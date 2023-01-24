When the ground shakes in Southern California it's a reminder to prepare for an emergency. One of the easiest things to do is to prepare a go-bag."You may lose a lot of stuff in an earthquake," said Deputy Director of Emergency Management Lee Kaser. "To have that go-bag ready to go whether it's in your car or at your bedside could be a matter of life and death for your family."The idea is to have it stocked with supplies to get your family through the first 72 hours and readily available in case of an earthquake. "Batteries, and multiple batteries, different...

1 DAY AGO