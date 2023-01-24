ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Savona Mill’s transformation into office, retail space nearing completion

CHARLOTTE — Portman Holdings is just months away from wrapping up redevelopment of Savona Mill, an adaptive-reuse project in Charlotte’s historic West End. Construction on the mill at 528 S. Turner Ave. began last February. The first phase is expected to deliver in June and will include 180,000 square feet of office space and 14,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, a rooftop deck, an outdoor plaza that leads to an amphitheater for live music and public community events.
WFAE

Charlotte water bills going up to pay for lawsuits

If you’re a Charlotte Water customer, you’ll see an increase in your monthly bill starting later this year. The utility is raising rates to help cover $106 million stemming from two lawsuits over fees charged to developers. For more, we turn now to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte...
qcnews.com

City of Charlotte approves solar farm agreement, property sale

CHARLOTTE— On Monday night, the Charlotte City Council approved a number of various projects and funding allocations throughout the city, one of which being the approval of a new agreement with Duke Energy and a 35-megawatt solar farm in Iredell County. The new agreement will bring the City closer to meeting its 2030 carbon-free goal, but it will cost the city more.
WSOC Charlotte

Renters confront NC Rental Homes Council in hopes of lowering Charlotte rent

CHARLOTTE — A group of renters made a set of demands to corporate landlords on Wednesday, which included a 3% cap on rent hikes. The renters call their group Renters Rising. They’re upset with corporate landlords who have been buying a lot of single-family homes throughout the Charlotte area over the last few years, so they can rent them out. The tenants said they are slow to fix things but quick to charge higher rent and even evict.
WCNC

Flooding in Monroe leaves residents seeking solutions

MONROE, N.C. — Some residents in Union County are knee-deep in water after rainfall on Wednesday, but they say it's been going on for years. If you ask Union County resident Charles Holt, he'll tell you this problem runs deep. He says this problem has been going on for five to six years.
WFAE

Long neglected, Charlotte’s ‘Corridors of Opportunity’ could be the key to a more equitable city

In our series In Focus: Corridors of Opportunity, WFAE will follow initiatives by the city of Charlotte and outside groups to target resources to six areas that have long been neglected. WFAE will examine the decisions, key activities and progress throughout the next year. We’ll also take a closer look at the rich histories of these communities and the people and businesses that contribute to their resilience and vitality.
cn2.com

Trail Talks of New Master Plan in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Town of Fort Mill held a community meeting today to discuss the findings of a survey concerning the new Trials Master Plan. During the meeting leaders discussed the findings of the survey and learned that people would like trails, what kind of trails, and how to pay for the trails. More than 60% of people said they would prefer for it to be paid through bonds.
businesstodaync.com

Hotel, apartments scrapped from Birkdale Village plans

Jan. 24. By TL Bernthal. The boutique hotel and the multi-family/mixed use building are gone from newly revised plans submitted by the owners of Birkdale Village in Huntersville. DDRTC Birkdale Village LLC submitted the revised rezoning plans to the town on Friday. “I have not reviewed the plan in it...
WBTV

Homicide at northeast Charlotte gas station is 8th of 2023

Family and friends are working to honor the memory of a young man that police say was shot to death in Kannapolis on Sunday afternoon. Hops & Hogs Festival ticket buyers waiting for reimbursements. Updated: 6 hours ago. The music festival scheduled for last October never happened, and three months...
country1037fm.com

A Parking Scam Is Ripping People Off In Charlotte

A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. WCNC investigated the con job happening in uptown. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it’s a scam.
lakenormanpublications.com

Cornelius development approved after long wait during rezoning moratorium

CORNELIUS – An Old Town development proposal that was put on hold during the town’s rezoning moratorium came back to life with an approval Jan. 15. The 12-home Reserve at Smith Circle received unanimous approval, with Commissioner Todd Sansbury absent, after agreeing to make road improvements where neighbors cited safety concerns. The 3.9-acre property is at the northern side of the intersection of the two segments of Smith Circle.
QSR magazine

Vitality Bowls Opens New Unit in Charlotte, North Carolina

Vitality Bowls, the leading superfood restaurant brand that specializes in açaí bowls, smoothies, wraps, salads and more, announced today the opening of a new café in Charlotte. “I’m looking forward to sharing the Vitality Bowls experience with the Charlotte community,” says Karthick Natarajan, owner of Vitality Bowls...
WFAE

Rapid change in Charlotte’s North End makes residents eager and anxious

North End is one of six areas Charlotte is concentrating on through its Corridors of Opportunity initiative to build a more equitable city. WFAE is following those efforts and communities throughout the year in our series "In Focus: Corridors of Opportunity". We’ve looked at the goals of the program and now turn to profiles of each of the areas.
WBTV

Charlotte tenants protest corporate landlords

A month ago, more 80 senior citizens were told to leave their homes at Magnolia Senior Apartments after a pipe burst, and made the building unlivable. Train and tractor-trailer collide in Wingate for second time in a week. Updated: 1 hour ago. For the second time in a week, a...
