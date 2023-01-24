Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in IdahoKristen WaltersKuna, ID
Related
Post Register
Drug bust in Nampa
Boise, ID (CBS2) — The Nampa Police Department Special Investigations Unit along with the Canyon County Narcotics Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Idaho State Police arrested a man with fentanyl pills and methamphetamine he intended to traffic and sell. 29 guns, of which three were confirmed to...
'Shock and disappointment': Canyon County Sheriff reacts to early release of convicted child kidnapper
IDAHO, USA — The Canyon County Sheriff is outraged over the early release of a convicted kidnapper. Brian Sangjoon Lee was charged for 2nd-degree kidnapping of an 11-year-old Nampa girl. Police say Lee enticed the girl through an online gaming program, and planned to take the girl to his house in California.
Post Register
SE Boise man faces charges for cutting down park trees
BOISE, idaho (CBS2) — January 26th, 2023. The Boise Dev report that Adam Liegner, a Boise man, is facing a malicious injury to property charge after cutting down trees that he believed belonged to him, but instead, were owned by Ada County as public property. On top of cutting...
Post Register
Coroner ID's man shot and killed by Boise police officer
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials have identified the man who was shot and killed by a police officer on Monday as a 32-year-old Boise resident. The Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle said in a press release Tuesday that Eli Nash was pronounced dead in a parking lot Monday evening after attempts to save his life were unsuccessful. Riffle said the cause and manner of Nash's death was still pending.
Post Register
BPD stops a burglary in progress
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Bosie Police responded to a burglary in progress on Jan 26, 2023, around 4 AM at the 1700 block of South Broadway. When Boise police arrived they found Jon Nobles, 44, of Emmett using power tools to gain entry into two change machines and an ATM. Nobles refused to comply with officers and forced his way through the drywall into the adjoining business but he was apprehended through the use of a Bosie Police K9 unit.
Post Register
Boise Police release name of officer who shot man in Meridian
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department released the name of the officer who shot 32 year-old Eli Nash. The department identified the officer as K. Paporello, a 23-year veteran of the department. A police officer with the same first initial, last name, and length of service with BPD was involved in a shooting on November 21st, 2022.
Fruitland Police say they have recovered evidence and are testing for DNA
Fruitland police say they have recovered several pieces of evidence and are testing for DNA evidence. Police say they have sent the evidence to a private DNA lab and the results could take some time.
Kuna man killed after stepping into traffic on Connector
BOISE, Idaho — A 20-year-old man died after stepping into traffic on Interstate 184 ("Connector") near the Curtis Road exit, Idaho State Police said Wednesday night. Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle on Thursday afternoon identified the man as Kobe Stanard from Kuna. Information sent out by ISP Wednesday night and included in an earlier version of this story said the man, then unnamed, was from Boise.
KTVB
Man shot, killed by Boise Police officer identified
The man shot by police was identified as 32-year-old Eli Nash. IDOC says on their website a man named Eli Nash is a registered sex offender and fugitive.
Post Register
Nampa man arrested for robbery and grand theft
NAMPA, Idaho — 34-year-old Israel Tellez Heredia was arrested on January 25th, 2023 in connection to a strong-arm robbery. He was also arrested for stealing a vehicle from the 600th block if 6th Street S. on January 24th, 2023. Heredia stole the vehicle after it was left unattended as it was warming up on the street.
Police: Pedestrian steps into traffic on Idaho freeway and is fatally struck by SUV
Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred January 25, 2023, at approximately 6:18 p.m.. A 20-year-old male, from Boise, stepped into traffic in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 184 near milepost 2 in Boise. The male was struck by a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by a 41 year old female from Nampa. The male succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Multiple lanes were blocked for approximately three hours while emergency personnel investigated the crash scene.
Post Register
Police: Man killed after stepping into eastbound lanes I-184
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that happened at approximately 6:16 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say a 20-year-old man, Kobe Stanard of Kuna, stepped into traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-184 near milepost 2, in Boise. A 41-year-old woman from Nampa hit Stanard....
Post Register
Boise Police shoot and kill wanted suspect in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: A Boise Police officer shot and killed a man wanted for felony charges around 4:30 p.m. while searching for him with Fugitive Recovery Agents from the Idaho Department of Corrections. "This is not the result that we ever want," said Interim BPD Chief Ron...
Post Register
Update in the Michael Vaughan case
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — Fruitland Police have released an update in the search for 5-year-old Michael Vaughan who was abducted from his front yard a year and a half ago. Fruitland Police say that they collected several pieces of evidence during the search at 1102 Redwing in December 2022, and have sent some of those pieces for DNA for further analysis. The DNA analysis process takes time and Fruitland Police will update the public when more information is available.
Boise Woman Screams As Coyotes Eat Her Small Dog
Boise, Idaho (2022). She was checking on her 10-year-old Westie through the patio blinds like she'd done a thousand times before. As usual, her sweet girl was asleep and basking in the Idaho summer sunshine. Everything was fine. As she turned to step away from the patio doors adorned with...
Man who kidnapped young girl is released from prison, Canyon County Sheriff issues statement
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue is frustrated with the court's decision to release a man who was charged with kidnapping when he was found with an 11-year-old girl in a hotel in August of 2021. Brian Sangjoon Lee, 21, served a nine month prison sentence...
eastidahonews.com
‘This is unfair.’ Victims’ families ask judge to reconsider camera ban in Daybell trial
ST. ANTHONY — Family members of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell are asking a judge to reconsider allowing cameras in the upcoming trial of Chad and Lori Daybell. The Daybells have pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of JJ, Tylee and Tammy. Their trial, expected to last up to 10 weeks, is scheduled to begin in Ada County on April 3.
Nine-year-old Caldwell boy loses several toes after roof collapse at Givens Hot Springs
OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — Nearly three weeks ago, the roof at Givens Hot Springs in Owyhee County collapsed and sent seven people to the hospital. One of those people was a 9-year-old boy. “As you can imagine, this has been just an ordeal,” Patrick Mahoney, who represents the boy’s...
Suspicious activity reported near West Boise school early Monday
BOISE, Idaho — A report of a suspicious person near Chinden Boulevard and Park Meadow Way had Boise Police searching a neighborhood near Cecil D. Andrus Elementary School Monday morning, but the school was not put on lockdown. The Boise Police Department said officers searched the area, but did...
Post Register
Zamzow's fundraiser, huge surprise for local animal shelters
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Zamzows raises record amount of money for local animal shelters during its annual "Stockings for Shelters" fundraiser. 9,677 Treasure Valley residents donated a record amount to the fundraiser which went to the Idaho Humane Society of Ada County, Pet Haven in Nampa, and the Pet Adoption League in Emmett.
Comments / 0