gwinnettprepsports.com

No. 6 Norcross defeats No. 4 Peachtree Ridge in 7-AAAAAAA girls basketball showdown

NORCROSS — Norcross, ranked sixth in Class AAAAAAA, rolled to a 49-26 win over No. 4-ranked Peachtree Ridge in Region 7-AAAAAAA girls basketball on Wednesday. The defending state champion Blue Devils (19-2), who stayed perfect in region play and took over the 7-AAAAAAA lead, were led by 18 points from Jania Akins and 15 points from Veronaye Charlton. Kayla Lindsey added eight points.
NORCROSS, GA
Peachtree Ridge's Brody Schroeder commits to Southern Wesleyan

Peachtree Ridge senior Brody Schroeder has committed to the Southern Wesleyan University men’s soccer program. Schroeder, a forward, is a captain for the Lions who has helped the team to the Sweet Sixteen the past two seasons. He has played for Atlanta Fire United’s U-17 team that made the National Playoffs in 2022, and now plays for the U-19 AFU team.
SUWANEE, GA
Parkview's Haley Primm commits to Kennesaw State

Parkview senior runner Haley Primm will continue her cross country and track career at Kennesaw State University. Primm was 40th in Class AAAAAAA, Region 4-AAAAAAA runner-up and sixth at county during the 2022 cross country season. She was 13th at state, third at region and ninth at county as a junior.
KENNESAW, GA
Buford's Ian Chandler commits to University of the Cumberlands

Buford senior Ian Chandler committed Tuesday to the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) football program. Chandler, a 5-foot-11, 270-pound center, was a second-team all-region selection last season, in addition to earning honorable mention all-county acclaim.
BUFORD, GA
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: No. 3 Wesleyan romps past No. 4 White County

PEACHTREE CORNERS — Chit-Chat Wright and Eva Garabadian scored 19 points each Tuesday in third-ranked Wesleyan’s 68-43 win over No. 4 White County in Region 7-AAA girls basketball Tuesday. Wright added five assists, three steals and three rebounds. The Wolves also got soild play from Audrey Ekoue-Bla (eight...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Newton tops Grayson in 4-AAAAAAA boys basketball showdown

COVINGTON — Newton head coach Charlemagne Gibbons doesn’t like to use zone defense all that often, but on Tuesday night at home against Grayson, he used it heavily. Looking to earn a huge Region 4-AAAAAAA win, No 8-ranked Newton clamped down on defense — it held No. 4 Grayson to just 36 percent shooting from the field (16 of 45) and forced 19 turnovers — and that was more than enough to walk away with a hard-fought, 54-43 win.
GRAYSON, GA
Buford's Adriana Martinez commits to Boston College

Buford junior Adriana Martinez committed Tuesday to the Boston College fastpitch softball program. Martinez, a first baseman, is a career .375 hitter and her 17 home runs are fifth in school history. She helped the Wolves to the Class AAAAAAA state title last season, earning first-team all-state, all-region and all-county honors.
BUFORD, GA

