Reorganized School District No. 7 Notice Of Open Public Meeting, Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 6:00 p.m., Joint Work Session

City Crews Preparing for Snow Tonight, Tues., Jan. 24, and Overnight Into Wed., Jan. 25
The City’s crews are preparing for more winter weather as a wintery mix is expected to move in tonight, Tues., Jan. 24, and then change to snow overnight into Wed., Jan. 25. Crews are scheduled to report at 7 p.m. tonight to begin treating streets with salt and plowing as needed, and are currently scheduled to work through Fri., Jan. 27, if plowing is necessary.
Lee’s Summit man assaults girlfriend, fires multiple shots and fails to respond to police
A Lee’s Summit man, 31, has been charged in connection with a domestic assault that also involved firing a handgun inside and outside a Lee’s Summit residence that the suspect later failed to come out of after police surrounded the residence, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.
Drivers And Bikers Why Can’t We Just Get Along?
Because of the pandemic, and the major spread of COVID-19, activities outdoors have increased immensely, and so has bicycling. Bicycle makers have had increased orders, and many times are out of inventory for many weeks, sometimes months. During this time the cost of cycles have increased yet people are still purchasing bicycles at a rapid pace. The sport is booming and this has made sharing the road with these newer cyclists and older more experienced cyclists a priority amongst many vehicle drivers.
