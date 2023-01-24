Effective: 2023-01-27 11:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Leaf Near Mclain affecting Perry, Greene and George Counties. For the Leaf River...including Mclain, New Augusta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Leaf Near Mclain. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Considerable flooding of agricultural and lowlands near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CST Friday the stage was 19.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.7 feet early Saturday morning. It will then begin to gradually fall, falling to below flood stage Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

