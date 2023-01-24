ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta Lake, CA

Comments / 2

Clint Cervenka
2d ago

that's a great thing for the resorts on the Lakes. more tourist money. I hope you guys have a great season and make as much as you can. while you can.

2
 

