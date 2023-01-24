ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Iowa State OC Scheelhaase to coach QBs

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said Friday that offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase will coach the quarterbacks after position coach Joel Gordon left for South Florida. Scheelhaase, who had coached running backs and receivers since he arrived in Ames in 2018, was promoted to OC last...
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy