WLBT
Potholes in Jackson putting dents in drivers’ pockets
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capital city potholes have wreaked havoc on cars for years, and drivers are paying the price. Most people who hit a pothole are able to keep driving like nothing ever happened, but for the not-so-lucky people, the only pothole they care about moves from the road; to their wallets.
WAPT
Jackson mayor says Mississippi leadership failed the city
JACKSON, Miss. — The divide between Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves could be widening as the city continues for funding to fix its crippled water system. Lumumba used the word “absent” to explain the governor’s response to helping Jackson and called out state leadership...
WLBT
Jackson woman receives home restored by Habitat for Humanity of Mississippi Capital Area
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Maria Clayborne is officially a proud homeowner after the Habitat for Humanity of the Mississippi Capital Area and 11 local Jackson banks restored a home on Roseneath Avenue. HFHMCA officials and representatives from each sponsored bank were in attendance Thursday afternoon to dedicate the house to...
WLBT
Jackson water manager calls bill to create water, sewer authority a ‘pure grab for money’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s water manager is denouncing a bill that would place Jackson’s water system under the control of a nine-member authority, saying the effort is nothing more than a money grab. On Tuesday, S.B. 2889 passed out of a Senate committee, setting it up for...
WLBT
Catalytic converter thefts continue to plague Belhaven neighborhood
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Efforts to slow the illegal sale and purchase of stolen catalytic converters were made last legislative session, but some Belhaven residents in Jackson are still falling victim to the crime. Oftentimes, folks in Belhaven will park along the street for convenience and simply due to a...
WAPT
Faulty fire hydrants at apartment complex come to light when fire breaks out
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson apartment complex received a citation from the fire department for a situation that could have been tragic. Jackson firefighters were called at about 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 19 to The Park at Inverness on Ridgewood Road, where they quickly discovered they had a problem.
kicks96news.com
Major Crash on Hwy 16 in Leake County
At approximately 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24th, Leake County Fire Dept, EMS, Leake Deputies, and MS Hwy Patrol dispatched to a wreck on Hwy 16 W involving 3 vehicles. The crash reportedly happened when one vehicle passed another and caused a head-on collision. Several people became trapped and had...
WLBT
Historical marker recognizing Freedom Riders unveiled at Parchman
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - History was made at Parchman prison Tuesday when a historical marker was unveiled and a former Freedom Rider returned, this time, not as an inmate, but as a guest of honor. ”I dread coming here today,” said Hezekiah Watkins. It has taken Watkins 62 years...
WLBT
Things To Know Friday, January 27
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Several people, including one juvenile, came before Judge Lilly Bass for...
WLBT
Texas man arrested for trafficking over 10,000 pills laced with fentanyl in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Texas man was arrested for tracking over 10,000 pills consisting of fentanyl in Mississippi. According to the Madison and Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett, Carlos Martinez, 28, of Dallas, Texas, pleaded guilty to trafficking fentanyl on Wednesday, January 18. On April 25, 2022, a...
Man arrested for fatal shooting on St. Charles Street in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in Madison County. Jakeviyon Hunter, 21, was booked into the Madison County Detention Center on January 25, 2023. He has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Madison County deputies said the shooting […]
WAPT
Man killed in weekend shooting in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Madison County over the weekend. The Madison County coroner confirmed that Jaqarius Ross was shot to death but provided no other details. Ross' mother said the shooting took place Saturday on Charles Street in the Magnolia Heights...
WDAM-TV
Perkins, other sheriffs support county radar bill
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi sheriffs are hoping state lawmakers will enact new legislation to let them to use radar on county roads. House Bill 42 is making its way through the Legislature and it has the support of Covington County sheriff Darrell Perkins. It would allow deputies to use...
WLBT
Mississippi Braves host first job fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Braves hosted their first of two job fairs to fill roles for the 2023 season on Thursday. The Braves are looking to fill part-time roles, including, but not limited to, parking attendants, camera operators, and concession stand workers. Braves general manager Pete Laven said...
WAPT
Jackson firefighter on his way home from work helps pull man from burning Jeep
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson firefighter is being called a hero after he helped pull a man to safety from a burning vehicle after a crash. Veteran firefighter Tavaris Patton just got off duty at Station 25 on Siwell Road and was heading home when he spotted a burning Jeep with a man trapped inside. It happened early Monday on Pearson Road near Whitfield in Pearl. The Jeep burst into flames after a head-on collision with another car.
WLBT
‘As a parent, you never think, where would I go?’: Doctor and staff providing burn care at Baptist
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You never know when an accident may happen. A burn center is something you hope your family never needs to know about. But, there was a gap in access when the state’s only center closed in the fall. As WLBT reported previously, UMMC is requesting...
WAPT
Mississippi lawmakers want to crack down on armed carjackings and violent crimes
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi lawmakers want to crack down on armed carjackings after a series of violent incidents in the city of Jackson. "What we are saying in this state, and particularly in the Capital City, is violent offenses are out of control. Particularly in the car space," Sen. Brice Wiggins said.
WLBT
Zyre Smith released from Jackson hospital but still in recovery
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jefferson County High School girls basketball player Zyre Smith was released from Baptist Medical Center in Jackson Saturday afternoon, and remains in recovery care with her family. A senior standout for the team, Zyre suffered a severe concussion during her game last week and was rushed...
breezynews.com
More Information on the Homicide on Hwy 12 Late Sunday Evening
At approximately 10:56 p.m. on Sunday, January 22nd Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Dept, Sallis Volunteers, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol were all dispatched to what was initially reported to be a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 West in Sallis. This was determined to be a shooting incident. Attala...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jackson Police Arrest Woman For Shooting Into Car And House
Jackson Police arrested a woman named Javon Porter. She was arrested on two counts of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and one count of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. The incident happened on Gibraltar Drive in December 2022. Porter is now in custody.
