Huntington, WV

Metro News

Can Steve Williams Give WV Democrats Hope?

Steve Williams talks like a man who is running for Governor. The Huntington Mayor told me in a text recently, “It’s on the table for active consideration.” That is cautious, but later in an interview with me he sounded like he is running, citing the fact that after three terms he is prohibited from running again.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Kanawha County mourns the death of Priscilla Haden

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County resident Priscilla Haden, a former educator and president of the state Board of Education, has died. Haden, the wife of the late U.S. District Judge Charles Haden, had a distinguished public career in her own right. She served on the Kanawha County Board of...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Abortion protester receives fine, no jail, for disrupting lawmakers at West Virginia Capitol

A Charleston-area magistrate dismissed one charge and decided not to impose jail time for another Thursday in the case of a protester arrested for disrupting lawmakers as they convened at the West Virginia Capitol in September to pass a near-total abortion ban. Rose Winland, a 52-year-old development manager for the ACLU of West Virginia, pleaded no […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Charities work to fulfill needs of fire victims in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Around 80 people who formerly lived in the Regal Apartments in Charleston are now in the process of rebuilding their lives. A fire at the building destroyed the structure and everything inside this week. For those who lived there, all of their worldly possessions were lost...
CHARLESTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
Metro News

Prosecutor rules Charleston officer acted in self-defense

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said a Charleston police officer acted in self-defense when they shot and killed a man on Jan. 11. Sam Marsh, a Kanawha County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, reviewed body cam footage of the incident and ruled the officer, “acted in self-defense and shot as he was being charged by the decedent with a piece of rebar.”
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

School lingo with Cabell County Schools

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For parents, learning school-specific lingo can sometimes feel like learning a completely different language. It can even be a barrier to communication between parents and school staff, but there are ways for everyone involved to work through it. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Kanawha school officials, police urge parents to practice safe gun storage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Security officials at Kanawha County Schools are teaming up with local enforcement in an effort to urge parents to keep guns away from their children. Keith Vititoe, safety and security director at KCS, held a press conference Friday morning with Kanawha County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joe Crawford, Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt and other officers to discuss the importance of safe gun storage at home.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Latest updates on Charleston apartment fire

UPDATE (1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26): On Wednesday, the residents of the Regal Apartment building in downtown Charleston lost their home in a devastating fire. While officials said all of the nearly 100 residents were safely accounted for, they lost all of their belongings, and are now picking up the pieces to start over. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Probation revoked for West Virginia man convicted in 2020 shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man convicted in a shooting who was on probation is now behind bars after violating the terms of his probation. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Judge Jennifer Bailey revoked probation for Isaiah Daniels-Boyd, 21, in Kanawha County Circuit Court today, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Daniels-Boyd was […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

ICA hears 2 cases involving Covid 19 and workers’ comp

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s Intermediate Court of Appeals faces a decision which has the potential to jam up the state’s workers’ compensation system with Covid 19 claims. The ICA heard two appeals Tuesday on oral argument in which the complainant sought workers’ comp for Covid...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...Soho's @ Charleston, WV's Capitol Market

Soho’s began in 2002 and still continues many of the same traditions and favorite dishes that so many have enjoyed since then. Our menu includes gourmet entrées like fresh seafood selections, steaks and pasta. We also offer eclectic options like pizza, sandwiches and salads. Patrons look forward to daily chef specials and feature lunch and dinner menus.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

New bridge opens to traffic in Spencer in Roane County

SPENCER, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia highways officials said a new, four-lane bridge opened to traffic early Tuesday morning in Spencer – 44 feet further downstream than it started two days before. Now that work on the Colonel Ruby Bradley Bridge is in its final resting place, work...
ROANE COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Senior Services Programs Support Vulnerable Populations

Many West Virginians have found themselves caring for an aging parent. News Director Eric Douglas found himself in that position with his mom and he didn’t know where to turn for help. This is the fourth story in his series of interviews called "Getting Into Their Reality: Caring For...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies investigate alleged terroristic threats at 2 West Virginia schools

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Deputies in Kanawha County are looking into alleged threats made against two schools in Sissonville, West Virginia on Wednesday, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, a concerned parent called authorities with information her child received from Snapchat about “danger or potential violence” […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

