Ohio State

New Ohio program takes aim at improving maternal care

By News 5 Staff
 3 days ago
A new program called Comprehensive Maternal Care is aimed at improving maternal and infant health outcomes in Ohio, a serious problem in our state.

A problem News 5 anchor Courtney Gousman has been focusing on in her series, " Delivering Better Results ."

CMC was launched Monday by Gov. DeWine in partnership with the Ohio Department of Medicaid.

Participating doctor offices will get feedback from families on how access to care, cultural understanding and communication can impact outcomes.

Then, those offices can use that information to create better patient experiences and cut down on disparities.

Nearly seven out of 1,000 babies born in Ohio will die before their first birthday, and in 21 out of every 100,000 births a mother will die.

The Ohio Department of Medicaid told News 5 the program came to be by listening to concerned mothers.

Ohio Medicaid is expected to invest $5 million into the program in the first year to reach 14,000 moms.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

