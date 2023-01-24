ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
buckrail.com

WYDOT: Avoid pushing snow onto state highways

WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is issuing a reminder to the public that it is a violation of state law to place snow on state roadways. WYDOT has received many reports this month across southeast Wyoming of people pushing snow into the traffic lanes of state highways. State statute 35-10-401 (b) stipulates whoever, in any manner, wrongfully obstructs any public highway, or injures any bridge, culvert, or embankment, or injures any material used in the construction of any such road, shall be fined in any sum, not more than one hundred dollars, to which may be added imprisonment in the county jail not more than three months.
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

House Revenue Committee begins tackling property taxes this week

◆ Lawmakers consider changes after property values skyrocket. The House Revenue Committee is considering a number of bills this week that relate to property tax law in Wyoming. The Wyoming Legislature is hoping to make changes to how property is taxed in the state, after landowners saw a dramatic increase in property values, resulting in a jump in property tax bills.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm

CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Natl Motorcycle Club President Says Harley-Davidson Transition To All-Electric ‘Stupidest Thing Ever’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joining with major car manufacturers, Harley-Davidson Inc. appears to be headed toward an all-electric lineup. Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz this month told Deezen Magazine, an architecture and design publication, that the motorcycle company is pursuing a transition to producing all-electric lines.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

I-25, I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Expected to Remain Closed Overnight

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the interstates in southeast Wyoming will likely remain closed overnight after being closed due to winter conditions. Currently, Interstate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne, Interstate 25 is closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland, and southbound I-25 is closed from Orin Junction to Wheatland.
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Wyoming Challenges New Federal Labor Rule Allowing Asset Managers to Direct Their Clients’ Retirement Money to ESG Investments

Wyoming has joined a 25-state coalition in a lawsuit over a Department of Labor rule which would affect the retirement accounts of millions of people. The rule would allow 401(k) managers to direct their clients’ money to ESG (Environmental Social Governance) investments rather than fiduciary standards. This is contrary to the laws outlined in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA).
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Saying ‘yes’ to Medicaid expansion makes economic sense￼

When a state turns down federal dollars, it doesn’t mean the feds don’t spend them. It just means that money goes back to the federal government and may be spent in another state. That is one of the many reasons to expand Medicaid in Wyoming. Medicaid expansion would...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Chuck Gray Wants To Do Away With ‘Predatory’ Campaign Tactic Used By Cheney

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering legislation targeting campaign activities like those employed by former Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney last summer leading up to the August primary election. One mailer sent in early August by the Cheney campaign included request forms...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Bill To Allow Wyoming Residents To Leave Vehicles Running Unattended Filed

A bill that would allow Wyoming residents to legally leave their vehicles running unattended has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read House Bill 239 here. It's sponsored by Rep. Daniel Singh [R-Laramie County] and co-sponsored by Reps. Andrew, Angelos, Brown, Heiner, Hornok, Jennings, Larson, JT, Locke, O'Hearn, Olsen, Stith, Styvar, Trujillo, Yin and Zwonitzer, Dn and Senator(s) Biteman, Brennan and Laursen, D.
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

I-80 Toll Road Bill Filed In Wyoming Legislature

A bill that could eventually lead to making Interstate 80 in Wyoming a toll road has once again been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read Senate File 160 here. It's sponsored by Sen. Cale Case [R-Fremont County]. Case sponsored a similar bill in 2021 which passed the Wyoming Senate on a 16-13 vote. But it was not approved in the Wyoming House. Another such bill went down to defeat in the legislature in 2020, losing on an 18-11 vote in the Senate.
WYOMING STATE
Government Technology

Wyoming CIO Bill Vajda Resigns After Less Than a Year

Wyoming CIO Bill Vajda has resigned from his position with the Wyoming Department of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS) within the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO). His final day in the position was Jan. 13, Kayla Woods, chief of communications and government affairs for OCIO, told Government Technology in...
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

California Wants To Tax Teton County Wyoming

Teton County, Wyoming is where the billionaires are pushing out the millionaires. Many of the mega-rich that live there, moved there to get away from California's outrageously high taxes. Wyoming doesn't even have a state income tax. But California can't afford to let all of that money go. The state...
TETON COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Former DOE Nuclear Security Official Says Wyoming Reactor Not Safe

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When TerraPower and PacifiCorp announced in November 2021 that they had selected Kemmerer as the location of its Natrium reactor demonstration project, many welcomed the opportunity as a path to a diverse energy economy for Wyoming. In the next few months,...
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado

Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy