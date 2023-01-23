ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House scores 32 to propel Oakland over Detroit Mercy 76-67

San Diego Union-Tribune
Jalen Moore scored 32 points to lead Oakland to a 76-67 victory over Detroit Mercy on Monday night.

Moore made 8 of 16 shots with two 3-pointers and 14 of 16 free throws for the Golden Grizzlies (9-12, 7-3 Horizon League). He added seven assists and five rebounds. Rocket Watts sank three 3-pointers and scored 16. Keaton Harvey pitched in with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Oakland held scoring leader Antoine Davis (27 points per game) to 14 points on 3-of-16 shooting, including 2 of 9 from 3-point range. Davis scored 42 and 40 in the previous two games for the Titans (8-13, 4-6) to move into second place behind LSU's Pete Maravich on the Division I career points list. Davis handed out eight assists, one off his season high. He has scored 3,288 points. Maravich scored 3,667 points in three seasons for the Tigers.

Damezi Anderson scored a career-high 22 for Detroit Mercy. A.J. Oliver pitched in with 18 points and nine rebounds.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

