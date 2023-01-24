Read full article on original website
Natrona County School Board Approves Midwest Calendar Change
Midwest School has operated on an alternative calendar -- four days a week -- for six years. But that requires a couple of bureaucratic refinements every two years because Midwest's calendar operates a schedule of fewer than 175 school days and/or fewer that 185 teacher contract days in a school year -- a different system from other schools.
Which Abandoned Wyoming Town Top 15 To Stay Away From In World?
The internet is full of people with bad attitudes and even worse opinions. A list was released of the Top 15 Towns To Stay Far Away From and of course on person has decided Wyoming has one of those 15. As always, we have to take these 'reviews' with a...
Kelly Walsh Girls Golf, Tennis Teams Say Hi to the Natrona County School Board
The Natrona County School District board of trustees saw some of the fruit of their education efforts when they greeted representatives of two championship sports teams on Monday. Most of the members of the Kelly Walsh High School girls tennis team and one member of girls golf team gathered at...
Can You Save Money On Eggs By Raising Your Own Wyoming Chickens?
Egg prices are out of control and we're all looking for ways to save. How about raising your own chickens?. Depending on where you live, there's a good chance you can raise chickens in your backyard. Casper for instance allows for 6 chickens to be raised at your families residence.
Kelly Walsh High School Gets Gifts for Uniforms for Cheer, Dance, Robotics Teams
Kelly Walsh High School's cheer team, dance team and robotics team will be receiving new uniforms and jerseys after the Natrona County School District board of trustees approved two donations for them on Monday. Energy Labs donated $2,600 to help with the purchase of uniforms for the cheer and dance...
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/26/23 – 1/27/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
One Of Wyoming’s Top 3 Bakeries To Release A Cookbook
When you're one of the top bakeries in Wyoming, you know you have something good. When Chef Bill Brockley Jr. decided to move to Casper and start sourdough based True bakery, his dream to release a cookbook came with him. The exciting news is the cookbook dream has become a...
Casper Man Will Spend Time Behind Bars After Crashing into City Planter
A Casper man was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for leading a trooper on a chase resulting in the destruction of one city planter, tree, and another's parked vehicle. Jesse James Dewitt heard the charges against him from Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 26.
Search for Missing Person at EKW State Park Suspended Due to Ice Conditions
The Natrona County Sheriff's office said in a news release today that search and rescue operations for Bruce Wayne Campbell are currently suspended due to the ice conditions on the river. "Search and Rescue teams and officials covered more than 100 miles collectively over the ground and water," read the...
Watch DJ Nyke Take a Nasty Tumble in the Radio Station Parking Lot
There's one thing you learn about walking around Wyoming in the winter time and that's always be aware of your surroundings... or else!. I found out the hard way on Monday (January 23rd, 2023), that running after a fresh snow is not the smartest thing to do, especially not in a parking lot that hasn't been cleared off yet.
Winter Storm Advisory: Heavy Snow, Bitter Cold Expected in Natrona County
The National Weather service warns of a winter storm for the Casper-area, with the possibility of 8" of snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Saturday through Tuesday...Bitterly cold temperatures likely East of the Divide. High temperatures may stay below zero with...
What is Casper’s Favorite Girl Scout Cookie?
Girl Scouts of Wyoming kicks off its 2023 Cookie Program on Friday, February 3rd. With that, we're wondering...what's Casper's favorite Girl Scout cookie??. Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Trefoils, Adventurefuls, (and new this year, Lemonades, Toast-Yay!, and gluten and allergen free Caramel Chocolate Chip). Also...
Casper Man Pleads Guilty to Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm
A Casper man -- convicted and sentenced for a fourth DUI in 10 years after being found passed out at an intersection downtown in 2021 -- pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm during a hearing in federal court in Cheyenne on Monday. Steven Robert Venjohn...
Casper Man Hears 5-8 Year Sentence for Molesting 8-Year-Old Girl
In the spring of last year, a Casper man was charged with first-, second- and third-degree sexual abuse of a minor. The most serious charge is punishable by a 25- to 50-year prison sentence. Court documents state Donald Glen Caraveau was born in 1969 and the girl was born in...
