Lexington, MS

WLBT

Potholes in Jackson putting dents in drivers’ pockets

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capital city potholes have wreaked havoc on cars for years, and drivers are paying the price. Most people who hit a pothole are able to keep driving like nothing ever happened, but for the not-so-lucky people, the only pothole they care about moves from the road; to their wallets.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson mayor says Mississippi leadership failed the city

JACKSON, Miss. — The divide between Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves could be widening as the city continues for funding to fix its crippled water system. Lumumba used the word “absent” to explain the governor’s response to helping Jackson and called out state leadership...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Catalytic converter thefts continue to plague Belhaven neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Efforts to slow the illegal sale and purchase of stolen catalytic converters were made last legislative session, but some Belhaven residents in Jackson are still falling victim to the crime. Oftentimes, folks in Belhaven will park along the street for convenience and simply due to a...
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Major Crash on Hwy 16 in Leake County

At approximately 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24th, Leake County Fire Dept, EMS, Leake Deputies, and MS Hwy Patrol dispatched to a wreck on Hwy 16 W involving 3 vehicles. The crash reportedly happened when one vehicle passed another and caused a head-on collision. Several people became trapped and had...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Historical marker recognizing Freedom Riders unveiled at Parchman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - History was made at Parchman prison Tuesday when a historical marker was unveiled and a former Freedom Rider returned, this time, not as an inmate, but as a guest of honor. ”I dread coming here today,” said Hezekiah Watkins. It has taken Watkins 62 years...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Friday, January 27

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Several people, including one juvenile, came before Judge Lilly Bass for...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man killed in weekend shooting in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Madison County over the weekend. The Madison County coroner confirmed that Jaqarius Ross was shot to death but provided no other details. Ross' mother said the shooting took place Saturday on Charles Street in the Magnolia Heights...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Perkins, other sheriffs support county radar bill

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi sheriffs are hoping state lawmakers will enact new legislation to let them to use radar on county roads. House Bill 42 is making its way through the Legislature and it has the support of Covington County sheriff Darrell Perkins. It would allow deputies to use...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Mississippi Braves host first job fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Braves hosted their first of two job fairs to fill roles for the 2023 season on Thursday. The Braves are looking to fill part-time roles, including, but not limited to, parking attendants, camera operators, and concession stand workers. Braves general manager Pete Laven said...
PEARL, MS
WAPT

Jackson firefighter on his way home from work helps pull man from burning Jeep

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson firefighter is being called a hero after he helped pull a man to safety from a burning vehicle after a crash. Veteran firefighter Tavaris Patton just got off duty at Station 25 on Siwell Road and was heading home when he spotted a burning Jeep with a man trapped inside. It happened early Monday on Pearson Road near Whitfield in Pearl. The Jeep burst into flames after a head-on collision with another car.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Zyre Smith released from Jackson hospital but still in recovery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jefferson County High School girls basketball player Zyre Smith was released from Baptist Medical Center in Jackson Saturday afternoon, and remains in recovery care with her family. A senior standout for the team, Zyre suffered a severe concussion during her game last week and was rushed...
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

More Information on the Homicide on Hwy 12 Late Sunday Evening

At approximately 10:56 p.m. on Sunday, January 22nd Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Dept, Sallis Volunteers, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol were all dispatched to what was initially reported to be a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 West in Sallis. This was determined to be a shooting incident. Attala...
SALLIS, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Jackson Police Arrest Woman For Shooting Into Car And House

Jackson Police arrested a woman named Javon Porter. She was arrested on two counts of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and one count of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. The incident happened on Gibraltar Drive in December 2022. Porter is now in custody.
JACKSON, MS

