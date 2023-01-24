‘They're There Alone': Montgomery County Seeks Volunteers to Support Sex Assault Survivors

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with assaulting a woman running along a trail in Arlington, Virginia, police say. The woman was running on the trail in the 2000 block of Arlington Boulevard on Nov. 29 at about 3 p.m. when the suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her backside and continued running, Arlington County Police Department said in a release.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO