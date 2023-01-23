Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Mini Bus to Take Pit Stop In Tuscaloosa For Junior Day
It's recruiting season for the Alabama Crimson Tide football program and it's set to be a big weekend in Tuscaloosa. The Tide is set to host some of the top underclassmen in the country for Junior Day and one of the prospects has a very familiar name to football fans everywhere.
“Good Dog” Dog Park, Pet Resort and Beer Bar Now Open in Tuscaloosa
A massive new pet resort, boarding house and fenced-in dog park is open now in Tuscaloosa alongside a modest beer bar for the hounds' human handlers. Good Dog Bar and Dog Park is above all else a family affair, owned and managed locally by brothers Clint and Dillon Carmichael and their father Dan Carmichael.
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- Now
*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information that can be found on the Alabama Law Enforcement Community Information Center's websiteas of January 26, 2023. Please be sure to check the Agency's website or any updates; permission given.
Hanna Steel Announces $20 Million Expansion in Tuscaloosa, Creating New 14 Jobs
The Alabama-based Hanna Steel Corporation will invest $20 million to expand its operations in Tuscaloosa, which will also create 14 new local jobs. The Tuscaloosa County Economic Development Authority announced the expansion after a meeting of its board Thursday, saying that Hanna Steel will add 9,000 square feet to its existing facility in the Tuscaloosa County Airport Industrial Park for the project.
Insider Claims Jeremy Pruitt Has Been Cleared by SEC
According to the sources, Jeremy Pruitt has reportedly been cleared by the Southeastern Conference to take a coaching position within the conference despite the ramifications of his actions as the head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers. Pruitt's clearing is not official, nor has it been formally announced by the conference...
Tuscaloosa Event Planner Hosting “Posh Wedding and Event Show” This Weekend
A Tuscaloosa event planner is hosting an event showcase to assist local residents with executing any event or wedding needs they may have using local vendors. Posh Occasions by Sheriah will host the Posh Wedding and Event Show Sunday that will feature over 25 Tuscaloosa vendors, including various wedding planners, disk jockeys, photographers, bakers and venue providers, to assist participants with planning their next event.
Tuscaloosa’s Hunt Club Honky Tonk Closes After 9 Months, New Concept in the Works
One of Tuscaloosa's more exotic eateries is permanently closed after less than a year in business and a new concept is in the works for its former home downtown. The Hunt Club Honky Tonk opened in Temerson Square in the old Wilhagan's location at 2209 4th Street in March last year.
Alabama Men's Basketball Players Speak On Darius Miles Incident
It's the first time players have spoken to the media since Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder.
thebamabuzz.com
These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas
You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
OD deaths, Tide OC, record gar: Down in Alabama
Overdose deaths have became so frequent in Jefferson County that the coroner’s office there is adding them to its daily report alongside homicides and traffic fatalities. As expected, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s time at Alabama has ended. A man caught what turned out to be a state...
West Alabama’s Most Well Known Musical Ensembles Unite
We are just days away from the joint concert collaboration between the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra and the Stillman College Concert Choir, "I Can Tell the World.” This concert will be under the direction of Adam Flatt, TSO Music Director, and Jocqueline Richardson, Stillman’s Director of Choral activities. According...
Strange Radar Blob Moves Across Alabama
Those of us that pay close attention to the radar, may have noticed something out of the ordinary on the radar Tuesday in Alabama. An area of what appeared to be rain or thunderstorms developed south of Demoplis and moved north across the state. However, what appeared to be rain on the radar, may not […]
Tuscaloosa bar owners concerned about safety following fatal shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Some bar owners of the strip near the University of Alabama campus are concerned after gunfire erupted recently and as a result a 23-year-old woman who shot and killed. World of Beer General Manager Will Turner says more should be done on the Strip to make sure everyone stays safe. […]
Over 800 TCS Students Participate In TCS’s “What’s Your E?” Event
Friday, January 27th, Tuscaloosa City Schools held a unique event aimed at Tuscaloosa 8th graders which served over 800 students. The event is called "What's Your E?" and it encourages Tuscaloosa City School, 8th graders to start figuring out what they'd like to do and how they can be successful after high school.
Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent
Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County Sheriff troubled by gun permit repeal
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders are discussing whether they should get the Attorney General’s opinion on the new permitless carry law. Some law enforcement officers have concerns the law could lead to more guns on the streets. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy tells me there are...
Alabama Stays Undefeated in SEC Play with Win Over Mississippi State
No. 2 Alabama (18-2, 8-0) remains undefeated in conference play with a hard-fought 66-63 win over Mississippi State (12-8, 1-7) in Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday night. Alabama started the game down early, and spent the first half trying to claw its way back into the game, resulting in them closing the gap to as little as three points and trailing by as much as 11. The halftime score ended up being 36-29. The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs both took 30 shots in the first half, but Mississippi State hit 17 of theirs while Alabama only hit 10.
Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More
One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
Shelton State to Host Resource Workshop for Military and Veterans Members Tuesday
A state-wide resource council is sponsoring a workshop Tuesday for active military members, veterans and their families to expose them to various opportunities available at Shelton State Community College. According to a release , the Alabama Association of Resource Conservation and Development Councils will partner with community colleges throughout the...
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa, AL
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 0