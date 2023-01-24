ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crisfield, MD

WBOC

Upgrade to Raw Water Line and Traffic Pattern Change Along Naylor Mill Rd.

SALISBURY, Md - There will be a change of traffic on Monday Jan 30, due to upgrades to a raw water line along Naylor Mill Road. During routine maintenance and inspections, a support issue was identified for a raw water line that brings water from the well field to the Paleo Water Treatment Plant for treatment. Due to higher than normal rain amounts and unusual temperatures, the pilons supporting the raw water line have shifted and decayed faster than anticipated and compromised the structure.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Proposed Apartment Complex In Easton Stirs Controversy

EASTON, Md. - A newly-proposed apartment complex is coming under fire in Talbot County. The proposed project is a six-building 162-unit apartment complex at the south end of Camac St. in Easton. One of the biggest concerns that neighbors had was traffic. People in the quiet Hunters Mill neighborhood use...
EASTON, MD
WBOC

Afternoon Fire Damages Chicken House In Willards

WILLARDS, Md. - A chicken house, that was used for storage, burned down Tuesday afternoon. Homeowners Ralph and Connie Adkins say the chicken house held agricultural equipment like tractors and grass cutters. No animals were inside or harmed. But the Willards Volunteer Fire Company says there was an estimated amount of $50,000 in damage.
WILLARDS, MD
WMDT.com

Dorchester Co. mobile home destroyed in fire

RELIANCE, Md. – A Dorchester County mobile home was destroyed in a fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported at around 3:45 p.m. at 6349 Partridge Lane. Firefighters battled to two-alarm fire for approximately 45 minutes before it was brought under control. Further investigation by the Maryland State Fire...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Sussex’s fourth medical marijauna dispensary opening soon

Sussex County is weeks away from getting its fourth medical marijuana dispensary – this one in Seaford. It’s an area of the county that’s drastically underserved, said Greg Huggler, general manager of Fresh Delaware. Patients won’t have to drive all the way to the beach or Georgetown anymore, he said.
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

DNREC Funds New Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Stations

Electric vehicle drivers will have more opportunities to charge up along Delaware roads with the installation of 14 new DC Fast Charging stations funded by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Grants were awarded to several businesses and one Delaware municipality for the 14 sites. The chargers will...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

First Responders Feel Impact of Numerous Tragedies In and Around Laurel

LAUREL, Del. -- Within the last week, several tragedies have occurred in and around the Town of Laurel, deeply affecting the community, especially the first responders that have answered to each call. It began last Tuesday with a fatal head-on collision on Laurel Rd. that killed legendary pro wrestler Jamin...
LAUREL, DE
WBOC

Ocean City Running Festival Coming This Fall

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Corrigan Sports Enterprises announced the creation of the Ocean City Running Festival. The event will feature a full marathon, half marathon, 8k and 5k race distances. The inaugural event is slated for Oct. 28, 2023 the event will fall between Corrigan Sports established Baltimore Running Festival and Bay Bridge Run.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Crews on the Scene of a Serious Salisbury Crash

SALISBURY, Md.-- Crews from the Salisbury Police Department and Salisbury Fire Department responded to a car crash with entrapment at Rt. 50 WB and Tilghman rd. early Wednesday morning. Details remain scarce, but the Westbound lane was closed while police finished their investigation. Since then, the car has been removed...
SALISBURY, MD
starpublications.online

Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp, Crab Balls

The public is invited to a Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp and/or Crab Balls event on Friday, Jan. 27 from 4-7 p.m. at the Delmar VFW Post, located at 200 W. State St. in Delmar, Md. Steamed shrimp, crab balls, or a combination of both will be available. Homemade hush puppies...
DELMAR, MD
WMDT.com

City of Salisbury honors December Employee of the Month

SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury is honoring their December Employee of the Month, Assistant Clerk Julie English. Julie was nominated for this award by her co-workers for her exemplary teamwork and problem solving skills. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
talbotspy.org

Easton Prepares for Transition to Reusable Bags in April

In advance of Ordinance 784 taking effect on April 2, 2023, the Town of Easton, Easton EDC, and Discover Easton are partnering to spread awareness and information about the ordinance to businesses, residents, and tourists. Ordinance 784, states that as of April 2, 2023, retail establishments can no longer provide...
EASTON, MD
WBOC

TidalHealth Gives Update Following Garage Crash

SALISBURY, Md.- TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury is still cleaning up after someone crashed their car into a wall in one of their employee parking garages Sunday morning. On Tuesday, the medical center gave an update via their Facebook Page. TidalHealth says the impact of the crash resulted in a...
SALISBURY, MD
shoredailynews.com

Rosa Mae Handy

Funeral services for Mrs. Rosa Mae Handy of Seaford Delaware will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Mt. Enoch Holy Church, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Church. Interment will be at St Paul Church Cemetery, Berlin, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Md. Fire Marshal’s Office working to identify person of interest

CRISFIELD, Md. – The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in numerous fire and other related investigations in Crisfield. We’re told the incidents took place between September and December 2022. Officials say the pictures above were...
