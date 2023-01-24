Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania graded poorly in annual tobacco report | Health Smart
YORK, Pa. — Every year, the American Lung Association releases its annual State of Tobacco Control report, and Pennsylvania is listed among the states with the worst policies in place to prevent and reduce tobacco use. The goal is to provide information on how states and the federal government...
No, Gov. Shapiro is not required to disclose his inaugural donors | VERIFY
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor Shapiro’s inauguration has come and gone, and the administration is off to a fast start. However, the governor has yet to release the names or dollar amounts that funded the inaugural celebration. THE QUESTION. Is he required to make the list of inaugural donors...
State Senator Wayne Fontana introduces proposal to raise Pennsylvania's minimum wage
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - There's another push to raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania. Democratic State Senator Wayne Fontana of Brookline proposed raising the minimum wage to $15/hour. RELATED STORIES:Pennsylvania Stands Still As Neighbors Hike Minimum Wage, But Some Lawmakers See Action In 2022Leaders renew push for increase in state's minimum wageIt's been 13 years since the U.S. raised the minimum wagePennsylvania's minimum wage to stay $7.25 while neighboring states see increases in JanuaryIt has been at $7.25/hour since 2009. Fontana's proposal would make the boost mandatory in 202. He also wants to have the minimum wage adjusted annually for inflation.
Mental health advocacy center in York receives $5,000 donation
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A local group that helps support and educate people about mental illness has thousands more dollars to work with. This week, FOX43's Vice President and General Manager Chris Topf presented a check for $5,000 to the executive director of NAMI of York and Adams Counties.
Twelve Pa. schools accused of raising taxes unnecessarily
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A dozen Pennsylvania school districts, including three in Lancaster County, have been accused of raising school property taxes even when they had enough money to cover their budgets. A new report by the State Auditor General alleged 12 school districts were playing a “shell game”...
wtae.com
'I will keep the doors of the House locked': Speaker Rozzi not wavering from decision to adjourn
PITTSBURGH — Just one day after adjourning the Pennsylvania House until late February, Speaker Mark Rozzi embarked on his statewide listening tour Wednesday, making his first stop at Carnegie Mellon University. Rozzi said he convened a bipartisan workgroup to "create bipartisan operating rules for the House and work to...
Auditor: 12 Pennsylvania school districts hid $400 million to pass tax increases
(The Center Square) – A dozen school districts in Pennsylvania exploited a legal loophole to raise millions of dollars in new taxes on the public without putting it to a referendum. In the process, they’ve hidden hundreds of millions of dollars in reserve funds that could cover school costs without raising taxes. The state auditor has warned that there are potentially more school districts who have done the same. ...
Man sentenced to nine years in jail for obstructing Franklin County triple-murder investigation
A Maryland man was sentenced to over nine years in prison Wednesday for obstructing a federal investigation into a Franklin County triple homicide. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Mark Johnson, 36, from Baltimore, was sentenced to 110 months in jail after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation.
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WGAL
Gov. Josh Shapiro signs executive order creating office to lead efforts to recruit, retain businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an executive order Tuesday that he says will help make it easier for businesses in Pennsylvania to keep doing business in the Commonwealth. Shapiro said businesses already face a lot of challenges just opening their doors, and bureaucracy doesn't help. His order...
abc27.com
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania dog laws, license prices
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is asking fellow legislators to consider legislation to modernize Pennsylvania’s dog laws. In a memo released on Wednesday, Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski (D-Luzerne) and State Senator Elder Vogel Jr. (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) say they plan to introduce companion legislation that will revise annual and lifetime dog licenses and reasonably increase fees.
Lancaster County woman recognized for spreading hope in community | Jefferson Awards
LANCASTER, Pa. — Those who know Carol Heth say she doesn't just help people financially, she truly cares for them. "I never sat down to really figure out how many people we've helped, and how much we've raised, so when I did that, I was in shock with what we've been able to accomplish," Heath said.
York group monitors city's homeless and brings supplies
YORK, Pa. — Every day a team of two walks around York, meeting people where they are. “We’re all just people and just to respect each other, some of us currently live in a home [and for] some people their home happens to be a tent or a car,” said Robin Shear, who is often part of the team.
Why does the State Museum of Pennsylvania have the remains of nearly 1,000 Native Americans?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The State Museum of Pennsylvania has the 24th largest collection of unpatriated remains in the country, according to a ProPublica investigation. The remains of 908 Native Americans are housed in the museum. The collection is largely a result of excavations in the late 19th and early...
abc27.com
Lancaster County family charged with dealing drugs, neglecting animals
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Four Manheim family members have been charged after they were allegedly dealing marijuana and neglecting animals in their home. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, a search warrant was executed on Jan. 13 at around 11 a.m. at the family’s home on the 100 block of West Colebrook Street in Manheim.
City of Lancaster debuts app for residents to submit non-emergency service requests
LANCASTER, Pa. — City of Lancaster residents have a new tool to help keep their city clean and beautiful—the Fix It! Lancaster app. Community members will be able to submit their non-emergency service requests, receive updates as the problem is addressed and be notified when the issue is resolved.
butlerradio.com
Two GOP Commissioners Disagree With CCAP Election Platform
A pair of Butler County Commissioners is disagreeing with a stance taken by a statewide advocacy group. The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania serves as the chief lobbying effort for county commissioners statewide. As part of their 2023 legislative priorities, the group is asking for counties to get an extended timeframe to pre-canvass mail-in ballots.
abc27.com
Dauphin County inmate sentenced for smuggling cellphones
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced that an inmate of the Dauphin County Prison was sentenced to 51 months for smuggling cell phones into the prison. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 44-year-old Danny Cruz is an inmate in the Dauphin County Prison on attempted...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Game Commission To Vote On New Doe Tag Regulations
Hunting is pretty popular here in Erie, and this Saturday could make things a lot easier for hunters to get doe tags. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is meeting on Jan. 28 to vote on a new regulation for doe tags. "The hunting season in Pennsylvania adds a ton to our...
Centre Daily
Daughter shoots parents, herself in yard, PA cops say. Family ‘pre-planned’ deaths
A 26-year-old woman shot and killed her parents and then herself at their Pennsylvania home, and it’s what all three of them planned, according to investigators. Police responded to the home in West Manchester Township on the morning of Jan. 25 after three bodies were found in the backyard, according to a York County Coroner’s Office report.
Comments / 0