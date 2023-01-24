Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Three arrested for attempted robbery of ATM in Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Three men are facing multiple charges after police say they tried to steal an ATM in Summerville Sunday. Officers with the Summerville Police Department were called to Synovus Bank at 616 N. Main St. for an ATM alarm around 4:30 a.m., according to a release from the police department.
abcnews4.com
Police clear suspicious package found near NCHS, Cooper River CAS; Schools closed
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Students at North Charleston High School and Cooper River Center for Advanced Studies are moving to emergency remote learning on Friday following an investigation into a suspicious package found in the area, a spokesperson for the Charleston County School District tells ABC News 4.
abcnews4.com
Woman hospitalized after shooting at home in Awendaw
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured Wednesday evening in Awendaw. According to CCSO, deputies responded just before 7 p.m. to a home on Theodore Brunson Road off of Highway 17. A caller reported that someone walked...
WMBF
Federal jury convicts S.C. man of killing postal carrier over marijuana package delivery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF) – An Andrews man was convicted of killing a postal carrier after a multi-day trial in federal court. Trevor Seward, 25, was found guilty in the shooting death of Irene Pressley back on Sept. 23, 2019. Evidence presented during the trial showed that Seward was anticipating...
abcnews4.com
Man arrested after walking into Mt. Pleasant elementary school through unsecured door
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he jumped a fence and walked into Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary School via an unsecured door while children were taking part in the district's Kaleidoscope afterschool program, according to a police report obtained by ABC News 4.
abcnews4.com
Man bleeding from neck after stabbing at James Island Bar; suspect turns self in: Report
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. — A suspect turned himself into authorities Thursday morning after a stabbing incident at a James Island Bar on Dec. 28. Travis Derod Shaver, 38, is facing charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with this stabbing. On...
abcnews4.com
Video: Police chase in Goose Creek leads to crash
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Video footage has captured a shoplifting suspect crash his vehicle while pursued by police in Goose Creek. According to Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe, the Goose Creek Police (GCPD) investigated a shoplifting case at the Walmart Supercenter on St. James Avenue during the afternoon of Jan. 24.
NCPD: Restaurant employee charged with stealing from cash register
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested for allegedly stealing cash from a Ladson barbeque restaurant. On January 9, an officer with the North Charleston Police Department responded to Slaughter House BBQ after an employee reportedly stole money from the restaurant’s cash register, according to a report. A restaurant operator told police that thefts […]
abcnews4.com
Driver facing multiple charges following police chase in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On January 23, authorities were conducting patrols around the Tanger Outlets when they spotted a suspicious vehicle with a window tint darker than the legal limit. One Police Officer attempted to perform a traffic stop but the driver passed several places to yield, according...
Man out on bond for 2021 double murder charged in deadly Georgetown shooting
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man out on bond and awaiting trial for a double murder in 2021 was arrested Tuesday for the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home off Meadow Street around midnight where they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a […]
Affidavit: Man charged for shooting ex-girlfriend’s house on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing multiple charges after shooting into a Johns Island home Saturday, affidavits show. On January 21, a deputy responded to a Trucklands Road location following a report of a man firing a handgun at a home, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, identified as Justin […]
live5news.com
1 killed, 1 injured in early-morning Hwy. 41 crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a deadly Thursday morning crash that left Highway 41 closed for hours. The crash happened on the highway one mile north of Reflectance Drive at 6:44 a.m. A vehicle driving southbound hit another vehicle going northbound, according to Inspector Michael Gillooly. One...
Walterboro police seek help identifying suspects
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) is requesting the public’s help in identifying the individuals pictured. On January 22, officers responded to a security alarm at REV Bank on N. Jefferies Blvd. WPD reported significant damage to the ATM. Surveillance footage from the bank showed two men and a car that police are working to […]
2 arrested for attempted shoplifting with minor at Mt. Pleasant Walmart
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were arrested after a report of shoplifting Sunday evening at a Walmart, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Officers responded to the Walmart in Wando Crossing following a reported shoplifting. Arriving officers found three people loading a television, which they purchased, and baby formula into a Chrysler […]
Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial starts with cellphones, bullets
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) – After 19 months of speculation, prosecutors finally laid out their evidence Wednesday that Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son as they opened the double murder trial for the disgraced South Carolina attorney. There was gunshot residue on a seat belt, bullets pulled from bodies that matched ammunition boxes from around the home […]
abcnews4.com
More than 250 potential witnesses listed in Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A list of more than 250 potential witnesses has been released from the Colleton County courthouse Tuesday. The list points to the 255 people who could testify during Alex Murdaugh's murder trial, which started this week. Number 255 was even a written in addition.
Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest of Goose Creek man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged […]
abcnews4.com
Student charged after bringing loaded gun to school in North Charleston: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A student at the Lowcountry Acceleration Academy is facing charges after bringing a loaded handgun to school on Monday, according to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department. Zhyleke Johnson, 18, is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and carrying weapons...
abcnews4.com
Drunk driver travels on opposite side of Rivers Ave striking a car: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police arrested a man that allegedly drove impaired on Rivers Avenue and struck a car on Monday afternoon. NCPD reports that an officer saw Floyed Jaleel Woods, 29, speed by them traveling east on Rivers Avenue. Police say Woods lost control of...
abcnews4.com
Children's Museum of the Lowcountry gets creative after mobile trailer theft
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Children's Museum of the Lowcountry works to make sure the fun doesn't stop, but earlier this week, the museum came across a challenge when its mobile trailer was stolen. "We have a 24 foot enclosed trailer that we have loaded up with all...
