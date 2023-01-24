‘They're There Alone': Montgomery County Seeks Volunteers to Support Sex Assault Survivors

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
MCPS Admits Making Mistakes in Magruder High Shooting
Montgomery County Public Schools admitted mistakes were made following the shooting at Magruder High School that critically injured a student last year. More than a year after the shooting of a 15-year-old student inside the school, MCPS released new details in a report outlining communication and coordination problems that led to confusion and parent frustration.
NBC Washington
Volunteers Get High to Demonstrate Marijuana Impairment for Police
Medically certified patients consumed marijuana to demonstrate impairment for police in Montgomery County, where recreational marijuana soon will become legal. Thursday night’s training was an effort to demonstrate the difference in how cannabis impairs drivers than alcohol does. “This is a great opportunity for us to really enhance our...
NBC Washington
Man Charged in Attack on Jewish Man at Montgomery County Giant
A D.C. man has been arrested and charged in an attack on a Jewish man inside a Giant grocery store in Montgomery County, Maryland, and police say the man could face hate crime charges. The victim told police he was shopping inside the store on Flower Hill Way in Gaithersburg...
NBC Washington
No-Loiter Zone Around Woodbridge 7-Eleven Cuts Job Access for Day Laborers
A recent outbreak in violence around a 7-Eleven in Woodbridge, Virginia, is leading to big changes in the area. Around-the-clock police patrols and other steps have helped clear the trouble spot, but the crackdown also means dozens of day laborers are suddenly without a place to pick up work. Day...
NBC Washington
Man Convicted of Murders of Sister, 6, and Cousins, 6 and 9, in Maryland
A man was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbings of his 6-year-old sister and 6- and 9-year-old cousins in Prince George's County, Maryland, in 2017. Antonio Shareek Williams was left by his mother at a Clinton home to watch his sister, Nadiara Janae Withers, and...
NBC Washington
Video: Suspect Steals Gorilla Statue From Maryland Antiques Shop
Montgomery County police are searching for a suspect who stole a gorilla statue from an antiques store earlier this month. About 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, the suspect drove up to Design Emporium Antiques on Howard Avenue in Kensington in an older model Chevrolet Colorado Z71 pickup truck. Surveillance...
NBC Washington
Teen Charged in Assaulting Woman Along Arlington Boulevard Trail
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with assaulting a woman running along a trail in Arlington, Virginia, police say. The woman was running on the trail in the 2000 block of Arlington Boulevard on Nov. 29 at about 3 p.m. when the suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her backside and continued running, Arlington County Police Department said in a release.
NBC Washington
Luck Runs Out for Suspects in Fairfax County 7-Eleven Gaming Machine Thefts
Police arrested two men suspected of stealing gaming machines at several 7-Eleven stores across Fairfax County. A 7-Eleven store employee called police and said two men had stolen a gaming machine and loaded it into a silver truck at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The store was located at 8434...
NBC Washington
Howard University Student Becomes Most Recent Victim of Violent Assaults for Canada Goose Jackets
A Howard University student became the most recent robbery victim targeted for his Canada Goose winter jacket on Tuesday. The crime took place on Georgia Avenue NW, in a popular commercial area that draws a steady stream of students, at around noon. According to court documents, three suspects surrounded the victim and one said, “Give me that jacket.”
NBC Washington
3 Carjackings Reported in Downtown Silver Spring in 2 Weeks
A person was carjacked while waiting for a food order in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, Wednesday, police said, marking the third carjacking in that area in under two weeks. Officers were called to reports of a carjacking on Fenton Street at Ellsworth Drive around 7:15 p.m., Montgomery County Police said.
NBC Washington
Driver Going 100 MPH in Fairfax Station Crash That Killed 2 Teens: Police
A Lexus was speeding at 100 mph and went airborne in Fairfax Station, Virginia, earlier this month before crashing, killing the teenage driver and a 16-year-old passenger, police said. Another teen girl injured in the crash remains hospitalized. In addition to the high speeds, detectives said in an update Tuesday...
NBC Washington
Man Found Dead Outside Lanham Apartment Complex
A man was found dead outside an apartment complex in Lanham, Maryland, on Tuesday, according to Prince George’s County police. Officers found a body outside Finian’s Court complex shortly before 9 a.m. after they were called for a welfare check by an anonymous caller. Authorities said the man...
NBC Washington
SUV Crashes, Flips Over Onto High School Baseball Field in Montgomery County
A teenager is in the hospital after the SUV they were driving went through a fence, down a ravine and flipped onto its roof on a baseball field at a high school in Montgomery County, Maryland, Wednesday morning, authorities say. About 11 a.m., the SUV drove through the fence in...
NBC Washington
Teen Pleads Guilty in Brian Robinson Jr. Shooting Case
A 15-year-old from D.C. plead guilty to attempted robbery in the shooting of Washington Commanders running back, Brian Robinson Jr., during a juvenile hearing on Monday. The 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were trying to rob Robinson Jr. in August in the 1000 block of H Street NE when one of them shot the running back.
NBC Washington
‘Gut Punch': PGCPS Seniors Rush to Finish Graduation Requirement After Glitch
Prince George’s County Public Schools said nearly three dozen high school students are missing a class credit they need to graduate after a glitch. As school administrators scramble to put students in a fast-tracked, evening class to complete the requirement, one family tells News4 they are demanding answers. “It...
NBC Washington
Weather Alert: Wintry Mix Falls North & West of DC; Rain to Soak Metro Area
Gear up for cold, soggy weather in the Washington, D.C., area on Thursday — including some snow in areas north and west of the District. A wintry mix is hitting areas such as Leesburg, Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. Storm Team4 radar indicated a few wet flakes or a little sleet falling near upper Northwest D.C.
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: Theater Shows Worth Seeing & More Things to Do Around DC
Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks in your inbox every Wednesday. The marquees at theaters across the DMV are certainly a bright spot in the dead of winter. Seriously, what better time to get reacquainted with D.C.’s theater scene?. If not for yourself, do it...
