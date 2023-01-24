ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Headlines

How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023

Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
msn.com

A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show

A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto despite living with his parents, according to public records cited by The Australian. Darren Nguyen's crypto trading business, PO Street Capital, is registered at his parents' house in the suburbs of Sydney, Australia. The firm made around $7 million in profit after tax for the fiscal year ending June 2021, per the documents, which were filed with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission.
Markets Insider

FTX says it has recovered $5 billion in assets, greatly increasing the amount the failed crypto exchange has hunted down to pay back creditors

FTX has recovered more than $5 billion in various assets, substantially increasing the amount identified by new executives as the failed crypto exchange works to repay creditors. The assets include cash, liquid cryptocurrency, and liquid investment securities, FTX's lead attorney Adam Landis said at a judicial hearing Wednesday as part...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Lost 1.7M Shares Once Worth More Than $150M In FTX Cryptocurrency Collapse

Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen lost a combined 1.7 million shares once worth more than $150 million when the cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed late last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come two months after FTX Trading filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11, a 68-page document listing the company’s numerous investors and shareholders was released on Monday.Included in that list were hundreds of individuals such as Brady and Bündchen who hold a majority of shares in the now-defunct and bankrupt FTX.According to the newly released document, Brady holds a whopping 1.1 million common shares...
GOBankingRates

7 Reasons Nobody Writes Checks Anymore

A check is written, signed and dated instructions for a bank to transfer funds. To mail one, you have to wrap that piece of paper in a second piece of paper and then stick a third piece of paper on...
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
Money

When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict

With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...

