TENNIS ROUNDUP: Greater Atlanta Christian tops Decatur in season opener
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian’s boys tennis team swept the singles matches Thursday in a season-opening, 4-1 win over Decatur. Jason Kim (No. 1), Martin Ticona (No. 2) and Atlas Covey (No. 3) all won in straight sets.
Mill Creek's Bryce Bothwell commits to Marist College
Mill Creek senior Bryce Bothwell committed Thursday to the Marist College (N.Y.) football program. The 6-foot-2, 285-pound defensive lineman helped Mill Creek to the Class AAAAAAA state championship last season.
No. 6 Norcross defeats No. 4 Peachtree Ridge in 7-AAAAAAA girls basketball showdown
NORCROSS — Norcross, ranked sixth in Class AAAAAAA, rolled to a 49-26 win over No. 4-ranked Peachtree Ridge in Region 7-AAAAAAA girls basketball on Wednesday. The defending state champion Blue Devils (19-2), who stayed perfect in region play and took over the 7-AAAAAAA lead, were led by 18 points from Jania Akins and 15 points from Veronaye Charlton. Kayla Lindsey added eight points.
Peachtree Ridge's Brody Schroeder commits to Southern Wesleyan
Peachtree Ridge senior Brody Schroeder has committed to the Southern Wesleyan University men’s soccer program. Schroeder, a forward, is a captain for the Lions who has helped the team to the Sweet Sixteen the past two seasons. He has played for Atlanta Fire United’s U-17 team that made the National Playoffs in 2022, and now plays for the U-19 AFU team.
Parkview's Haley Primm commits to Kennesaw State
Parkview senior runner Haley Primm will continue her cross country and track career at Kennesaw State University. Primm was 40th in Class AAAAAAA, Region 4-AAAAAAA runner-up and sixth at county during the 2022 cross country season. She was 13th at state, third at region and ninth at county as a junior.
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Justin Redmond fuels South Gwinnett's upset of No. 6 Archer
LAWRENCEVILLE — Justin Redmond scored 21 of his 24 points in the second half as South Gwinnett upset Archer, ranked sixth in Class AAAAAAA, 54-52 in overtime of Tuesday’s Region 4-AAAAAAA boys basketball clash. Redmond also forced overtime with a clutch basket at the end of regulation.
PHOTOS: Mill Creek at Central Gwinnett Girls Basketball
Scenes from Central Gwinnett's 46-37 victory over Mill Creek in Region 8-AAAAAAA girls basketball on Jan. 25, 2023. (Photos: Craig Cappy)
Central Gwinnett girls continue strong start, avenge loss to Mill Creek
LAWRENCEVILLE — Heading into Tuesday night’s girls basketball game, the Central Gwinnett Black Knights had only lost three games this season— their record 17-3, with one of those losses coming on the road against the Mill Creek Hawks in December. With a 46-37 home win in Tuesday’s...
Buford's Ian Chandler commits to University of the Cumberlands
Buford senior Ian Chandler committed Tuesday to the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) football program. Chandler, a 5-foot-11, 270-pound center, was a second-team all-region selection last season, in addition to earning honorable mention all-county acclaim.
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: No. 3 Wesleyan romps past No. 4 White County
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Chit-Chat Wright and Eva Garabadian scored 19 points each Tuesday in third-ranked Wesleyan’s 68-43 win over No. 4 White County in Region 7-AAA girls basketball Tuesday. Wright added five assists, three steals and three rebounds. The Wolves also got soild play from Audrey Ekoue-Bla (eight...
Newton tops Grayson in 4-AAAAAAA boys basketball showdown
COVINGTON — Newton head coach Charlemagne Gibbons doesn’t like to use zone defense all that often, but on Tuesday night at home against Grayson, he used it heavily. Looking to earn a huge Region 4-AAAAAAA win, No 8-ranked Newton clamped down on defense — it held No. 4 Grayson to just 36 percent shooting from the field (16 of 45) and forced 19 turnovers — and that was more than enough to walk away with a hard-fought, 54-43 win.
Buford's Adriana Martinez commits to Boston College
Buford junior Adriana Martinez committed Tuesday to the Boston College fastpitch softball program. Martinez, a first baseman, is a career .375 hitter and her 17 home runs are fifth in school history. She helped the Wolves to the Class AAAAAAA state title last season, earning first-team all-state, all-region and all-county honors.
