Read full article on original website
Related
capcity.news
Wyoming Transportation Commission awards more than $38 million for construction projects
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded almost $38.6 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Jan. 19 regular business meeting. The commission awarded a $10.7 million bid to Simon Contractors based out of Cheyenne for a project involving paving, concrete surfacing,...
buckrail.com
WYDOT: Avoid pushing snow onto state highways
WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is issuing a reminder to the public that it is a violation of state law to place snow on state roadways. WYDOT has received many reports this month across southeast Wyoming of people pushing snow into the traffic lanes of state highways. State statute 35-10-401 (b) stipulates whoever, in any manner, wrongfully obstructs any public highway, or injures any bridge, culvert, or embankment, or injures any material used in the construction of any such road, shall be fined in any sum, not more than one hundred dollars, to which may be added imprisonment in the county jail not more than three months.
svinews.com
House Revenue Committee begins tackling property taxes this week
◆ Lawmakers consider changes after property values skyrocket. The House Revenue Committee is considering a number of bills this week that relate to property tax law in Wyoming. The Wyoming Legislature is hoping to make changes to how property is taxed in the state, after landowners saw a dramatic increase in property values, resulting in a jump in property tax bills.
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
cowboystatedaily.com
Natl Motorcycle Club President Says Harley-Davidson Transition To All-Electric ‘Stupidest Thing Ever’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joining with major car manufacturers, Harley-Davidson Inc. appears to be headed toward an all-electric lineup. Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz this month told Deezen Magazine, an architecture and design publication, that the motorcycle company is pursuing a transition to producing all-electric lines.
I-25, I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Expected to Remain Closed Overnight
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the interstates in southeast Wyoming will likely remain closed overnight after being closed due to winter conditions. Currently, Interstate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne, Interstate 25 is closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland, and southbound I-25 is closed from Orin Junction to Wheatland.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Closer To Being First State With Its Own Cryptocurrency; Gordon Doesn’t Like It Though
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lawmakers on the Select Committee on Blockchain have revised a bill vetoed by Gov. Mark Gordon last year that would create a Wyoming stable token. Stablecoins or tokens attempt to create a cryptocurrency that has a stable price — something that...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Challenges New Federal Labor Rule Allowing Asset Managers to Direct Their Clients’ Retirement Money to ESG Investments
Wyoming has joined a 25-state coalition in a lawsuit over a Department of Labor rule which would affect the retirement accounts of millions of people. The rule would allow 401(k) managers to direct their clients’ money to ESG (Environmental Social Governance) investments rather than fiduciary standards. This is contrary to the laws outlined in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA).
capcity.news
Saying ‘yes’ to Medicaid expansion makes economic sense￼
When a state turns down federal dollars, it doesn’t mean the feds don’t spend them. It just means that money goes back to the federal government and may be spent in another state. That is one of the many reasons to expand Medicaid in Wyoming. Medicaid expansion would...
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray Wants To Do Away With ‘Predatory’ Campaign Tactic Used By Cheney
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering legislation targeting campaign activities like those employed by former Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney last summer leading up to the August primary election. One mailer sent in early August by the Cheney campaign included request forms...
Bill To Allow Wyoming Residents To Leave Vehicles Running Unattended Filed
A bill that would allow Wyoming residents to legally leave their vehicles running unattended has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read House Bill 239 here. It's sponsored by Rep. Daniel Singh [R-Laramie County] and co-sponsored by Reps. Andrew, Angelos, Brown, Heiner, Hornok, Jennings, Larson, JT, Locke, O'Hearn, Olsen, Stith, Styvar, Trujillo, Yin and Zwonitzer, Dn and Senator(s) Biteman, Brennan and Laursen, D.
I-80 Toll Road Bill Filed In Wyoming Legislature
A bill that could eventually lead to making Interstate 80 in Wyoming a toll road has once again been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read Senate File 160 here. It's sponsored by Sen. Cale Case [R-Fremont County]. Case sponsored a similar bill in 2021 which passed the Wyoming Senate on a 16-13 vote. But it was not approved in the Wyoming House. Another such bill went down to defeat in the legislature in 2020, losing on an 18-11 vote in the Senate.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Targeting Critical Race Theory In Wyoming Public Schools Sails Through To Senate Floor
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A proposed law requiring civics teachers in Wyoming public schools to present all races as equal, keep racial discrimination out of curricula and to laud meritocracy among people has cleared its first state legislative committee and now faces the Senate. Senate...
Government Technology
Wyoming CIO Bill Vajda Resigns After Less Than a Year
Wyoming CIO Bill Vajda has resigned from his position with the Wyoming Department of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS) within the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO). His final day in the position was Jan. 13, Kayla Woods, chief of communications and government affairs for OCIO, told Government Technology in...
California Wants To Tax Teton County Wyoming
Teton County, Wyoming is where the billionaires are pushing out the millionaires. Many of the mega-rich that live there, moved there to get away from California's outrageously high taxes. Wyoming doesn't even have a state income tax. But California can't afford to let all of that money go. The state...
cowboystatedaily.com
Former DOE Nuclear Security Official Says Wyoming Reactor Not Safe
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When TerraPower and PacifiCorp announced in November 2021 that they had selected Kemmerer as the location of its Natrium reactor demonstration project, many welcomed the opportunity as a path to a diverse energy economy for Wyoming. In the next few months,...
1 Killed, 2 Injured After Semi Plows Into Pickup on I-80 in Wyoming
One person was killed and two people injured Tuesday night after a pickup and semi collided on Interstate 80 between Green River and Rock Springs. It happened around 7:44 p.m. at mile marker 96.2. According to a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Illinois resident Rafael Cervantes was...
Which Abandoned Wyoming Town Top 15 To Stay Away From In World?
The internet is full of people with bad attitudes and even worse opinions. A list was released of the Top 15 Towns To Stay Far Away From and of course on person has decided Wyoming has one of those 15. As always, we have to take these 'reviews' with a...
wrrnetwork.com
Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
Wyoming Man Hit by Semi, Killed While Trying to Get Car Unstuck From Snow
A Wyoming man was killed late Wednesday night after he was hit by a semi while trying to get his car unstuck from the snow, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. at mile marker 34.5 on U.S. 18/U.S. 20, about six miles west of Lusk.
Comments / 0