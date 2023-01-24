Read full article on original website
Related
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Microsoft and ArcelorMittal Back MIT Spinout Trying to Green the $1.6 Trillion Steel Industry
The steel industry brings in revenue of about $1.6 trillion a year and represents between 7% and 9% global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the World Steel Association. On Friday, the clean steel technology company Boston Metal, which spun out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced a $120 million funding round, led by the international steel giant ArcelorMittal and with participation from software behemoth Microsoft.
Dealing With a Layoff? There's a TikTok Community for That
When Michelle Valera got a last-minute meeting request at work last week, she immediately whipped out her phone. She recorded herself on TikTok reading the email, sent from someone up the corporate ladder at her real estate marketing firm: "Michelle, I am scheduling this mandatory meeting to discuss an important and time-sensitive business update with you. I'd appreciate if you made time for it."
Microsoft Network Outage Impacts Teams, Outlook, XBox for Users Worldwide
Microsoft said it's seeing some improvement to problems with its online services including the Teams messaging platform and Outlook email system after users around the world reported outages Wednesday. In a status update, the tech company reported “service degradation” for a number of its Microsoft 365 services. Thousands...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One & More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Microsoft — The tech giant saw shares rise 4% in extended trading after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results that exceeded analysts' estimates, driven by the strong growth in its cloud unit. Microsoft's total revenue increased by 2% year over year in the quarter, marking the slowest rate since 2016, however.
India Is a True Bright Spot in the Midst of a Global Downturn, Top Execs and Policymakers Say
Many at the World Economic Forum in Davos described India as a bright spot on the world stage. Infrastructure spending, foreign investment, the digital transition and inflation heading lower were cited as causes for optimism. However, some analysts argue the country is largely benefiting from weak comparisons. With 2023's World...
A 4-Day Workweek Might Be Coming to Maryland: ‘We Could Be on the Verge of a Win-Win Situation'
A four-day workweek could be coming to Maryland. A new bill introduced by Maryland lawmakers this month incentivizes both public and private employers to experiment with a shortened workweek without cutting pay and benefits. Under the program, businesses that shift at least 30 employees from a 40-hour week down to...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Sunrun, U.S. Bancorp, Alphabet, AT&T and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. News Corp, Fox — News Corp rallied 5.68%, while Fox news gained 2.51%, after Rupert Murdoch called off plans to merge the two companies. AT&T — The telecommunications giant rallied 6.58% after reporting more wireless subscribers than expected for the...
S&P 500 Rises Slightly on Friday, Heads for Winning Week
The S&P 500 rose slightly Friday, but all the major averages headed for a winning week fueled by better-than-expected economic growth and a pop in market-darling Tesla. The benchmark index traded 0.2% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 44 points, or 0.1% higher.
European Markets Muted After U.S. GDP Beat Expectations
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautiously higher Friday, after U.S. economic data came in stronger than expected, and with a slew of rate hike decisions due next week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.1% in early afternoon trade, with all major bourses...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
88K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0