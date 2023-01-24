Read full article on original website
Clint Cervenka
2d ago
that's a great thing for the resorts on the Lakes. more tourist money. I hope you guys have a great season and make as much as you can. while you can.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
Firefighters train at old Hometown Buffet in Redding before it's torn down next week
REDDING, Calif. — To make way for a Panera Bread restaurant, the old Hometown Buffet smörgåsbord near the corner of Dana Dr. and Churn Creek Rd. is going to be torn down next week. It created a rare opportunity for Redding firefighters. Even though several of them...
krcrtv.com
Power Outage: power restored to hundreds along Bechelli in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 25, 1:00 AM:. Power has been fully restored to all customers. Power has been partially restored to REU customers. However, 51-250 customers are still without power along Larkspur Lane, near Commerce and Merchant Streets. REU says power should be restored by 1:11 a.m. on...
actionnewsnow.com
Ranchers hoping for big payday at Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale amid livestock inflation spikes
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale is underway. The 82nd year brought the livestock community together from around the nation at the Tehama District Fairgrounds. Last year, the event organizers said they had record sales and many ranchers told Action News Now they’re hoping for...
krcrtv.com
Redding paint store destroyed in fire on Thursday night
REDDING, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, JAN. 26, 11:30 AM:. The Redding Fire Department (RFD) has released additional details about Wednesday night's fire at Paint Mart, or Paint Marts, in Redding. According to RFD officials, their firefighters were dispatched to the store off of Larkspur Lane, near Commerce Street, at...
krcrtv.com
Suspected arson fires of vehicle and bathroom at Redding business Friday
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police and Fire Departments responded to a call at 1:47 a.m. of a building on the corner of Eastside Road and North Dr. and a vehicle that they believe a suspect had set on fire. Responders said the fires were small and were put out...
Shasta Lake level rise thrills local recreation business operators
SHASTA - At California's largest reservoir, January's storms have delivered a blockbuster surge of water. The lake has been rising fast, and locals there are hoping for a whole lot more. Back in October, lodge owner Harold Jones gave KPIX a look at lake levels at his spot near Lakehead. While the water was actually up a bit from the previous year, the lake was just around 30 percent of capacity. Still, Jones was hopeful that a change of fortune could pay off quickly. "One good winter and the water will be pretty much back up to where these...
krcrtv.com
Man burned by illegal campfire explosion in known transient area in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A man has been hospitalized after receiving burns from an illegal campfire and possible explosion in a known transient area near Mercy Medical Center on Monday night. Officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD) told KRCR's Chief Photographer, Adam McAllister, they received a call for smoke...
krcrtv.com
Blood shortage continues, donors needed for weekend blood drive in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — January is National Blood Donor Month and Vitalant is looking to the Northstate community to help ease the ongoing emergency blood shortage this weekend through its annual Winter Classic Blood Drive. The blood service provider says the number of people who donated blood to them has...
krcrtv.com
Volunteers reach out to Redding homeless during annual Point-in-Time survey
REDDING, Calif. — Volunteers were out collecting what information they could from local unsheltered residents in the annual national "Point-in-Time" (PIT) count. Teams of volunteers set out early Wednesday morning. The group of women went to a very visible area underneath the Cypress Avenue Bridge, along Park Marina Drive, where the welcome was not always warm.
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta Lake will continue to rise following stream of storms
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - The constant stream of atmospheric river-driven storms has ended but the impact of these last few weeks of seemingly endless rain is being felt in our reservoirs. "Got a 75-foot oak tree that blew over down there," said Harold Jones, the owner of Sugarloaf Cottages. Like...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Jonesing for Shasta County Ridicule, Bankruptcy, Dominion Destruction
Phil Fountain is a pseudonym for ANC’s prodigal cartoonist, Philbert Phountain, who has recently returned from a working hiatus where he served as the lead fact-checker for George Santos. He lives in Shasta County with his long-suffering wife, Christine, as well as a variety of layabouts and urchins who...
krcrtv.com
Redding family who lost home and six pets in a fire shares a message of hope
REDDING, Calif. — A Redding family who lost their home and six pets in a house fire last week is just beginning the recovery process. The fire happened last Friday, on Jan. 20, 2023. Shanna Krack and Robert Atkinson were finally able to begin sifting through the debris of their home on Wednesday.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Fire confirms one person burned after starting an illegal fire
REDDING, Calif. - 8:55 P.M. UPDATE - Redding Fire Department confirms one man has been taken to a hospital after starting an illegal campfire behind Linden Avenue in West Redding. The area is a known transient community that has taken over along the creek behind Mercy Medical Center. RFD says...
actionnewsnow.com
RPD: Mini-mart store clerk attacks customer with a hatchet
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police said a mini-market clerk attacked a customer with a hatchet after he told the customer to leave Thursday night. Redding Police identified 38-year-old Chase Ricks, of Redding, as the store clerk who attacked the customer. The victim, 27-year-old Joshua Emerson-Merte, of Redding, called police just...
kymkemp.com
Home Invasion in Burnt Ranch Last Night Leaves One With a Head Injury
Last night, a man was injured and his home was robbed in the northwestern edge of Trinity County. According to Sheriff Tim Saxon, “Dispatch received a 911 call about 8pm last night reporting a home invasion in the area of Burnt Ranch.”. The three suspects, Saxon explained had “tied...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP: Man killed after jumping in front of a vehicle on Highway 273 in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The CHP is conducting an investigation after a man was hit and killed after jumping in front of a vehicle on Highway 273 north of Metz Road. CHP said the driver, Clarence Odell of Redding, was driving a GMC 1500 southbound on Highway 273 around 11 p.m. Saturday when he saw a man jump directly in front of his vehicle.
actionnewsnow.com
Man killed in Highway 273 collision identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died after authorities said he jumped in front of vehicle on Highway 273 Saturday night. Deputies said 41-year-old Carl Smith of Anderson died after he was hit by a vehicle. Officers responded to Highway 273...
krcrtv.com
Supervisors vote to discontinue using Dominion voting machines; no replacement chosen
REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County Supervisors voted Tuesday to discontinue the use of Dominion voting machines following the March special election in the City of Shasta Lake. Supervisors have not selected a system to replace Dominion for future elections.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Shasta County Supervisors Terminate Dominion Contract in Narrow, Contested Vote
Five years into an eight-year agreement with Dominion Voting Systems Inc. of Denver, Colo., to provide Shasta County with precinct-by-precinct ballot printing, counting and reporting hardware and associated computer software, the county’s Board of Supervisors Tuesday voted 3-2 to direct staff to cancel a contract not due to expire until late-December 2025.
actionnewsnow.com
2 Redding firefighting orientation academies canceled
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department had to cancel two firefighting orientation academies due to a “lack of recruitment.”. The academies were slated for February and March and they needed 15 recruits per academy but only had three. The City of Redding now says it is working in...
Comments / 2