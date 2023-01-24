ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Crook County School District holding job fair Thursday

The Crook County School District will hold its annual job fair Thursday from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at their district office in Prineville. The job fair features on-the-spot interviews and representatives from the district. Jobs range from inside the classroom, maintenance and bus drivers — various roles that help...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Nurses union presses St Charles over plans for $90 million Redmond cancer center: Who will staff it?

The union that represents Oregon nurses is is raising concerns about St. Charles Health System's plans for a new $90 million cancer center on its Redmond campus, expressing doubt that it can adequately staff the facility, considering its current staffing and financial issues. The post Nurses union presses St Charles over plans for $90 million Redmond cancer center: Who will staff it? appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Study: Nearly half of Bend residents think tourism costs outweigh benefits

Do Bend residents think the benefits of tourism outweigh the costs? A new study shows a plurality say “no.”. The Oregon State University Sustainable Tourism Lab conducted a survey asking communities how they feel about tourism in their towns. Forty-nine percent of people in Bend said the costs are...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Temporary Redmond Library is open and waiting for you

People in Redmond can check out their books again. A temporary Redmond Library space on Highway 97 next to Wilson’s Furniture is now open for business. The space will offer the same resources that are available at other Deschutes County libraries for the next two years. A new, bigger...
REDMOND, OR
bendsource.com

Bend Funds Project Turnkey Shelter ▶ [With Video]

On Jan. 18 the Bend City Council approved an agreement with NeighborImpact, an antipoverty nonprofit in Central Oregon, to fund the Stepping Stone Shelter. The City will pay the nonprofit $2.6 million to operate the shelter for three years with funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act. The shelter is one of 19 motels converted to houseless shelters by Project Turnkey, a $65 million initiative from the Oregon legislature that's led to the creation of over 900 shelter beds, a 20% increase statewide.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Bend golf coach named to U.S. Kids Golf top 50 coaches in the world

Tim Fraley is the director of player development at Awbrey Glen Golf Club. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond councilors appoint hotel manager Tobias Colvin to fill Mayor Ed Fitch’s council seat

The Redmond City Council Tuesday evening unanimously approved Mayor Ed Fitch’s appointment of Tobias Colvin to the council. Colvin will serve out the remaining two years of the council seat vacated by newly elected Mayor Ed Fitch. The post Redmond councilors appoint hotel manager Tobias Colvin to fill Mayor Ed Fitch’s council seat appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture

Many of Oregon’s rivers are drained every summer to support the agricultural industry, but fisheries, wildlife and the water quality itself is hurt in the process. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate the archaic notion that Oregon’s rivers are nothing more than a faucet for the ag industry. Last fall here in Bend, irrigators began the […] The post It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Neff – Purcell intersection in Bend to close for 5 months

Get ready for a roughly five-month closure of the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard in Bend. The City of Bend said Tuesday the intersection near St. Charles Hospital and Pilot Butte Middle School will be closed from Feb. 22 through mid-summer. It’s part of the Neff & Purcell...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Unique Bend affordable housing development ‘Parkside Place’ moves forward

The City of Bend is looking at a unique housing opportunity. “The fabric of all that happens in Bend are the folks that do qualify for affordable housing,” said Housing Director for the City of Bend Lynn McConnell. “We want to make sure that is mixed in, in a way that allows for every one of higher and lower income to live in Bend and form a healthy community with resiliency.”
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ New Warm Springs skate park expected to open spring break

In just a short time, Warm Springs community members will be able to rock and roll in a new skate park they hope will bring the community together. Sounds of power tools currently fill the air at Elmer-Quinn Memorial Park as construction crews put the final touches on the facility.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
KTVZ

Matt Craven steps down as Bend High head football coach

Craven was the head coach for 11 years and with the program for 18 years. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Neff-Purcell intersection closure to have exceptions for emergency vehicles

Starting February 22, the busy intersection of Purcell Boulevard and Neff Road will be closing for several months. It’s part of a larger improvement project on Purcell and it’s happening at an intersection that is regularly overcapacity. “We’ve got some improvements we need to make,” engineering director for...
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Instant Landscaping moves 200-ton building for Highway 97 project

Instant Landscaping in Bend moved a 200-ton building Saturday to make way for a new highway. The landscaping supply company moved their masonry truck shop about 1/2-mile north. The move is to make room for the Bend North Corridor Project. That project is shifting the portion of Highway 97 that...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Neighbors file appeal to stop new SE Bend gas station development

Neighbors opposed to a gas station and retail development in southeast Bend have filed an appeal with the city. City planners approved the project for the development at the corner of Murphy and Brosterhous Roads earlier this month despite the vocal objection of people living nearby. “The City Council has...
BEND, OR

