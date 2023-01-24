ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Drug bust in Nampa

Boise, ID (CBS2) — The Nampa Police Department Special Investigations Unit along with the Canyon County Narcotics Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Idaho State Police arrested a man with fentanyl pills and methamphetamine he intended to traffic and sell. 29 guns, of which three were confirmed to...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

SE Boise man faces charges for cutting down park trees

BOISE, idaho (CBS2) — January 26th, 2023. The Boise Dev report that Adam Liegner, a Boise man, is facing a malicious injury to property charge after cutting down trees that he believed belonged to him, but instead, were owned by Ada County as public property. On top of cutting...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Coroner ID's man shot and killed by Boise police officer

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials have identified the man who was shot and killed by a police officer on Monday as a 32-year-old Boise resident. The Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle said in a press release Tuesday that Eli Nash was pronounced dead in a parking lot Monday evening after attempts to save his life were unsuccessful. Riffle said the cause and manner of Nash's death was still pending.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

BPD stops a burglary in progress

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Bosie Police responded to a burglary in progress on Jan 26, 2023, around 4 AM at the 1700 block of South Broadway. When Boise police arrived they found Jon Nobles, 44, of Emmett using power tools to gain entry into two change machines and an ATM. Nobles refused to comply with officers and forced his way through the drywall into the adjoining business but he was apprehended through the use of a Bosie Police K9 unit.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise Police release name of officer who shot man in Meridian

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department released the name of the officer who shot 32 year-old Eli Nash. The department identified the officer as K. Paporello, a 23-year veteran of the department. A police officer with the same first initial, last name, and length of service with BPD was involved in a shooting on November 21st, 2022.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Kuna man killed after stepping into traffic on Connector

BOISE, Idaho — A 20-year-old man died after stepping into traffic on Interstate 184 ("Connector") near the Curtis Road exit, Idaho State Police said Wednesday night. Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle on Thursday afternoon identified the man as Kobe Stanard from Kuna. Information sent out by ISP Wednesday night and included in an earlier version of this story said the man, then unnamed, was from Boise.
KUNA, ID
Post Register

Nampa man arrested for robbery and grand theft

NAMPA, Idaho — 34-year-old Israel Tellez Heredia was arrested on January 25th, 2023 in connection to a strong-arm robbery. He was also arrested for stealing a vehicle from the 600th block if 6th Street S. on January 24th, 2023. Heredia stole the vehicle after it was left unattended as it was warming up on the street.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Pedestrian steps into traffic on Idaho freeway and is fatally struck by SUV

Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred January 25, 2023, at approximately 6:18 p.m.. A 20-year-old male, from Boise, stepped into traffic in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 184 near milepost 2 in Boise. The male was struck by a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by a 41 year old female from Nampa. The male succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Multiple lanes were blocked for approximately three hours while emergency personnel investigated the crash scene.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Police: Man killed after stepping into eastbound lanes I-184

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that happened at approximately 6:16 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say a 20-year-old man, Kobe Stanard of Kuna, stepped into traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-184 near milepost 2, in Boise. A 41-year-old woman from Nampa hit Stanard....
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise Police shoot and kill wanted suspect in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: A Boise Police officer shot and killed a man wanted for felony charges around 4:30 p.m. while searching for him with Fugitive Recovery Agents from the Idaho Department of Corrections. "This is not the result that we ever want," said Interim BPD Chief Ron...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Update in the Michael Vaughan case

FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — Fruitland Police have released an update in the search for 5-year-old Michael Vaughan who was abducted from his front yard a year and a half ago. Fruitland Police say that they collected several pieces of evidence during the search at 1102 Redwing in December 2022, and have sent some of those pieces for DNA for further analysis. The DNA analysis process takes time and Fruitland Police will update the public when more information is available.
FRUITLAND, ID
MIX 106

Boise Woman Screams As Coyotes Eat Her Small Dog

Boise, Idaho (2022). She was checking on her 10-year-old Westie through the patio blinds like she'd done a thousand times before. As usual, her sweet girl was asleep and basking in the Idaho summer sunshine. Everything was fine. As she turned to step away from the patio doors adorned with...
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

‘This is unfair.’ Victims’ families ask judge to reconsider camera ban in Daybell trial

ST. ANTHONY — Family members of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell are asking a judge to reconsider allowing cameras in the upcoming trial of Chad and Lori Daybell. The Daybells have pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of JJ, Tylee and Tammy. Their trial, expected to last up to 10 weeks, is scheduled to begin in Ada County on April 3.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Zamzow's fundraiser, huge surprise for local animal shelters

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Zamzows raises record amount of money for local animal shelters during its annual "Stockings for Shelters" fundraiser. 9,677 Treasure Valley residents donated a record amount to the fundraiser which went to the Idaho Humane Society of Ada County, Pet Haven in Nampa, and the Pet Adoption League in Emmett.
NAMPA, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy