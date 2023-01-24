Read full article on original website
Longtime educator, Camillo Wilde, honored as 'True Public Servant' in Vandenberg Village
Vandenberg Village recently gained a new star on Constellation Road. The approximately 1-mile stretch of Santa Barbara County road that runs from the Highway 1 exit to Cabrillo High School in the unincorporated community of Vandenberg Village, now bears the name of local leader and longtime public servant Colonel Camillo 'Mel' Wilde.
Santa Ynez Valley Chorale to present free concert at St. Mark's Church
Santa Ynez Valley Chorale will present a free concert Saturday, Feb. 4 at St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Avenue, Los Olivos. Under the direction of Music Director, David Torres, the chorale will perform pieces from its 2022 Christmas concert, as well as new heartwarming music that includes such titles as “Lunar Lullaby” and “A Light of Hope and Song,” according to an announcement.
Letters to the Editor: Solvang Council conduct questioned; Thank you to Christmas event supporters; Los Alamos housing plan not a good fit
I am writing to comment on the front page article in the Santa Ynez Valley News regarding the City Council’s action to award the vacant seat to Robert Clarke. To those who don’t remember me, I have lived in Solvang for the past 46 years and served as mayor and councilmember of the city. I participated in countless meetings, but never witnessed a meeting where the Council continued to take comments and messages from the public after public comment was closed.
Some 400 volunteers fan out for annual homeless count in Santa Barbara County
Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Cultural Center was ablaze with light but virtually silent at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, with only two people seated at tables in the multipurpose room opposite the entrance. The 40 or so people who volunteered to survey unhoused citizens in the annual Homeless Point-in-Time Count had already...
Santa Ynez College Elementary School District joins Amazon Future Engineers program
Santa Ynez College Elementary School District has joined Amazon's propriety Future Engineer program that makes computer science education and teacher professional development available to two local schools, which district officials say impact more than 100 students from underserved communities and groups that currently are underrepresented in tech. According to Amazon,...
Solvang wades through state affordable housing requirements, moves 4 options forward
One parcel proposed for development to meet myriad state housing requirements went on the chopping block Monday, but four others remained in play as Solvang City Council members voted unanimously to approve the extensive Draft Housing Element to the General Plan. The document will return to consultants for adjustments before...
CAPA Pet of the Week: Jeremy
Jeremy is a four-year-old male orange tabby and white domestic shorthair cat available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Jeremy's adoption fees include spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption...
Oak Valley Elementary in Buellton breaks ground on construction of pre-kindergarten classrooms
Oak Valley Elementary School in Buellton officially broke ground on a new classroom wing for its pre-kindergarten students with a ground-breaking ceremony held on campus Friday morning. In addition to a two-classroom building designed to accommodate the school's youngest learners, a shared student restroom and workroom/storage facility are planned for...
Santa Maria edges Santa Ynez on Pirates' Senior Night
Santa Ynez won seven of the eight matches that actually took place on the mat Wednesday night, but Santa Maria garnered enough points via forfeits to edge the Pirates 43-36 in a boys Mountain League match at Santa Ynez on the Pirates' Senior Night. Santa Ynez honored seniors Alex DeLaCruz,...
Caltrans rock scaling operation begins Thursday on Hwy 1 near Lompoc
Southbound Highway 1 at the junction of State Route 246 will be closed for a rock scaling operation from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, resulting in a detour for travelers. Motorists will not have be able to travel south on Highway 1 but will be directed east on Highway 246 in Buellton to reach southbound US 101, according to Caltrans District 5.
Righetti girls win again, maintain lead in Ocean League standings
There is some distance to go in the girls Ocean League soccer race, but Righetti has put itself in a commanding position. Keely Camacho and Sylena Heredia scored in the first half Tuesday night, and the Warriors cruised from there to a 4-0 league win against Nipomo at Righetti's Warrior Stadium. Righetti moved to 14-4, 8-0 with six league games left.
Santa Ynez girls soccer team starts packed week with a win
At press time, the Santa Ynez girls soccer team did not have a game scheduled for Wednesday. Every other weekday this week, the Pirates were slated to play, thanks to a heavy makeup schedule due to earlier rainouts. Santa Ynez (4-6-1, 2-3-1) started off its busy week with a good...
VOTE: See who's up for Player of the Week
Voters can choose from nearly a dozen candidates for Times area Player of the Week. This time, the voting is for the week of Jan. 16-21. Here is a rundown of the candidates and their accomplishments. Readers can vote online at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. There will be one winner announced after the voting ends on Friday at 2 p.m.
