in state's minimum wageIt's been 13 years since the U.S. raised the minimum wagePennsylvania's minimum wage to stay $7.25 while neighboring states see increases in JanuaryIt has been at $7.25/hour since 2009. Fontana's proposal would make the boost mandatory in 202. He also wants to have the minimum wage adjusted annually for inflation. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Mental health advocacy center in York receives $5,000 donation

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A local group that helps support and educate people about mental illness has thousands more dollars to work with. This week, FOX43's Vice President and General Manager Chris Topf presented a check for $5,000 to the executive director of NAMI of York and Adams Counties.
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Twelve Pa. schools accused of raising taxes unnecessarily

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A dozen Pennsylvania school districts, including three in Lancaster County, have been accused of raising school property taxes even when they had enough money to cover their budgets. A new report by the State Auditor General alleged 12 school districts were playing a “shell game”...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
The Center Square

Auditor: 12 Pennsylvania school districts hid $400 million to pass tax increases

(The Center Square) – A dozen school districts in Pennsylvania exploited a legal loophole to raise millions of dollars in new taxes on the public without putting it to a referendum. In the process, they’ve hidden hundreds of millions of dollars in reserve funds that could cover school costs without raising taxes. The state auditor has warned that there are potentially more school districts who have done the same. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Man sentenced to nine years in jail for obstructing Franklin County triple-murder investigation

A Maryland man was sentenced to over nine years in prison Wednesday for obstructing a federal investigation into a Franklin County triple homicide. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Mark Johnson, 36, from Baltimore, was sentenced to 110 months in jail after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania dog laws, license prices

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is asking fellow legislators to consider legislation to modernize Pennsylvania’s dog laws. In a memo released on Wednesday, Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski (D-Luzerne) and State Senator Elder Vogel Jr. (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) say they plan to introduce companion legislation that will revise annual and lifetime dog licenses and reasonably increase fees.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

York group monitors city's homeless and brings supplies

YORK, Pa. — Every day a team of two walks around York, meeting people where they are. “We’re all just people and just to respect each other, some of us currently live in a home [and for] some people their home happens to be a tent or a car,” said Robin Shear, who is often part of the team.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County family charged with dealing drugs, neglecting animals

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Four Manheim family members have been charged after they were allegedly dealing marijuana and neglecting animals in their home. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, a search warrant was executed on Jan. 13 at around 11 a.m. at the family’s home on the 100 block of West Colebrook Street in Manheim.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Two GOP Commissioners Disagree With CCAP Election Platform

A pair of Butler County Commissioners is disagreeing with a stance taken by a statewide advocacy group. The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania serves as the chief lobbying effort for county commissioners statewide. As part of their 2023 legislative priorities, the group is asking for counties to get an extended timeframe to pre-canvass mail-in ballots.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County inmate sentenced for smuggling cellphones

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced that an inmate of the Dauphin County Prison was sentenced to 51 months for smuggling cell phones into the prison. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 44-year-old Danny Cruz is an inmate in the Dauphin County Prison on attempted...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
