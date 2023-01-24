Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly ResidentsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinNiles, OH
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
‘A bittersweet day’: YSU community bids farewell to influential president
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University freshman Logan Kaminski of Edinburg, Pennsylvania, was one of the few hundred people who took photos with President Jim Tressel during Wednesday afternoon’s farewell get-together on campus. It was a chance for the community to say goodbye and good luck. Tressel...
Ohio Dollar General stores reopen after temporary closures
(WKBN)- Employees at multiple Dollar General locations in the Valley on Friday confirmed that Ohio locations were temporarily closed but have reopened. Employees have said that locations in Salem, Boardman, and Youngstown had temporarily shut down as employees were doing price changes. Customers are now allowed in. We have reached...
Village council votes to adjust rates for community facilities
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — It might cost a little more the next time you visit the public pool in Lisbon. Village council agreed this week to raise prices for the Sadie Van Fossen Pool by the following rates:. 17 and under 17: $4. Adults over 17: $5. Handicapped individuals:...
Auto dealer under new ownership keeps tradition of giving alive
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local car dealership helped finish Sweeney Chevrolet’s Operation Santa campaign on Thursday. No. 1 Cochran Chevrolet Buick GMC Youngstown presented a check for $25,000 to United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. The funds will help support the Care Closet at Boardman Center Intermediate School, a program providing hygiene products and food for kids in need.
Fellow classmates come together to honor Warren arson victim
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students and staff at Warren G. Harding High School took strides to keep Chassidy Broadstone’s memory alive on Thursday. Jan. 26 marks one week since Broadstone was killed in a fire on Nevada Avenue NW. Police are investigating her death as a homicide. On...
Youngstown attorney announces run for Mahoning County prosecutor
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lynn Maro is one of the area’s most respected defense lawyers who has tried some of Mahoning County’s most high-profile cases. On Thursday, Maro announced she wants to be Mahoning County’s next prosecuting attorney. She was critical of how the prosecutor’s office...
Warren Family Mission reopening clothing ministry
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is preparing to reopen its clothing ministry on Thursday. The Mission originally planned to resume operations on Dec. 29 after its toy giveaway and Christmas dinner. However, during the cold snap around Christmas, a hot water line burst on the top floor.
Local principals discuss how military backgrounds aid educational careers
TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday, the 910th Airlift Wing from the Youngstown Air Reserve Station met with Trumbull County high school principals to speak about the history, current state and future direction of the military. A few local principals in the crowd are military veterans. We spoke...
How new Ohio voting laws will affect the May primary election
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — In almost three weeks since Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed new voting restrictions into law, local boards of elections are coming to realize what these changes will mean for voters. Before casting their ballots in the May 2023 primary election, Stephanie Penrose with the Trumbull...
Struthers holds open house for new drug court program
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Those involved with the new drug court program in Struthers had the chance to learn more about it today. Municipal Judge Dom Leone and his staff hosted an open house this afternoon. It was to answer questions and share more about how the court will operate.
Rescued fish get new home thanks to local nonprofit groups
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Fish that were rescued from a home in Trumbull County last month now have a new place to call theirs. The Animal Welfare League in Trumbull County rescued seven African Cichlids on Dec. 29. The previous owners didn’t want to reclaim the fish, so Rob...
New Chick-fil-A coming to Mahoning Valley
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new Chick-fil-A is coming to the Valley, according to Boardman zoning officials. The fast food place will open on Route 224. It will be located in front of the Giant Eagle and near Camelot Lanes, according to the zoning officials. Zoning officials say the...
Davis Family YMCA in Boardman collecting art pieces for fundraiser
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Davis Family YMCA in Boardman needs help from the community. It’s collecting art pieces for its ninth annual FIVE Squared Art Show. Work should be done on a five-by-five-inch platform. The art can be of any medium, including drawings, paintings and even jewelry.
More traffic restrictions coming to downtown Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – New road construction is set to begin later this month in downtown Youngstown. The area of W. Federal Street between Symphony Place and Fifth Avenue will close this Monday. Crews will begin work on the SMART-2 project, which will eventually add a new automated shuttle...
Rock concert to benefit Valley children with autism
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman will be transformed into a concert venue Saturday night. For its annual fundraising event, The Rich Center for Autism will be rocking out with one of the area’s most sought-after bands, The Vindys. The event starts at 6 p.m.
Hometown Hero: Fitch graduate to go into Army medical branch
WEST POINT, NY (WYTV) — This week’s Hometown Hero takes us to West Point, New York. That’s where we find senior Sabria Hunter, a Valley native and quite the athlete. Sabria Hunter is a 2019 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. Soon she will graduate from West Point Military Academy before serving our country for at least five years.
Bidding process to begin for Lisbon city garage project
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon is one step closer to getting its street department garage renovated. Tuesday night at a village council meeting, members voted to move forward with the bidding process. They will start taking bids in a few weeks after they have a chance to advertise the...
Mercer County residents can join free property tax program
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- In several counties, 50th district residents 60 or older can get help to use the free property tax/rent rebate program. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hermitage Senior Center on North Buhl Farm Drive you can get assistance filling out the forms. Just bring the...
Columbiana County property owners to see higher tax bills
COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Property owners in Columbiana County may have “sticker shock” when they open their latest tax bill because it’ll probably be a lot higher than normal. Tax bills have been mailed recently and they reflect figures from the county’s latest re-appraisal of...
Local elementary school opens outdoor book walk
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren elementary school is celebrating its newest addition, an outdoor book walk. Students at Lincoln PK-8 kicked off the start of the program Tuesday afternoon. The school received a grant to pay for the project. Each of the 14 stations represents a page of...
