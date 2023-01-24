ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mynspr.org

Grief in Half Moon Bay | Bills target encampments | Reducing fentanyl deaths

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Jan. 26. Suspect in Half Moon Bay mass shooting faces murder charges. The suspect in Monday’s deadly mass shooting in the city of Half Moon Bay has been charged with seven counts of murder. The victims were of Asian and Latino descent, and officials say some were migrants. The shooting has left a tightly knit community shaken.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
mynspr.org

America's relationship with guns

Well, as we have been reporting, Monterey Park is not the only mass shooting America has suffered this month or even this week. Just since the weekend, Monterey Park, Oakland, Half Moon Bay, all mass shootings that took the lives of at least 19 people, collectively. And that is just in California.
MONTEREY PARK, CA

