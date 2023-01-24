COLUMBUS, Ga. — Investigators say human remains found behind a Georgia Dunkin’ store are that of a man who was reported missing in 2019. The remains were found behind the store along Veterans Parkway in Columbus and were turned over to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, WTVM-TV reported. The office then sent them to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further investigation.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO