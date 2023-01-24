Read full article on original website
WTVM
LaGrange man falsely reports gunpoint robbery due to being late on rent
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A 45-year-old man is charged with making a false statement about an alleged robbery because he was late with his rent payment, LaGrange police say. Authorities say on Jan. 26, officers responded to a Stay Lodge Extended Stay on Whitevile Steet in LaGrange regarding an armed robbery.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn police investigate pedestrian fatality on I-85, an arrest is anticipated
The Auburn Police Department is currently investigating a pedestrian fatality that apparently occurred on I-85. Police said they anticipate an arrest will be made in connection to this incident. On Tuesday, at 11:11 p.m. officers responded to a call about a pedestrian walking on the roadway in the southbound lane...
fox29.com
Police searching for 19-year-old wanted in connection with deadly Germantown stabbing
PHILADELPHIA - Police announced on Wednesday that they are searching for a 19-year-old woman who they say is wanted for a deadly stabbing in Germantown on Monday. Just before noon, police responded to the 300 block of Hansberry Street for reports of a person screaming. Upon arrival, responding officers say...
WTVM
Juvenile suspect arrested in south Columbus armed robberies, police say
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A juvenile suspect has been arrested in the last string of armed robberies in south Columbus, police say. On Jan. 24, the Columbus Police Department received reports of multiple armed robberies in the Victory Drive area. According to police, four businesses and one individual were robbed...
wfxl.com
Two vehicles sought in connection to Lee Street shooting in Americus located
Americus police are investigating after gunshots were heard Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the 800 bock of North Lee Street, around 2:35 p.m. for shots being fired. No one was injured during the incident, but police say that one shot hit a nearby home. The shooting took place in the...
WTVM
Two separate car chases in Columbus ends with 1 arrested, 2 suspects escaping
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two separate police chases in Columbus by Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers ended with one suspect arrested and two escaping on Jan. 24. According to GSP, the first incident occurred when a trooper used emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. Due to the driver refusing to stop, a chase began and lasted through several city streets.
WTVM
Columbus police investigating a string of recent robberies
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a string of armed robberies along Victory Drive. They say multiple businesses were impacted, especially near Fort Benning Road. There is no official word on any arrests. However, stay with News Leader 9 as we gain more details.
WALB 10
Americus community calls for action after recent shootings
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -The Americus Police Department is investigating Wednesday’s shooting which happened near two schools. There is a school less than a few feet away from where the shooting occurred. Neighbors say they have lived here for a long time, and don’t plan on leaving. “My mother...
Ga. man said he was robbed at gunpoint. He was actually just late on his rent.
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing charges after police say he pretended to get robbed to distract from being late on his rent payment. LaGrange police say they were called to the Stay Lodge Extended Stay to reports of an armed robbery at 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
WTVM
Defendants in 2022 Columbus murder of 17-year-old file for immunity
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In 2022, The Columbus Police Department made an arrest in the murder of a 17-year-old girl. On March 31 of 2022, at approximately 6:50 p.m., officers responded to Staunton Drive in reference to shots fired. At the scene, officers discovered 17-year-old Markayla Marshall suffering from a gunshot wound.
UPDATE: Ruth Vickerstaff arrives at Lee County Justice Center
UPDATE 10:42 pm: According to the Opelika Police Department, Ruth Vickerstaff, one of the two accused in the death of Opelika Jane Doe, has officially arrived at the Lee County Justice Center. There is no word at the moment regarding when Lamar Vickerstaff will arrive. This is a developing story. Stick with WRBL on-air and […]
WTVM
Lemongrass 2 in Columbus closed for renovations due to fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fire at a Columbus restaurant has closed the business until further notice. Lemongrass Thai and Sushi 2 on North Lake Parkway suffered from a fire. According to its Facebook page, the restaurant will be closed for renovation. There is no word on when the renovation...
WTVM
Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple fraud crimes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police ask for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted on fraud charges. Police say he is a suspect in several ongoing investigations involving what authorities call card cracking. The sergeant over financial crimes says the department has been seeing a pattern of...
Police identify human remains found behind Georgia Dunkin’ store
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Investigators say human remains found behind a Georgia Dunkin’ store are that of a man who was reported missing in 2019. The remains were found behind the store along Veterans Parkway in Columbus and were turned over to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, WTVM-TV reported. The office then sent them to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further investigation.
WTVM
Wreck on I-185 NB leaves 1 lane blocked in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car crash has left one lane blocked on I-185 in Columbus. The crash happened between the Manchester Expressway and Macon Road exits. It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries reported. It’s also unknown what caused the wreck. Stay with us...
Georgia Superior Court: Staunton Drive shooting defendants file for immunity
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Defendants in the Staunton Drive shooting case are filing for immunity, according to judges with Georgia’s Superior Court. Defendants Eurica Turpin and Ceonna Turpin were both charged with murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Markayla Kalleah Marshall on March 31, 2022. According to officials, both defendants filed a motion stating […]
WTVM
Lagrange police investigate, clarify allegations against animal shelter
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Lagrange police responded to a recent circulation of a social media post criticizing the conditions of animals at the Lagrange Animal Shelter. The accusations in the post include that a puppy died of parvo within fours hours of being adopted and that same puppy was beat by a staff member with a broomstick, according to a video.
wgxa.tv
Escaped inmate found and back in police custody
UPDATE (10:52 P.M.): Miracle Davis has been captured. The Montezuma Police Department just announced they located and arrested Davis on Carla Drive in Oglethorpe. They posted to Facebook to thank the public for calling in with tips. -- MACON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Several law enforcement agencies are on the...
WTVM
Victim’s fiance pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2020 murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An update on a bizarre Columbus murder case from 2020 where a 14-year-old boy is accused of killing his father’s fiancé with the dad also connected to her death. The father, 47-year old Joshuah Fredette, recently pleaded guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter and...
Home for Good: Homeless count shows a 13.5% increase for East Alabama and West Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Home for Good, a United Way Agency, released the numbers for its annual local homeless count. Both East Alabama and West Georgia saw an increase in homeless population compared to the 2022 count. Through Monday night and early Tuesday morning, 276 people were counted both in shelter and out in the […]
