LSU, South Carolina last two undefeated teams left in women's college basketball

By Cory Diaz, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
LSU women's basketball and South Carolina remain on a collision course.

More than two months into the regular season, LSU and South Carolina are the last two undefeated teams standing in the country, making their matchup at Colonial Life Arena Feb. 12 (1 p.m., ESPN) loom even larger.

No. 2 Ohio State lost at No. 10 Iowa, 83-72, Monday night, leaving just the Gamecocks and Tigers as the last two unblemished squads as the Buckeyes fell to 19-1, 8-1 in Big Ten play.

Top-ranked South Carolina (20-0, 8-0) and No. 4 LSU (20-0, 8-0) have both opened Southeastern Conference play at 8-0 and if both teams continue on that path prior to their showdown in Columbia, the game will likely be for the SEC regular-season championship and No. 1 seed for the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina, in March.

Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks, the reigning national champions, have rattled off 36 straight victories, dating back to last season while Kim Mulkey, in her second season in Baton Rouge, and No. 4 LSU (20-0) are currently riding the program's longest win streak at 20 games.

LSU star sophomore forward Angel Reese set the program record for consecutive double-doubles in the 89-51 win at Alabama Monday night, securing her 20th straight with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Reigning National Player of the Year, South Carolina senior forward Aliyah Boston, broke the program's career double-double Sunday against Arkansas, a record held by USC great Sheila Foster for 41 years. Boston piled up 27 straight double-doubles for the SEC record last season.

Both teams will have tough games before meeting each other Feb. 12. LSU will host Tennessee (16-6, 8-0), the last of the undefeated teams in the SEC, Jan. 30 (6 p.m., ESPN2). Rickea Jackson has been on tear of late and the Lady Vols have won nine straight games since a 77-70 loss to No. 3 Stanford.

South Carolina has a road test at No. 6 UConn (18-2) Feb. 5 (11 a.m., FOX).

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU, South Carolina last two undefeated teams left in women's college basketball

