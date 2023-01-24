Read full article on original website
Can Steve Williams Give WV Democrats Hope?
Steve Williams talks like a man who is running for Governor. The Huntington Mayor told me in a text recently, “It’s on the table for active consideration.” That is cautious, but later in an interview with me he sounded like he is running, citing the fact that after three terms he is prohibited from running again.
Kanawha County mourns the death of Priscilla Haden
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County resident Priscilla Haden, a former educator and president of the state Board of Education, has died. Haden, the wife of the late U.S. District Judge Charles Haden, had a distinguished public career in her own right. She served on the Kanawha County Board of...
Abortion protester receives fine, no jail, for disrupting lawmakers at West Virginia Capitol
A Charleston-area magistrate dismissed one charge and decided not to impose jail time for another Thursday in the case of a protester arrested for disrupting lawmakers as they convened at the West Virginia Capitol in September to pass a near-total abortion ban. Rose Winland, a 52-year-old development manager for the ACLU of West Virginia, pleaded no […]
Charities work to fulfill needs of fire victims in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Around 80 people who formerly lived in the Regal Apartments in Charleston are now in the process of rebuilding their lives. A fire at the building destroyed the structure and everything inside this week. For those who lived there, all of their worldly possessions were lost...
Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
Old Charleston, West Virginia Sears building finally being demolished
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The old Sears building at Charleston Town Center Mall is finally coming down. Equipment has been parked right outside the building for several days. Demolition started on the building’s interior in August of 2022 and was completely gutted. The Sears location has been closed since 2017, and the owner is said to have […]
Prosecutor rules Charleston officer acted in self-defense
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said a Charleston police officer acted in self-defense when they shot and killed a man on Jan. 11. Sam Marsh, a Kanawha County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, reviewed body cam footage of the incident and ruled the officer, “acted in self-defense and shot as he was being charged by the decedent with a piece of rebar.”
West Virginia civil activist, Eddie Belcher’s friends honor his legacy
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Eddie Belcher is a familiar name in the West Virginia State Capitol and all over Kanawha County, West Virginia. This week, so many are still mourning his death and now looking for answers after finding out he was murdered. The news hasn’t been easy for those who knew Eddie. One of […]
School lingo with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For parents, learning school-specific lingo can sometimes feel like learning a completely different language. It can even be a barrier to communication between parents and school staff, but there are ways for everyone involved to work through it. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped...
Kanawha school officials, police urge parents to practice safe gun storage
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Security officials at Kanawha County Schools are teaming up with local enforcement in an effort to urge parents to keep guns away from their children. Keith Vititoe, safety and security director at KCS, held a press conference Friday morning with Kanawha County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joe Crawford, Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt and other officers to discuss the importance of safe gun storage at home.
Latest updates on Charleston apartment fire
UPDATE (1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26): On Wednesday, the residents of the Regal Apartment building in downtown Charleston lost their home in a devastating fire. While officials said all of the nearly 100 residents were safely accounted for, they lost all of their belongings, and are now picking up the pieces to start over. […]
Probation revoked for West Virginia man convicted in 2020 shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man convicted in a shooting who was on probation is now behind bars after violating the terms of his probation. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Judge Jennifer Bailey revoked probation for Isaiah Daniels-Boyd, 21, in Kanawha County Circuit Court today, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Daniels-Boyd was […]
Relentless Charleston apartment fire leads to leveling of entire building
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An afternoon blaze spelled the end for a longstanding structure in the Kanawha Blvd area of Charleston on Wednesday. Units with the Charleston Fire Department were dispatched to Kanawha Blvd late Wednesday afternoon in response to a fire call regarding an ongoing situation at Regal Apartments.
ICA hears 2 cases involving Covid 19 and workers’ comp
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s Intermediate Court of Appeals faces a decision which has the potential to jam up the state’s workers’ compensation system with Covid 19 claims. The ICA heard two appeals Tuesday on oral argument in which the complainant sought workers’ comp for Covid...
Autopsy reveals W.Va. House of Delegates employee's death homicide
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A death of an employee of the West Virginia House of Delegates initially thought to be of natural causes was ruled a homicide following an autopsy. Kanawha County deputies are not releasing the cause of death or details of the investigation, but they said...
Road Trippin'...Soho's @ Charleston, WV's Capitol Market
Soho’s began in 2002 and still continues many of the same traditions and favorite dishes that so many have enjoyed since then. Our menu includes gourmet entrées like fresh seafood selections, steaks and pasta. We also offer eclectic options like pizza, sandwiches and salads. Patrons look forward to daily chef specials and feature lunch and dinner menus.
New bridge opens to traffic in Spencer in Roane County
SPENCER, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia highways officials said a new, four-lane bridge opened to traffic early Tuesday morning in Spencer – 44 feet further downstream than it started two days before. Now that work on the Colonel Ruby Bradley Bridge is in its final resting place, work...
Senior Services Programs Support Vulnerable Populations
Many West Virginians have found themselves caring for an aging parent. News Director Eric Douglas found himself in that position with his mom and he didn’t know where to turn for help. This is the fourth story in his series of interviews called "Getting Into Their Reality: Caring For...
How to help the Regal Apartments fire victims in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Wednesday, the residents of the Regal Apartment building in downtown Charleston lost their home in a devastating fire. While officials said all of the nearly 100 residents were safely accounted for, they lost all of their belongings, and are now picking up the pieces to start over. The Red Cross […]
Deputies investigate alleged terroristic threats at 2 West Virginia schools
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Deputies in Kanawha County are looking into alleged threats made against two schools in Sissonville, West Virginia on Wednesday, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, a concerned parent called authorities with information her child received from Snapchat about “danger or potential violence” […]
