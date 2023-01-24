ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Senate Hits the Gas on Controversial Education Package

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Jefferson City, Mo. The speech is traditionally given in the House chamber but was moved to the smaller Senate chamber at the last minute due to concerns about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (MISSOURINET)-...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Tax Bills On Social Security Heard In Missouri House Special Committee

(MISSOURINET) – A pair of bills looking to eliminate taxing social security benefits is being considered by the Missouri House Special Committee on Tax Reform. Representative David Evans of West Plains says Missouri needs to follow the trend of other U.S. states exempting social security benefits from taxation…. Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
stlouiscnr.com

Contegra Construction Co. Completes Largest Distribution Facility at Liberty Commerce Center in Liberty, Mo.

One Million SF Facility is Fifth to Emerge at 337-Acre Industrial Park Since 2021. Liberty Commerce Center in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty, Mo. added its fifth and largest distribution center since the 337-acre industrial park was launched in 2021 by NorthPoint Development. Contegra Construction Co. built the 1.049-million-square-foot distribution facility – called Project Luna.
LIBERTY, MO
KCTV 5

School closings roll in Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Wednesday morning, most local school districts either called off school or went virtual. The full list of school closings can be seen here, but some of the major closings include:. Kansas City Public Schools. Blue Valley.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KICK AM 1530

Teeny Tiny Missouri Town Named Most Underrated and It’s Not Wrong

Overrated and underrated are absolutely subjective words. One person's trash is another's treasure and so on. However, the fact that a teeny tiny Missouri town was just declared the most underrated in the state isn't wrong in my opinion and I think I can prove it with science. World Atlas...
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

KCK Schools no longer recommending cameras in the classroom

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Ahead of the KCKPS School Board meeting Tuesday night, the district said it no longer is recommending that cameras be installed in classrooms. This comes after much pushback in regard to the district’s proposal, but the Board will have the final say on the topic.
KANSAS CITY, KS
krcgtv.com

Road conditions and snow closings on Wednesday, January 25

Several schools and organizations announced they were closed for Wednesday. The Missouri Department of Transportation's Traveler's Map shows some mid-Missouri roads were snow-covered on Wednesday morning. The KRCG Weather Team said the worst of the snow has passed. Have snow pictures to share?
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

As Missouri lawmakers consider a slew of anti-LGBTQ bills, a Kansas City Democrat is fighting back

Nine anti-LGBTQ bills were introduced in Missouri General Assembly committees yesterday — the most heard in one day, public policy and advocacy organization PROMO says. Three of the bills aim to ban gender-affirming care for transgender kids. Another three propose banning transgender girls and women from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identity. One of the bills proposes making it illegal for drag performances to occur in public spaces.
MISSOURI STATE
mo.gov

MDC’s Burr Oak Woods offers February nature programs in Blue Springs

Body Kansas City, Mo. – Winter is a restless season in the outdoors during February. Trees are bare of leaves but on sunny days sap is moving from roots to treetops. Oppossums and coyotes breed, great horned owls sit on eggs in nests. Visit the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs to learn more about wildlife, trees, and plants and what they’re doing during the winter season.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
FARMINGTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy