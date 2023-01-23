If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Winter is here, which means your skin needs some extra TLC. The skin on our faces is the first to experience brutal winter conditions like the whipping wind, freezing temperatures, and dry air. And if your complexion feels dry and looks dull, it’s time to add a thicker moisturizer to help solve all of your skincare woes. Thankfully, the answer to parched winter skin comes in the form of a cream from Meghan Markles’ favorite skincare brand, Tatcha.

