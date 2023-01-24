ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Different Strokes
3d ago

Amerigas in Fallon went from a very excellent local service provider to a pain in the butt difficult to deal with slow delivery company over the years.

stonee me
3d ago

America's left us without propane last January during the snow storm in death valley. I had called a month prior. called about 4 times before they delivered. no explanation- we were going without heat to save propane with children in the house

Jose Trujillo
3d ago

That is bad but I bet that those costumers don’t have Solar Panels. They all should go electric to help the environment that way the liberals progressives leftists democrats would be happy

Washington Examiner

Nevada goes all in on lithium, creating thousands of new jobs

Nevada is betting big that its lithium mines will bring billions of dollars and thousands of manufacturing and mining jobs to the state within the next five years. “Whether you have a GED or Ph.D., we have a job for you in mining, and it is a high-paying job,” Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray told Fox 5. “Lithium is really going to be the way that we power the green future that we all want."
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Facing a possible recesssion, EDAWN sees reason for optimism

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We’ve been living through an uncertain time. The hangover from the pandemic, supply chain issues and rising inflation. What does the next year hold? Are we headed into a recession? Business and government leaders came to the Peppermill Thursday to hear the forecast at the Economic Development Authority’s State of the Economy luncheon.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada gets $55 million for high-speed internet

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting more than $55 million for high-speed internet. The money will go towards broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects to help connect more than 40,000 households in the Silver State. Money for the projects comes from the...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

450,000 Nevadans will see a reduction in ‘SNAP’ benefits

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s ‘SNAP’, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, helps low-income Nevadans buy food. During the pandemic, the program gave recipients a second monthly payment. Now, three years later, those additional payments will end. Many recipients, like Thomas Brown, will take a big cut. His...
NEVADA STATE
thenevadaindependent.com

Let's make geothermal energy boom in Nevada

When you think about renewable energy in Nevada, it’s natural to focus on solar energy. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, our state has “the greatest solar power potential in the nation.”. Next, your thoughts may turn to hydropower, due to the historic role that Hoover Dam...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Local impacts of nationwide blood shortage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been a year since the Red Cross declared the first-ever national blood crisis. Today, that shortage is still creating problems both nationwide and locally. Vitalant, the non-profit blood bank that serves the Northern Nevada community, says that they’ve been struggling to recover their blood...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Health District seeks applicants for air pollution board

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is looking for people to join a board regarding local air pollution issues. The Air Pollution Control Board hears appeals when a negotiated resolution to an air pollution complaint cannot be achieved. Visit their website, download their form and email it...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
nevadacurrent.com

Treasurer’s office to allow employees to bring babies to work

Soon every day may be ‘Bring Your Child To Work Day’ at the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office. Democratic Treasurer Zach Conine on Thursday announced a pilot program that will allow his employees to bring with them to work infants who are 6 months or younger. According to...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

BLM, nonprofit, seed burned areas of eastern Nevada

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and nonprofit organization Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition teamed up to seed more than 19,000 acres of burned public lands in eastern Nevada. The new seeding project will augment previous seedings to improve wildlife habitat and watershed health in areas afflicted by...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center in North Las Vegas. The board stated it was the result of a months-long investigation and several on-site inspections. Agents discovered in December Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended “to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.”
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
nnbw.com

Developer: Northern Nevada ‘industrial eco-system’ on the move

Northern Nevada’s "industrial eco-system" is shifting east of the Reno/Sparks area, a leading Nevada developer said on Nevada Newsmakers. In Southern Nevada, said Par Tolles of the Tolles Development Co., industrial growth could come south of Las Vegas on the Interstate 15 corridor, although that may hinge on federal legislation.
NEVADA STATE
CBS LA

What you need to pack in your go-bag in case of an emergency

When the ground shakes in Southern California it's a reminder to prepare for an emergency. One of the easiest things to do is to prepare a go-bag."You may lose a lot of stuff in an earthquake," said Deputy Director of Emergency Management Lee Kaser. "To have that go-bag ready to go whether it's in your car or at your bedside could be a matter of life and death for your family."The idea is to have it stocked with supplies to get your family through the first 72 hours and readily available in case of an earthquake. "Batteries, and multiple batteries, different...

