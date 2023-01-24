Reorganized School District No. 7 Notice Of Open Public Meeting, Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 6:00 p.m., Joint Work Session

Because of the pandemic, and the major spread of COVID-19, activities outdoors have increased immensely, and so has bicycling. Bicycle makers have had increased orders, and many times are out of inventory for many weeks, sometimes months. During this time the cost of cycles have increased yet people are still purchasing bicycles at a rapid pace. The sport is booming and this has made sharing the road with these newer cyclists and older more experienced cyclists a priority amongst many vehicle drivers.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO