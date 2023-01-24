Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Deschutes County approves grant money to Bethlehem Inn for six shelter beds in collaboration with Homeless Outreach Team
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Health Services Department is contracting with the Bethlehem Inn homeless shelter in Bend for six beds for use as needed by the county's Homeless Outreach Services Team. Bethlehem Inn executive director, Gwenn Wysling, said on Thursday "It's no cost to them, they get...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Crook County School District holding job fair Thursday
The Crook County School District will hold its annual job fair Thursday from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at their district office in Prineville. The job fair features on-the-spot interviews and representatives from the district. Jobs range from inside the classroom, maintenance and bus drivers — various roles that help...
Nurses union presses St Charles over plans for $90 million Redmond cancer center: Who will staff it?
The union that represents Oregon nurses is is raising concerns about St. Charles Health System's plans for a new $90 million cancer center on its Redmond campus, expressing doubt that it can adequately staff the facility, considering its current staffing and financial issues. The post Nurses union presses St Charles over plans for $90 million Redmond cancer center: Who will staff it? appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Study: Nearly half of Bend residents think tourism costs outweigh benefits
Do Bend residents think the benefits of tourism outweigh the costs? A new study shows a plurality say “no.”. The Oregon State University Sustainable Tourism Lab conducted a survey asking communities how they feel about tourism in their towns. Forty-nine percent of people in Bend said the costs are...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 months later, what has Bend’s ‘Corky Lady’ made with those 20,000 corks?
The last time we saw Cyllene King of Bend in August 2022, she was building cork birdhouses as fast as she could and she had a lot of work left to do. Five months later, we decided it was time to pay the mad-crafter another visit and see if she has found a way to use up more than 20,000 corks.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Temporary Redmond Library is open and waiting for you
People in Redmond can check out their books again. A temporary Redmond Library space on Highway 97 next to Wilson’s Furniture is now open for business. The space will offer the same resources that are available at other Deschutes County libraries for the next two years. A new, bigger...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 2022 Oregon graduation rates 2nd highest ever; Central OR exceeding state
The statewide graduation rate in Oregon in 2022 marked the second-highest rate ever in the state, the Oregon Department of Education announced Thursday. And the graduation rates at all Central Oregon school districts were even higher. The 81.3% graduation rate was 0.7% higher than the 2021 rate as the country...
bendsource.com
Bend Funds Project Turnkey Shelter ▶ [With Video]
On Jan. 18 the Bend City Council approved an agreement with NeighborImpact, an antipoverty nonprofit in Central Oregon, to fund the Stepping Stone Shelter. The City will pay the nonprofit $2.6 million to operate the shelter for three years with funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act. The shelter is one of 19 motels converted to houseless shelters by Project Turnkey, a $65 million initiative from the Oregon legislature that's led to the creation of over 900 shelter beds, a 20% increase statewide.
KTVZ
Bend golf coach named to U.S. Kids Golf top 50 coaches in the world
Tim Fraley is the director of player development at Awbrey Glen Golf Club. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a...
Redmond councilors appoint hotel manager Tobias Colvin to fill Mayor Ed Fitch’s council seat
The Redmond City Council Tuesday evening unanimously approved Mayor Ed Fitch’s appointment of Tobias Colvin to the council. Colvin will serve out the remaining two years of the council seat vacated by newly elected Mayor Ed Fitch. The post Redmond councilors appoint hotel manager Tobias Colvin to fill Mayor Ed Fitch’s council seat appeared first on KTVZ.
It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture
Many of Oregon’s rivers are drained every summer to support the agricultural industry, but fisheries, wildlife and the water quality itself is hurt in the process. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate the archaic notion that Oregon’s rivers are nothing more than a faucet for the ag industry. Last fall here in Bend, irrigators began the […] The post It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Neff – Purcell intersection in Bend to close for 5 months
Get ready for a roughly five-month closure of the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard in Bend. The City of Bend said Tuesday the intersection near St. Charles Hospital and Pilot Butte Middle School will be closed from Feb. 22 through mid-summer. It’s part of the Neff & Purcell...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Unique Bend affordable housing development ‘Parkside Place’ moves forward
The City of Bend is looking at a unique housing opportunity. “The fabric of all that happens in Bend are the folks that do qualify for affordable housing,” said Housing Director for the City of Bend Lynn McConnell. “We want to make sure that is mixed in, in a way that allows for every one of higher and lower income to live in Bend and form a healthy community with resiliency.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Volunteers help rescue 87 animals from abusive conditions at Terrebonne ranch
Dozens of farm animals were rescued from what were described as abusive and neglectful conditions at a 17-acre Terrebonne ranch over the weekend, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said. The scale of the evacuation required three animal rescue organizations, sheriff’s deputies and two days to complete. “We were...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New Warm Springs skate park expected to open spring break
In just a short time, Warm Springs community members will be able to rock and roll in a new skate park they hope will bring the community together. Sounds of power tools currently fill the air at Elmer-Quinn Memorial Park as construction crews put the final touches on the facility.
KTVZ
Matt Craven steps down as Bend High head football coach
Craven was the head coach for 11 years and with the program for 18 years. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Neff-Purcell intersection closure to have exceptions for emergency vehicles
Starting February 22, the busy intersection of Purcell Boulevard and Neff Road will be closing for several months. It’s part of a larger improvement project on Purcell and it’s happening at an intersection that is regularly overcapacity. “We’ve got some improvements we need to make,” engineering director for...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Instant Landscaping moves 200-ton building for Highway 97 project
Instant Landscaping in Bend moved a 200-ton building Saturday to make way for a new highway. The landscaping supply company moved their masonry truck shop about 1/2-mile north. The move is to make room for the Bend North Corridor Project. That project is shifting the portion of Highway 97 that...
centraloregondaily.com
Neighbors file appeal to stop new SE Bend gas station development
Neighbors opposed to a gas station and retail development in southeast Bend have filed an appeal with the city. City planners approved the project for the development at the corner of Murphy and Brosterhous Roads earlier this month despite the vocal objection of people living nearby. “The City Council has...
KTVZ
Deschutes DA explains change to state’s bail system that can lead to quick jail release
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some aspects of a recent drug arrest near Bend spotlight a change in state law regarding the criteria for release from jail that prompted community questions and an explanation from Deschutes County's top prosecutor. Last Thursday, Oregon State Police made a traffic stop on Highway 97...
