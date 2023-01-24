ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTVM

LaGrange man falsely reports gunpoint robbery due to being late on rent

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A 45-year-old man is charged with making a false statement about an alleged robbery because he was late with his rent payment, LaGrange police say. Authorities say on Jan. 26, officers responded to a Stay Lodge Extended Stay on Whitevile Steet in LaGrange regarding an armed robbery.
LAGRANGE, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn police investigate pedestrian fatality on I-85, an arrest is anticipated

The Auburn Police Department is currently investigating a pedestrian fatality that apparently occurred on I-85. Police said they anticipate an arrest will be made in connection to this incident. On Tuesday, at 11:11 p.m. officers responded to a call about a pedestrian walking on the roadway in the southbound lane...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Juvenile suspect arrested in south Columbus armed robberies, police say

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A juvenile suspect has been arrested in the last string of armed robberies in south Columbus, police say. On Jan. 24, the Columbus Police Department received reports of multiple armed robberies in the Victory Drive area. According to police, four businesses and one individual were robbed...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Two separate car chases in Columbus ends with 1 arrested, 2 suspects escaping

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two separate police chases in Columbus by Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers ended with one suspect arrested and two escaping on Jan. 24. According to GSP, the first incident occurred when a trooper used emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. Due to the driver refusing to stop, a chase began and lasted through several city streets.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus police investigating a string of recent robberies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a string of armed robberies along Victory Drive. They say multiple businesses were impacted, especially near Fort Benning Road. There is no official word on any arrests. However, stay with News Leader 9 as we gain more details.
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Americus community calls for action after recent shootings

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -The Americus Police Department is investigating Wednesday’s shooting which happened near two schools. There is a school less than a few feet away from where the shooting occurred. Neighbors say they have lived here for a long time, and don’t plan on leaving. “My mother...
AMERICUS, GA
WTVM

Defendants in 2022 Columbus murder of 17-year-old file for immunity

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In 2022, The Columbus Police Department made an arrest in the murder of a 17-year-old girl. On March 31 of 2022, at approximately 6:50 p.m., officers responded to Staunton Drive in reference to shots fired. At the scene, officers discovered 17-year-old Markayla Marshall suffering from a gunshot wound.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Ruth Vickerstaff arrives at Lee County Justice Center

UPDATE 10:42 pm: According to the Opelika Police Department, Ruth Vickerstaff, one of the two accused in the death of Opelika Jane Doe, has officially arrived at the Lee County Justice Center. There is no word at the moment regarding when Lamar Vickerstaff will arrive. This is a developing story. Stick with WRBL on-air and […]
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Lemongrass 2 in Columbus closed for renovations due to fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fire at a Columbus restaurant has closed the business until further notice. Lemongrass Thai and Sushi 2 on North Lake Parkway suffered from a fire. According to its Facebook page, the restaurant will be closed for renovation. There is no word on when the renovation...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple fraud crimes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police ask for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted on fraud charges. Police say he is a suspect in several ongoing investigations involving what authorities call card cracking. The sergeant over financial crimes says the department has been seeing a pattern of...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police identify human remains found behind Georgia Dunkin’ store

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Investigators say human remains found behind a Georgia Dunkin’ store are that of a man who was reported missing in 2019. The remains were found behind the store along Veterans Parkway in Columbus and were turned over to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, WTVM-TV reported. The office then sent them to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further investigation.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Wreck on I-185 NB leaves 1 lane blocked in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car crash has left one lane blocked on I-185 in Columbus. The crash happened between the Manchester Expressway and Macon Road exits. It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries reported. It’s also unknown what caused the wreck. Stay with us...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia Superior Court: Staunton Drive shooting defendants file for immunity

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Defendants in the Staunton Drive shooting case are filing for immunity, according to judges with Georgia’s Superior Court. Defendants Eurica Turpin and Ceonna Turpin were both charged with murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Markayla Kalleah Marshall on March 31, 2022. According to officials, both defendants filed a motion stating […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Lagrange police investigate, clarify allegations against animal shelter

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Lagrange police responded to a recent circulation of a social media post criticizing the conditions of animals at the Lagrange Animal Shelter. The accusations in the post include that a puppy died of parvo within fours hours of being adopted and that same puppy was beat by a staff member with a broomstick, according to a video.
LAGRANGE, GA
wgxa.tv

Escaped inmate found and back in police custody

UPDATE (10:52 P.M.): Miracle Davis has been captured. The Montezuma Police Department just announced they located and arrested Davis on Carla Drive in Oglethorpe. They posted to Facebook to thank the public for calling in with tips. -- MACON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Several law enforcement agencies are on the...
OGLETHORPE, GA

