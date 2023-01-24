ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘They're There Alone': Montgomery County Seeks Volunteers to Support Sex Assault Survivors

By Mauricio Casillas, News4 Reporter
NBC Washington
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

MCPS Admits Making Mistakes in Magruder High Shooting

Montgomery County Public Schools admitted mistakes were made following the shooting at Magruder High School that critically injured a student last year. More than a year after the shooting of a 15-year-old student inside the school, MCPS released new details in a report outlining communication and coordination problems that led to confusion and parent frustration.
NBC Washington

Volunteers Get High to Demonstrate Marijuana Impairment for Police

Medically certified patients consumed marijuana to demonstrate impairment for police in Montgomery County, where recreational marijuana soon will become legal. Thursday night’s training was an effort to demonstrate the difference in how cannabis impairs drivers than alcohol does. “This is a great opportunity for us to really enhance our...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Video: Suspect Steals Gorilla Statue From Maryland Antiques Shop

Montgomery County police are searching for a suspect who stole a gorilla statue from an antiques store earlier this month. About 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, the suspect drove up to Design Emporium Antiques on Howard Avenue in Kensington in an older model Chevrolet Colorado Z71 pickup truck. Surveillance...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Teen Charged in Assaulting Woman Along Arlington Boulevard Trail

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with assaulting a woman running along a trail in Arlington, Virginia, police say. The woman was running on the trail in the 2000 block of Arlington Boulevard on Nov. 29 at about 3 p.m. when the suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her backside and continued running, Arlington County Police Department said in a release.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Howard University Student Becomes Most Recent Victim of Violent Assaults for Canada Goose Jackets

A Howard University student became the most recent robbery victim targeted for his Canada Goose winter jacket on Tuesday. The crime took place on Georgia Avenue NW, in a popular commercial area that draws a steady stream of students, at around noon. According to court documents, three suspects surrounded the victim and one said, “Give me that jacket.”
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

3 Carjackings Reported in Downtown Silver Spring in 2 Weeks

A person was carjacked while waiting for a food order in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, Wednesday, police said, marking the third carjacking in that area in under two weeks. Officers were called to reports of a carjacking on Fenton Street at Ellsworth Drive around 7:15 p.m., Montgomery County Police said.
SILVER SPRING, MD
NBC Washington

Man Found Dead Outside Lanham Apartment Complex

A man was found dead outside an apartment complex in Lanham, Maryland, on Tuesday, according to Prince George’s County police. Officers found a body outside Finian’s Court complex shortly before 9 a.m. after they were called for a welfare check by an anonymous caller. Authorities said the man...
LANHAM, MD
NBC Washington

Teen Pleads Guilty in Brian Robinson Jr. Shooting Case

A 15-year-old from D.C. plead guilty to attempted robbery in the shooting of Washington Commanders running back, Brian Robinson Jr., during a juvenile hearing on Monday. The 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were trying to rob Robinson Jr. in August in the 1000 block of H Street NE when one of them shot the running back.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Weather Alert: Wintry Mix Falls North & West of DC; Rain to Soak Metro Area

Gear up for cold, soggy weather in the Washington, D.C., area on Thursday — including some snow in areas north and west of the District. A wintry mix is hitting areas such as Leesburg, Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. Storm Team4 radar indicated a few wet flakes or a little sleet falling near upper Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy