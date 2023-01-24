ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Microsoft and ArcelorMittal Back MIT Spinout Trying to Green the $1.6 Trillion Steel Industry

The steel industry brings in revenue of about $1.6 trillion a year and represents between 7% and 9% global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the World Steel Association. On Friday, the clean steel technology company Boston Metal, which spun out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced a $120 million funding round, led by the international steel giant ArcelorMittal and with participation from software behemoth Microsoft.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC Chicago

Dealing With a Layoff? There's a TikTok Community for That

When Michelle Valera got a last-minute meeting request at work last week, she immediately whipped out her phone. She recorded herself on TikTok reading the email, sent from someone up the corporate ladder at her real estate marketing firm: "Michelle, I am scheduling this mandatory meeting to discuss an important and time-sensitive business update with you. I'd appreciate if you made time for it."
ORLANDO, FL
NBC Chicago

Microsoft Network Outage Impacts Teams, Outlook, XBox for Users Worldwide

Microsoft said it's seeing some improvement to problems with its online services including the Teams messaging platform and Outlook email system after users around the world reported outages Wednesday. In a status update, the tech company reported “service degradation” for a number of its Microsoft 365 services. Thousands...
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Microsoft — The tech giant saw shares rise 4% in extended trading after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results that exceeded analysts' estimates, driven by the strong growth in its cloud unit. Microsoft's total revenue increased by 2% year over year in the quarter, marking the slowest rate since 2016, however.
NBC Chicago

S&P 500 Rises Slightly on Friday, Heads for Winning Week

The S&P 500 rose slightly Friday, but all the major averages headed for a winning week fueled by better-than-expected economic growth and a pop in market-darling Tesla. The benchmark index traded 0.2% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 44 points, or 0.1% higher.
NBC Chicago

European Markets Muted After U.S. GDP Beat Expectations

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautiously higher Friday, after U.S. economic data came in stronger than expected, and with a slew of rate hike decisions due next week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.1% in early afternoon trade, with all major bourses...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
88K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy