Fire Emblem Engage: How To Unlock Jean
Known for its stunning combat, building great units in "Fire Emblem Engage" requires excellent planning and some micromanagement of things like Growth Rates, especially if you're playing on a harder difficulty. Making a great team also includes unlocking playable characters, and one of those characters is Jean. Jean is a...
Does Fire Emblem Engage Connect To Fire Emblem: Three Houses?
"Fire Emblem Engage" has a lot to live up to, as it follows 2019's "Fire Emblem: Three Houses," an offering that received praise from fans and critics for its complex narrative and solid gameplay. Indeed, since its launch, many players have asked when they'll get a direct sequel to "Three Houses." This has also led to questions regarding a possible connection between "Engage" and "Three Houses."
Fire Emblem Engage: Growth Rates Explained
"Fire Emblem Engage" had critics saying the same thing and praising the strategic combat side of the game. Part of that includes the units in the game, and their ability to change classes and learn from the Emblems — the characters from past games contained in items. However, building characters isn't an equal process whether playing co-op or the 50-hour main storyline. Growth Rates have a huge impact on how good a unit can become stat-wise, which has a big impact on how good a class can be.
Can You Pet The Cat In Hi-Fi Rush?
During their January Developer Direct, Xbox and Bethesda released additional information on five games slated for release in 2023. One of which was not only revealed for the first time during the showcase, but it released the very same day straight to Xbox Game Pass: "Hi-Fi Rush." Created by Tango Gameworks, the studio responsible for "The Evil Within" series and "Ghostwire Tokyo," "Hi-Fi Rush" seems to be the studio's black sheep project as there's not an ounce of horror anywhere in the title. There is, however, an adorable, robotic cat named 808.
Fire Emblem Engage's Alfred Has A Surprising Connection To A Stranger Things Star
At first glance, gamers would have no way of knowing about a surprising connection between "Fire Emblem Engage" – the next chapter in the series – and the hit show "Stranger Things." The two pieces of entertainment don't share any significant crossover – one is a tactical RPG and the other is a mystery thriller, not to mention the fact that they're completely different mediums of entertainment. Both share some elements of fantasy, but other than that, they're as different as night and day. To the surprise of many fans, a hidden thread binds them together – and it's incredibly easy to miss.
Zelda: Majora's Mask Actually Has Hidden Voice Command Features
The two "Zelda" games that released on the Nintendo 64 — "Ocarina of Time" and "Majora's Mask" — were the first in the series set in a 3D space. They were not the first "Zelda" games to hide secrets throughout their worlds, though, a feature of the games since the series' inception. Quite a bit of time has passed since the N64's "Zelda" entries came out, long enough for practically everything hidden in-game to be unveiled. But not every secret is something players can find in Hyrule.
League Of Legends' Source Code Is Being Held For Ransom
On January 20, "League of Legends" developer Riot games reported on Twitter that it had been targeted by hackers and that some of its systems had been breached. The announcement was light on details at the time, but it did come with a promise that more information would follow as Riot Games investigated. On January 24, an update did indeed follow, providing news about the current situation.
Where To Find Indeedee In Pokémon Scarlet And Violet
As is always the case with mainline "Pokémon" games, "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" will happily reward players for catching 'em all. What makes it tricky are the Pokémon like Indeedee that aren't exactly widespread throughout the world. Filling out one's Pokédex is, of course, optional, but doing so in the ninth generation of Pokémon titles nets players a Shiny Charm that dramatically increases ones chances of finding shiny Pokémon.
GoldenEye Studio Reminds Players That The Original Version Wasn't Perfect
There's been no shortage of first-person shooters this millennium, but back in the 90s, these games were rare. FPS games had to adapt to become more relevant, which is exactly what Rare accomplished with "GoldenEye 007." In the nearly 30 years since it came out for the Nintendo 64, the shooter genre exploded, and "GoldenEye 007" is often credited as one of the most impactful games of all time because of its influence on the genre. The high demand for "GoldenEye" remasters hasn't slowed over the years, and now it's available via Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Games Pass — but perceptive fans noticed something was amiss with this most recent re-release.
How To Find The Titan Elemental In Chained Echoes
The new 16-bit style 2-D RPG "Chained Echoes" allows players to be a number of different playable characters as they adventure across a brand new fantasy world "with swords, magic and... mechs." Some of them are secret characters that can only be unlocked by doing certain optional quests (per Nerd Stash). One of these secret characters is a bearded man named Tomke, who can be unlocked at the beginning of act 2 once players have completed the sidequest "The Food, the Chap, and the Hungry." Many players will find that Tomke is definitely worth unlocking, as he has some very unique abilities.
Yo-Kai Watch Tried To Rip Off Pokémon And Failed
In 2021 Stastista named "Pokémon" the highest-grossing franchise of all time, and it has leaked into almost every facet of life, from fashion lines to Japan's "Pokémon" planes. So, it might be easy to see why other companies have attempted to imitate its success by creating similar franchises. One of the most notable examples is "Digimon," made shortly after "Pokémon" swept the world. But despite having similar worlds and gameplay, per 2021 results, "Digimon" isn't even in the top ten of the highest-grossing franchises. This didn't stop others from trying, though, as 2013 saw a new challenger emerge to take on "Pokémon," "Yo-kai Watch."
Dead Space Devs Reveal Where They Draw The Line With Gore
The space horror phenomenon "Dead Space" set a new standard for genre when it hit shelves back in 2008 with its creepy atmosphere and intriguing story. But what set "Dead Space" apart from other horror games is that it wasn't afraid to get gory, like really gory. Players could rip off creatures' limbs, bash their bodies to a bloody pulp, and even burn them alive. And for fans of the grotesque visuals of "Dead Space," they didn't have to wait long for sequels. Eventually, however, some of the "Dead Space" team would move on to create "Callisto Protocol," a spiritual successor to the "Dead Space" series — although it didn't blow critics away quite like "Dead Space" did.
Everything You Need To Start Taxi Work In GTA Online
There are many ways to make money in "GTA Online." Most involve dangerous and illegal activities like taking on heists and high-level missions. However, there are some legal and mostly honest ways to make a buck too. Players can do more mundane jobs and even become the CEO of a business. Now, fans can even become taxi drivers and own a cab.
Persona 3 Portable Vs. Persona 3 FES: What's The Difference?
A new version of "Persona 3 Portable" released on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch in early 2023. This popular JRPG has seen several iterations over the years. The original "Persona 3" launched on the PlayStation 2 back in 2006. Then an enhanced edition called "Persona 3 FES" came out in 2007, followed by another variety initially made for the PSP called "Persona 3 Portable" in 2009. While they share the same name, 2023's "Persona 3 Portable" has a few upgrades not found in the older PSP version.
Fortnite X Dead Space Strange Transmissions Quest Pack Explained
Another day, another "Fortnite" crossover appears. This time around, it's Isaac Clarke of "Dead Space" fame. With the release of the "Dead Space" remake right around the corner, it makes sense that Isaac would appear to hype audiences for his return. As is often the case with "Fortnite" skins, this...
The Indie Game That Costs $2000
There are plenty of amazing indie games you may miss through the year — whether because players aren't attuned to the market or are otherwise focused on AAA releases. It can be easy to let indies fly under the radar, but they can be harder to ignore when listed on a digital storefront for thousands of dollars.
Why We're Worried About Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Times Remake
Way back in 2020, Ubisoft revealed via one of its Ubisoft Forward broadcasts that a remake for the 2003 title "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time" was in the works. Originally, the title was aiming to be released on January 21 of 2021. It never me this release date, of course, and it suffered delays that confirmed what fans had suspected: it wouldn't release until 2022.
What The Critics Are Saying About The Dead Space Remake
"Dead Space" launches on January 27. For the uninitiated, "Dead Space" (2022) is the remake of the critically acclaimed 2008 title by the same name. The original space horror wowed gamers with its unique setting and gory presentation. The plot centers around Isaac Clarke, a systems engineer on a mining spaceship, who has to battle his way to safety after an outbreak erupts and the dead begin coming back to life, transforming into monsters called Necromorphs.
Persona 4 Golden: How To Beat Shadow Yosuke
One of the Xbox Game Pass games that will blow you away in 2023, "Persona 4 Golden," has plenty to do in the nearly 70 hours it takes to beat. When not going to school, befriending and romancing people, or spending time with their uncle and cousin, players will likely be fighting off shadows. Some of these shadows take the form of other characters, and that's the case with Shadow Yosuke.
Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter Release Date And Starter Decks - What We Know So Far
"Disney Lorcana" is a new trading card game from Ravensburger. Ravensburger previously dabbled with the Disney IP with the biggest commercially made puzzle on the market, "Memorable Disney Moments." But now, creating a tabletop card game may be its biggest challenge. "Lorcana" immerses players in the world of Disney by featuring some of the most famous Disney characters, from Moana to The Little Mermaid.
