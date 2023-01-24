Read full article on original website
Birkdale Golf Club temporarily closes to make way for $65M development
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A $65 million project that will add apartments, commercial space and a hotel in Huntersville is underway. Work on Birkdale Place has temporarily shuttered Birkdale Golf Club, with utilities and site work ongoing. The development is located within the golf club’s 185-acre footprint. “The community...
Savona Mill’s transformation into office, retail space nearing completion
CHARLOTTE — Portman Holdings is just months away from wrapping up redevelopment of Savona Mill, an adaptive-reuse project in Charlotte’s historic West End. Construction on the mill at 528 S. Turner Ave. began last February. The first phase is expected to deliver in June and will include 180,000 square feet of office space and 14,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, a rooftop deck, an outdoor plaza that leads to an amphitheater for live music and public community events.
Charlotte water bills going up to pay for lawsuits
If you’re a Charlotte Water customer, you’ll see an increase in your monthly bill starting later this year. The utility is raising rates to help cover $106 million stemming from two lawsuits over fees charged to developers. For more, we turn now to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte...
City of Charlotte approves solar farm agreement, property sale
CHARLOTTE— On Monday night, the Charlotte City Council approved a number of various projects and funding allocations throughout the city, one of which being the approval of a new agreement with Duke Energy and a 35-megawatt solar farm in Iredell County. The new agreement will bring the City closer to meeting its 2030 carbon-free goal, but it will cost the city more.
Temporary Housing Extended For Dozens of Seniors Forced Out Of Apartment
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of seniors now have a little longer to find a permanent place to live after being forced out of their home. On Christmas Day, the pipes burst at the Magnolia Senior Apartments. 68 seniors living there have been forced to live in hotels since. The...
Renters confront NC Rental Homes Council in hopes of lowering Charlotte rent
CHARLOTTE — A group of renters made a set of demands to corporate landlords on Wednesday, which included a 3% cap on rent hikes. The renters call their group Renters Rising. They’re upset with corporate landlords who have been buying a lot of single-family homes throughout the Charlotte area over the last few years, so they can rent them out. The tenants said they are slow to fix things but quick to charge higher rent and even evict.
‘I just want some help:’ The struggle to find affordable housing in the Charlotte region
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - “I can’t find nowhere to live that I can afford,” said Shawn Ragin. Sharing the harsh reality of homelessness in the community. Ragin is bravely sharing his story that he is more than a stigma of people living out of their car or on the street.
Flooding in Monroe leaves residents seeking solutions
MONROE, N.C. — Some residents in Union County are knee-deep in water after rainfall on Wednesday, but they say it's been going on for years. If you ask Union County resident Charles Holt, he'll tell you this problem runs deep. He says this problem has been going on for five to six years.
Long neglected, Charlotte’s ‘Corridors of Opportunity’ could be the key to a more equitable city
In our series In Focus: Corridors of Opportunity, WFAE will follow initiatives by the city of Charlotte and outside groups to target resources to six areas that have long been neglected. WFAE will examine the decisions, key activities and progress throughout the next year. We’ll also take a closer look at the rich histories of these communities and the people and businesses that contribute to their resilience and vitality.
Trail Talks of New Master Plan in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Town of Fort Mill held a community meeting today to discuss the findings of a survey concerning the new Trials Master Plan. During the meeting leaders discussed the findings of the survey and learned that people would like trails, what kind of trails, and how to pay for the trails. More than 60% of people said they would prefer for it to be paid through bonds.
Hotel, apartments scrapped from Birkdale Village plans
Jan. 24. By TL Bernthal. The boutique hotel and the multi-family/mixed use building are gone from newly revised plans submitted by the owners of Birkdale Village in Huntersville. DDRTC Birkdale Village LLC submitted the revised rezoning plans to the town on Friday. “I have not reviewed the plan in it...
Homicide at northeast Charlotte gas station is 8th of 2023
Family and friends are working to honor the memory of a young man that police say was shot to death in Kannapolis on Sunday afternoon. Hops & Hogs Festival ticket buyers waiting for reimbursements. Updated: 6 hours ago. The music festival scheduled for last October never happened, and three months...
‘Stunned’: NoDa Asian market closes after nearly 30 years in business
CHARLOTTE — An Asian market in east Charlotte is shutting down after nearly 30 years in business. The edge of NoDa will no longer be home for the International Supermarket. Instead, employees were packing up the last of the inventory, and the store will donate their remaining items and relocate out of state.
A Parking Scam Is Ripping People Off In Charlotte
A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. WCNC investigated the con job happening in uptown. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it’s a scam.
Cornelius development approved after long wait during rezoning moratorium
CORNELIUS – An Old Town development proposal that was put on hold during the town’s rezoning moratorium came back to life with an approval Jan. 15. The 12-home Reserve at Smith Circle received unanimous approval, with Commissioner Todd Sansbury absent, after agreeing to make road improvements where neighbors cited safety concerns. The 3.9-acre property is at the northern side of the intersection of the two segments of Smith Circle.
Vitality Bowls Opens New Unit in Charlotte, North Carolina
Vitality Bowls, the leading superfood restaurant brand that specializes in açaí bowls, smoothies, wraps, salads and more, announced today the opening of a new café in Charlotte. “I’m looking forward to sharing the Vitality Bowls experience with the Charlotte community,” says Karthick Natarajan, owner of Vitality Bowls...
Rapid change in Charlotte’s North End makes residents eager and anxious
North End is one of six areas Charlotte is concentrating on through its Corridors of Opportunity initiative to build a more equitable city. WFAE is following those efforts and communities throughout the year in our series "In Focus: Corridors of Opportunity". We’ve looked at the goals of the program and now turn to profiles of each of the areas.
Tiny Pizzeria In North Carolina Makes Yelp List For Best In U.S. and Canada
A tiny pizzeria in uptown Charlotte makes an international list of top restaurants. When it comes to that delicious combination of cheese, bread , meat and other delicious toppings, Geno D’s Pizza is near the top of the list according to Yelp. Geno’s D’s is the little engine that...
Charlotte tenants protest corporate landlords
A month ago, more 80 senior citizens were told to leave their homes at Magnolia Senior Apartments after a pipe burst, and made the building unlivable. Train and tractor-trailer collide in Wingate for second time in a week. Updated: 1 hour ago. For the second time in a week, a...
North Carolina city ranked 2nd in US for biggest increases in housing prices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Despite a cooling market because mortgage rates have risen to fight inflation, home sellers in 2022 still had an amazing rate of return – and those in Raleigh were among the best. The ATTOM U.S. Home Sales Report released today showed that sellers nationally saw a 21% higher average profit – […]
