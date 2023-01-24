Read full article on original website
Related
Parents worried about armed security at North Kansas City schools
Starting next month, North Kansas City School District will have new armed security guards in its elementary schools.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Senate Hits the Gas on Controversial Education Package
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Jefferson City, Mo. The speech is traditionally given in the House chamber but was moved to the smaller Senate chamber at the last minute due to concerns about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (MISSOURINET)-...
kttn.com
Judge says Missouri House rule limiting access to public records is constitutional
(Missouri Independent) – A Cole County judge has concluded that a rule implemented by the Missouri House in 2019 allowing lawmakers to withhold certain information from public records does not violate the state constitution. The lawsuit was filed by Mark Pedroli, founder of the Sunshine and Government Accountability Project....
northwestmoinfo.com
Tax Bills On Social Security Heard In Missouri House Special Committee
(MISSOURINET) – A pair of bills looking to eliminate taxing social security benefits is being considered by the Missouri House Special Committee on Tax Reform. Representative David Evans of West Plains says Missouri needs to follow the trend of other U.S. states exempting social security benefits from taxation…. Missouri...
Grain Valley sues Jackson County Election Board over April 4 election boundaries
The city of Grain Valley announced Tuesday morning that it is suing the Jackson County Election Board after the use of a new ward boundary map in the April 4 election was denied.
stlouiscnr.com
Contegra Construction Co. Completes Largest Distribution Facility at Liberty Commerce Center in Liberty, Mo.
One Million SF Facility is Fifth to Emerge at 337-Acre Industrial Park Since 2021. Liberty Commerce Center in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty, Mo. added its fifth and largest distribution center since the 337-acre industrial park was launched in 2021 by NorthPoint Development. Contegra Construction Co. built the 1.049-million-square-foot distribution facility – called Project Luna.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Governor, Attorney General Both Unhappy with MLK Event that Included Drag Queens
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri governor’s and Attorney General’s offices are unhappy with an MLK event in Columbia last week attended by 30 middle school students that also included a performance by drag queens. Marshall Griffin has details:
KCTV 5
School closings roll in Wednesday morning
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Wednesday morning, most local school districts either called off school or went virtual. The full list of school closings can be seen here, but some of the major closings include:. Kansas City Public Schools. Blue Valley.
$200M food processing center to bring nearly 600 new jobs to south Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Iowa-based food company plans to put down roots in south Kansas City and bring hundreds of new jobs to the area. West Liberty Foods announced it will open a new food processing center at the I-49 Logistics Center, which is near Missouri Route 150 and Botts Road in southern Jackson County. […]
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
The state of Missouri is in the middle of the United States. It is bordered by Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Kansas City is the state's biggest city, and Jefferson City is its capital.
kcur.org
Is the Country Club Plaza dying? A new area council is working to make sure that doesn't happen
Kansas City's Country Club Plaza celebrated its centennial year last year. But the future of the historic shopping district has become a point of concern, due to a growing number of vacant storefronts, aging infrastructure and violence. A new group, the Plaza Area Council, is bringing together major stakeholders and...
KICK AM 1530
Teeny Tiny Missouri Town Named Most Underrated and It’s Not Wrong
Overrated and underrated are absolutely subjective words. One person's trash is another's treasure and so on. However, the fact that a teeny tiny Missouri town was just declared the most underrated in the state isn't wrong in my opinion and I think I can prove it with science. World Atlas...
northwestmoinfo.com
Parson’s Signs Executive Order in Response to the Winter Snow Blast Hitting Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order in response to another expected blast of winter weather. Alisa Nelson reports.
Former secretary in Missouri sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2M million from company
ST. LOUIS — A secretary who worked for a family-owned agricultural business in Missouri and embezzled $1.2 million by writing checks to herself was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern...
KCTV 5
KCK Schools no longer recommending cameras in the classroom
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Ahead of the KCKPS School Board meeting Tuesday night, the district said it no longer is recommending that cameras be installed in classrooms. This comes after much pushback in regard to the district’s proposal, but the Board will have the final say on the topic.
krcgtv.com
Road conditions and snow closings on Wednesday, January 25
Several schools and organizations announced they were closed for Wednesday. The Missouri Department of Transportation's Traveler's Map shows some mid-Missouri roads were snow-covered on Wednesday morning. The KRCG Weather Team said the worst of the snow has passed. Have snow pictures to share?
kcur.org
As Missouri lawmakers consider a slew of anti-LGBTQ bills, a Kansas City Democrat is fighting back
Nine anti-LGBTQ bills were introduced in Missouri General Assembly committees yesterday — the most heard in one day, public policy and advocacy organization PROMO says. Three of the bills aim to ban gender-affirming care for transgender kids. Another three propose banning transgender girls and women from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identity. One of the bills proposes making it illegal for drag performances to occur in public spaces.
mo.gov
MDC’s Burr Oak Woods offers February nature programs in Blue Springs
Body Kansas City, Mo. – Winter is a restless season in the outdoors during February. Trees are bare of leaves but on sunny days sap is moving from roots to treetops. Oppossums and coyotes breed, great horned owls sit on eggs in nests. Visit the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs to learn more about wildlife, trees, and plants and what they’re doing during the winter season.
KMBC.com
Hundreds of defective purple street lights being replaced in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of defective street lights are being replaced in Kansas City. Foreman John Bickel from Black and McDonald said his crew had replaced about 500 of the LED street lights along 71 Highway. On Thursday, his crew replaced street lights on 39th Street at the...
mymoinfo.com
Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
Comments / 0