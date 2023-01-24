Jonathan Isaac’s passionate reaction to first game in over 2 years after destroying Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Read full article on original website
LeBron James Looked Absolutely Disappointed While Russell Westbrook And Dennis Schroder Argue On The Bench
LeBron James looked defeated while Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder fought.
Why Celtics’ Robert Williams shouted out Danny Ainge: ‘The best ability is availability’
MIAMI — When Robert Williams III tweaked his knee against the Raptors last Saturday, there was some initial worry as he was listed with left knee hyperextension. That’s the same knee he had offseason surgery on that also kept him out for the majority of the season. But...
Stephen Curry Explains Why He Threw His Mouthpiece After Jordan Poole Didn't Pass Him The Ball
Stephen Curry explained why he threw his mouthpiece after Jordan Poole didn't pass him the ball, as he got ejected for just the third time in his career.
Rui Hachimura’s 4-word message to Lakers after Wizards trade
Rui Hachimura is finally getting a brand new start after a rather forgettable stint with the Washington Wizards, and he sure looks excited as he joins the Los Angeles Lakers. The Wizards traded Hachimura to the Lakers on Monday in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. And after the deal was finalized, the […] The post Rui Hachimura’s 4-word message to Lakers after Wizards trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook was delightfully flabbergasted to receive a rare compliment from a reporter
Nine-time NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook hasn’t always had the best relationship with reporters. He has had plenty of heated exchanges with the media while in press conferences during his time in the league. It often seems that he would rather be doing literally anything else than talk to sportswriters.
Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed
A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
Penny Hardaway And Chris Webber Went To Michael Jordan's Room And Took Shoes, T-Shirts, And Earnings After They Played Against The 1992 Dream Team
Penny Hardaway and Chris Webber played against Michael Jordan and the Dream Team in scrimmages when they were in college. They took a lot of stuff from MJ after one of those games.
Los Angeles Lakers Get Zach LaVine For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks, Zach Lowe Suggested This Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers receive Zach LaVine in return fro Russell Westbrook and their two first-round picks in this trade suggested by NBA analyst Zach Lowe.
“Congratulations Son!” LeBron James applauds Bronny James getting picked for McDonald’s All-American game rosters
Lebron James’ eldest son, Bronny, has finally followed the path his father created after getting named in the McDonald’s All-American today. McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most prestigious achievements for a high school basketball player. It was given to all American and Canadian boys and girls who had excelled on their hardwood performance. 20 years ago, the young Lebron was also named in this accomplishment.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
LeBron James Wanted All The Smoke With A Fan Who Disrespected Him, But Security Had To Hold The King Back
A fan said a lot of wild stuff to LeBron James after the latest Lakers game, and the King was not happy with it at all.
"I couldn’t stand him. And I love him now” - Dwyane Wade claims Isiah Thomas is the greatest player from Chicago
It’s nice to know that despite Isiah Thomas’ history with the city of Chicago, he’s still very much adored by those who were born and raised in the city like Dwyane Wade.
Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream
Though he has surprisingly been one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ best players lately, Dennis Schroder had himself a rather awkward moment this week. The Lakers guard Schroder was live on the streaming platform Twitch on Monday when commenters on his stream informed him of the team’s trade for forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers acquired... The post Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari Reveals Targeted Return Amid Recovery
Danilo Gallinari has eyed a particular time for his debut with the Boston Celtics. Gallinari, who joined the Celtics on a two-year deal during the offseason, was expected to be a depth piece for Boston’s reserve unit. However, Gallinari suffered a torn ACL in August when he represented Italy during the FIBA Eurocup. He’s since watched the Celtics assemble a league-best 35-14 record, though it’s not something the 34-year-old has grown fond of.
LeBron James Excited About Anthony Davis’ Return But Wants Him To Take ‘As Much Time As He Needs’ To Get Healthy
Somewhat improbably, the Los Angeles Lakers have been able to stay competitive without superstar big man Anthony Davis, who suffered a stress injury in his right foot in December. This is due in large part to the outstanding play of LeBron James, who has shown he remains one of the best players in basketball despite being in his 20th NBA season.
Russell Westbrook And Dennis Schroder Got Into A Verbal Altercation During Lakers vs. Clippers
Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder got into a spat after a play during the Lakers loss to the Clippers.
"You couldn't put him on the floor" - Kendrick Perkins urges Brooklyn Nets to trade Ben Simmons before the trade deadline
Kendrick Perkins makes an honest plea to the Nets to trade Ben Simmons before the 2023 trade deadline.
Huge Announcement Given By Pelicans On Zion Williamson On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans gave an update on when Zion Williamson could possibly return from his hamstring injury.
LeBron James Shared A Cryptic Emoji Tweet And Fans Think Russell Westbrook Is Done
LeBron James shared a tweet that was just one emoji, and fans started speculating about whether it was about Russell Westbrook.
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the... The post Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
