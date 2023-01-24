Read full article on original website
ADIDAS x IVY PARK Release THE IVY PARK Top Ten 2000 SNEAKER
Adidas X Ivy Park are jumpstarting the Spring season with their latest sneakers.
Puma and June Ambrose Launch First Co-Branded Collection ‘Keeping Score’
June Ambrose has reached another career milestone. On Thursday, the stylist/costume designer officially rolled out “Keeping Score,” marking her first-ever co-branded collection with Puma. The range was unveiled during New York Fashion Week back in September, and arrives at an important time in Ambrose’s career. “It’s my...
A Paris Exclusive Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low is Rumored to Release
Following the release of the “Light Green Spark” colorway in conjunction with the Brooklyn Museum’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition, we are now hearing rumors of another iteration of the Off-White™ x. Air Force 1 Low. Believed to be a Paris, France exclusive, the “Ghost...
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” Unveiled: Photos
More Valentine’s Day sneakers are on the way. One of the best sneakers to ever be produced is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you were paying attention in 2022, you knew that this shoe was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Consequently, we got all sorts of amazing colorways and even some fantastic retros.
The Nike Air Max 1 G "White/Black" Keeps Things Simple
Has just provided a first glimpse of its revitalized Air Max 1 G in a third colorway, as it arrives this time in a prim “White/Black” ensemble. The brand has certainly produced some out there versions of its Air Max Golf series in recent years, the “Safari Pack” being a prime example, but with the AM1 it’s adopting a more conservative approach to start out.
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Gets New Release Date
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is dropping in just a couple of weeks. Tinker Hatfield made some incredible sneakers for Michael Jordan, including the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this model is iconic for a plethora of reasons. Firstly, it helped kick off the 90s. Secondly, it featured shark teeth on the midsole and some 3M tongues which ultimately gave the shoe an iconic look.
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
A Pair of Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Styles Are Dropping Soon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nike has joined forces with Houston-based sneaker boutique Premium Goods for its next Air Force 1 collab. Hitting retail before the end of the month is the Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Low in “The Sophia” and “The Bella” colorways. Premium Goods was founded by Houston native and longtime sneaker fan Jennifer Ford in 2004 and became the first independent sneaker boutique in Texas. Since then, Premium Goods has established itself as a go-to destination for people who...
Lizzo Reveals New Retro-Inspired Bob Haircut with Blonde Highlights and Bangs
Make way for Lizzo's new hair aesthetic. In new Instagram photos shared Tuesday, the Grammy winner, 34, sports a shoulder-length bob haircut with streaks of platinum blonde and bangs. The cut is styled with flipped-out edges, and a closer look at the voluminous mini beehive may also reveal that Lizzo...
Biggie Honored With Limited Edition Air Jordan Sneakers
The Notorious B.I.G. is being honored with a limited edition Air Jordan Sneaker to commemorate Hip Hop’s 50th birthday this year. The sleek new sneakers were unveiled on the legendary rapper’s official Instagram page and was announced as a collaboration between the shoe brand and The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation. The Christopher Wallace Air Jordan XIII’s are now available for auction, with bidding starting at $1.
Doja Cat Reaches New Heights in 7-Inch Heels & Dramatic Coat at Valentino’s Spring 2023 Couture Show
Doja Cat suited up — with a sultry twist — for Valentino’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While attending the show in Paris today, the Grammy Award-winning musician dynamically arrived in a black bra and short shorts. The set, styled over sheer black tights by Brett Alan Nelson, was paired with a lapeled black cape-style coat featuring slit sleeves, double-breasted buttons and a massive rosette. Giving Doja Cat’s outfit a gothic edge were black gloves and a long brunette wig, as well as a diamond crucifix necklace. When it came to footwear, the “Moo” singer finished her ensemble with...
Lauren London Brings Barbiecore Style in Pink Minidress & Mules to ‘Baddies West’ Premiere
Lauren London is the latest celebrity to embrace the Barbiecore trend. The actress arrived at the premiere of Zeus Network’s show “Baddies West” in North Hollywood, Calif., yesterday in an all-pink ensemble. London wore a pink strapless dress that was covered in long pink feathers, trailing down to a sheer midsection with a crystal-embellished piece and a ribbed pink miniskirt. London wore her hair parted in the middle and styled in soft waves, and went with a soft-glam look of thick lashes, glossy lip, flushed pink cheeks, and a soft pink bedazzled stiletto manicure. For accessories, she added a pair of dangly diamond...
Jordyn Woods Debuts Fiery Red Hair in Sheer Bodycon Dress & Louboutins for Woods By Jordyn Launch
Jordyn Woods took to Instagram to celebrate the launch of her new clothing line, Woods By Jordyn. The 25-year-old model posted a few pictures posing inside an elevator today while modeling a daring outfit and showing off her new fiery red hair. Woods wore the Sage dress from the 3-piece collection. The sheer bodycon dress featured long sleeves and a red print placed throughout the piece. Woods accessorized the fitted dress with sparkling silver-toned jewelry. She opted for a tennis necklace and a pair of diamond studs. For the special occasion, the model debuted her red hair which was styled into an updo...
Take a Look at These Unreleased Virgil Abloh-Designed "Faux Fur" Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s
Images of an unreleased pair of Virgil Abloh-designed x Nike Air Force 1 have just been teased by Don C. For a better look, ph_community has made a cleaner mockup of the faux cur-covered sneaker. Made from hues of orange, pink, and yellow, the silhouette is hardly distinguishable minus the...
Lauren London Goes Wild in Zebra-Patterned Pink Minidress & Metallic Strappy Sandals at ‘You People’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lauren London looked pretty in pink for the premiere of Netflix’s “You People” in Los Angeles on Jan. 17. The actress stars in the romantic-comedy movie alongside Eddie Murphy, Nia Long and Jonah Hill. “You People” will be available to stream on Jan. 27 and follows a new couple and their families, who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences. For the occasion, London wore a hot pink turtleneck minidress by Alex Perry....
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Goes Business-Chic in Patchwork Trousers With Cropped Button-Down & Webbed Sandals for ‘Fear’ Premiere
Savannah James gave a menswear-inspired ensemble a chic upgrade for her latest appearance. Over the weekend, the matriarch of the LeBron James empire attended the premiere of “Fear” movie. The horror film will officially hit theatres on Jan. 27 and stars Joseph Sikora, Terrence J, T.I. and King Bach. In an Instagram Reel uploaded by celebrity stylist Icon Billingsey, James wore a white button-down crop top by Maison Margiela. The lightweight separate had billowy sleeves, a sharp collar and a high-low hemline. The media personality teamed the top with patchwork trousers by Doublet. The bottoms included pleats near the waistline and belt...
The Air Jordan 11 “DMP” Is Rumored to Return Later This Year
Although 2023 just began, Jordan Brand is already preparing for the holiday season with its annual end-of-year drop. The Air Jordan 13 “Wheat” is anticipated to make the list, now joined by the infamous Air Jordan 11 “DMP” that was last released in 2006. As reported...
Teyana Taylor Cozies Up in Pillow Scarf & Hiking Boots for ‘A Thousand And One’ Sundance Premiere With Husband Iman Shumpert & Kids
Teyana Taylor turned the 2023 Sundance Film Festival into a family affair. The multi-hyphenate entertainer attended the premiere of her new film “A Thousand and One” in Park City, Utah on Jan 22. Taylor arrived at The Ray Theatre alongside her husband Iman Shumpert and their two daughters, 7-year-old Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert and 2-year-old Rue “Rose” Shumpert. The family posed for photos in coordinated ensembles by Thom Browne. For the occasion, Taylor wore Browne’s vertical pillow scarf on her chest. The “Bare With Me” singer complemented the piece with a gray blazer and matching pleated skirt. Taylor layered her outfit with...
LeBron James' Nike Air Zoom Generation PE "Court Purple" Reportedly Releasing This Summer
Another pair of LeBron James PE sneakers are set to arrive later this summer. The Laker’s. Air Zoom Generation “Court Purple” is considered one of the player’s most sought-after Nike shoes. The shoe was originally released as a player exclusive and was first spotted on James...
Palace Previews Spring 2023 Collection With New Lookbook
Palace isn’t fucking around when it comes to the vast assortment of pieces it’s assembled for its soon-to-launch Spring 2023 collection. A highlight from the wide-ranging assortment sees the London-based brand employing the striking design presence of a devil and an angel atop the shoulders of a varsity jacket, although this particular piece is far from the only one that’s certain to turn heads this season.
