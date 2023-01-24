ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

live5news.com

Three arrested for attempted robbery of ATM in Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Three men are facing multiple charges after police say they tried to steal an ATM in Summerville Sunday. Officers with the Summerville Police Department were called to Synovus Bank at 616 N. Main St. for an ATM alarm around 4:30 a.m., according to a release from the police department.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Woman hospitalized after shooting at home in Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured Wednesday evening in Awendaw. According to CCSO, deputies responded just before 7 p.m. to a home on Theodore Brunson Road off of Highway 17. A caller reported that someone walked...
AWENDAW, SC
abcnews4.com

Video: Police chase in Goose Creek leads to crash

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Video footage has captured a shoplifting suspect crash his vehicle while pursued by police in Goose Creek. According to Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe, the Goose Creek Police (GCPD) investigated a shoplifting case at the Walmart Supercenter on St. James Avenue during the afternoon of Jan. 24.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

1 killed, 1 injured in early-morning Hwy. 41 crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a deadly Thursday morning crash that left Highway 41 closed for hours. The crash happened on the highway one mile north of Reflectance Drive at 6:44 a.m. A vehicle driving southbound hit another vehicle going northbound, according to Inspector Michael Gillooly. One...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Walterboro police seek help identifying suspects

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) is requesting the public’s help in identifying the individuals pictured.  On January 22, officers responded to a security alarm at REV Bank on N. Jefferies Blvd.  WPD reported significant damage to the ATM.  Surveillance footage from the bank showed two men and a car that police are working to […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial starts with cellphones, bullets

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) – After 19 months of speculation, prosecutors finally laid out their evidence Wednesday that Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son as they opened the double murder trial for the disgraced South Carolina attorney. There was gunshot residue on a seat belt, bullets pulled from bodies that matched ammunition boxes from around the home […]
WALTERBORO, SC
abcnews4.com

More than 250 potential witnesses listed in Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A list of more than 250 potential witnesses has been released from the Colleton County courthouse Tuesday. The list points to the 255 people who could testify during Alex Murdaugh's murder trial, which started this week. Number 255 was even a written in addition.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest of Goose Creek man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC

