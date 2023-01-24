ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrvo.org

America's relationship with guns

Well, as we have been reporting, Monterey Park is not the only mass shooting America has suffered this month or even this week. Just since the weekend, Monterey Park, Oakland, Half Moon Bay, all mass shootings that took the lives of at least 19 people, collectively. And that is just in California.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy