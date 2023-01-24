Read full article on original website
Hawk Music closing for good ahead of Westgate Mall redevelopment
Hawk Music Center soon will be closing permanently after five decades in operation at Westgate Mall in Bethlehem. Hawk Music in 1973 was one the original tenants when Westgate Mall was built at 2425 Schoenersville Road, near Routes 22 and 378. Co-owners and siblings Phil Hawk and Pat Hawk Paulus in 2001 took over the business from their late father, Bill Hawk, who died in 2008.
buckscountyherald.com
Excitement builds over opening of new martini bar in Doylestown
It’s been several years since a bar and restaurant drew visitors down Printers Alley to wine and dine in the heart of Doylestown Borough. That’s all about to change. Excitement is growing over the impending opening of Frost, a self-described “New York-style bar and exclusive lounge.”. Located...
thevalleyledger.com
Gerrity’s Fresh Grocer Sponsors Lincoln Elementary School Book Fair
Image from Lincoln BASD https://twitter.com/BASDLincolnCS. Donation ensures “everyone reads” and provides access to books for all students. Bethlehem, PA (January 25, 2023) Joe and Joyce Fasula, owners and operators of 10 Gerrity’s The Fresh Grocer supermarkets in Pennsylvania, attended a book fair Monday at Lincoln Elementary School in Bethlehem. Gerrity’s The Fresh Grocer is sponsoring the week-long book fair that guarantees each child who wishes to purchase a book is able to do so.
‘Things just changed’: Merchants Square vendors make new plans as Allentown mall prepares for closure
Patrons who enjoy a shopping scavenger hunt of whozits, whatzits and items of years past soon will have to search somewhere other than Merchants Square Mall in South Side Allentown. The popular shopping destination, 1901 S. 12th St., known for its antiques, trinkets, sports memoribilia and collectibles plans to close...
sauconsource.com
New Mexican Restaurant Eager to Welcome Community
A Mexican restaurant that will soon open along Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township aims to be a family-centric dining destination with an atmosphere welcoming to everyone. Owner-manager Ali Arsalane explained that the customer-first formula that has made the Plaza Azteca on Lehigh Street in Allentown a success will be key to developing a strong bond with the Saucon Valley community in the weeks and months to come.
Six Westgate Mall businesses say they are being forced to vacate ahead of redevelopment
UPDATE: Hawk Music closing for good ahead of Westgate Mall redevelopment. At least six businesses received notice by Westgate Mall’s management to vacate in coming months as part of a major ongoing redevelopment project at the Bethlehem shopping center, according to the businesses. The business owners told lehighvalleylive.com they...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown city councilman to open women's fashion boutique next to menswear store in Center City
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A prominent business owner and Allentown's newest city councilman is planning to expand retail operations in downtown Allentown. Santo Napoli, owner of men's clothing, footwear and accessories store assembly88 at 544 Hamilton St., is planning to open a women's fashion boutique adjacent to assembly88 later this year at 542 Hamilton St.
Retro Sandwich Shop Has Statewide Reputation for One, Single Menu Item
Regional signature dishes are common: Chicago deep-dish pizza; New England chowder; New York bagels. But Pennsylvanians excel at so many foods — cheesesteaks, scrapple, soft pretzels — it’s difficult to peg one as best. The Travel Maven may, however, have unearthed a statewide standout menu item from Eve’s Lunch, a Norristown sandwich shop.
WFMZ-TV Online
Rita's bringing 'Ice, Custard, Happiness' to new Berks location
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Gelatis, Misto shakes and other cool treats are coming soon to a new Berks County location. Rita's Italian Ice, the popular water ice and frozen custard chain with approximately 600 locations in 30 states, is expected to open later this year at 478 W. Main St. in Kutztown.
Confectionary News
Just Born celebrates a century of candy perfection
With less than one percent of all family-owned companies in the United States reaching 100 years in business, Just Born will also be celebrating the milestone by honouring and thanking its associates, stakeholders as well as the local community at it HQ in Bethlehem, PA. Just Born Quality Confections is...
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 14 Years
Relish, a restaurant that was located in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood for more than a decade, has officially closed. The eatery served its last customers on Sunday (Jan. 22). It’s food like this we will miss:. As the Philadelphia Inquirer reports, “With southern cuisine, live jazz, a...
What to Explore When Visiting This Historic Village in Pennsylvania
One of the more historic spots you'll find in Lancaster County is Strasburg, officially incorporated as a borough in 1816. It was a center for locally-oriented, small-scale industries such as blacksmithing, weaving, and clock-making.
Just Born in Bethlehem marking centenary year
Just Born Quality Confections is celebrating a century of sweetness, with more than 90 of those years being in Bethlehem. The third-generation, family-owned confectioner is known for its iconic brands, such as Peeps, Mike and Ike, Hot Tamales and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews. The company soon will be honoring and thanking employees, stakeholders and the community in various events. Just Born’s longevity is rare with the average life span of a family-owned business typically lasting an average of 24 years, according to various published reports.
Willow Grove Park Was Once Region’s Favorite Family Destination
After opening in the mid-1890s, Willow Grove Park and its roster of entertainment and amusements quickly drew hoards of visitors from Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs. Stacia Friedman covered the draw of this Montgomery County entertainment mecca for Hidden City Philadelphia. The amusement park was started by owners of local...
PhillyBite
5 Unique Must-Try Restaruants in New Hope, PA
- Whether you are a local, visiting, or just passing through New Hope, Pennsylvania, you'll want to find some of the best restaurants in the area. We've got you covered. Located in the heart of New Hope, Pennsylvania, The Burgerly is a local burger joint that serves handcrafted burgers, hot dogs, and fries. It is considered the number one burger destination in the state of Pennsylvania. With its excellent service, bold flavors, and fresh ingredients, burgerly is a top-rated restaurant in New Hope. While Burgerly may be known for its burgers, the best thing about this restaurant is its service. It has a friendly staff and is located near Lenape Park. With its beautiful decor and well-cooked food, it is sure to leave its patrons satisfied.
This Bucks County Inn is Considered to Be One of the Best in the Entire Country
The inn is known for its rich history, fine dining, and old-fashioned atmosphere. Considered one of the best inns in the Bucks County area, one location has become known to residents and visitors as a special place to stay. Beth Price-Williams wrote about the local inn for Only In Your State.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton council backs new 6-story building for Northampton Street
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council granted a certificate of appropriateness for a proposed six-story apartment building Wednesday night at city hall. The project, offered by developer Little Clove Realty LLC, is slated for 533-535 Northampton St. The new building would be next to and attached partially to an existing five-story building located at 527-529 Northampton St., which is owned also by the same company.
WFMZ-TV Online
Great Allentown Fair adds another country concert to 2023 lineup
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Country music will ring out from the 2023 Great Allentown Fair. Tyler Hubbard, the lead singer of Florida Georgia Line, and Matt Stell will headline the fair on Thursday, Aug. 31, organizers announced Thursday. It will be Hubbard's second time performing at the Great Allentown Fair, after...
Modern Farmhouse Selling For $3.95M In Bethlehem
A sprawling, eight-bedroom farmhouse mansion is for sale in Lehigh County — and for just $3.95 million, it can be yours. The 10,040-square-foot estate was built in 2018, according to its Zillow listing, and boasts eight full baths, two half baths, and attached garages with space for up to six vehicles.
WFMZ-TV Online
Classic rock bands to kick off Great Allentown Fair
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two classic rock bands will be kicking off the 2023 Great Allentown Fair. Styx and REO Speedwagon will play on Wednesday, Aug. 30, the fair announced Wednesday. They last played the Allentown fair as co-headliners in 2001. Tickets for the concert are $69 and $89. They go...
