CBS 58
Milwaukee city leaders hear concerns about loss of labor & delivery resources on near south side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Coalition to Save St. Francis is asking Milwaukee leaders to help re-open the labor and delivery unit after it closed on short notice in December 2022. Healthcare workers spoke passionately about problems plaguing Ascension's St. Francis Hospital on Milwaukee's south side during the city's Public...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Sale of 105 S. Forest Avenue in West Bend, currently home to West Bend Transit
January 27, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Real estate sales records for the month of January 2023 have been released and it shows the properties at 105 S. Forest Avenue and East Water Street belonging to Jamela/Michigan LLC of Milwaukee have sold. The buyer is listed as F Street West Bend, LLC.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Public Museum Inflated Renovation Estimates Due to Racial & Equity Concerns to Justify New Building [EXCLUSIVE]
Wisconsin Right Now, with a project-specific grant from No Better Friend Corp., Kevin Nicholson’s non-profit organization, is investigating the Milwaukee County Museum’s rhetoric, cost estimates and plans for a new museum. This story is first in a series. It explores the museum’s racial and equity motives behind inflated cost estimates.
CBS 58
Benson's Restaurant Group to open new restaurant in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new restaurant is coming to Milwaukee's Third Ward. On Thursday, Benson's Restaurant Group announced plans to debut a new restaurant in the space formerlyÂ occupied by Wahlburgers on N. Broadway Street. Design and reconstruction work is beginning immediately, according to a press release. “We’ve...
Bus rapid transit service between Milwaukee and Wauwatosa to begin in June
Milwaukee County's bus rapid transit service between Milwaukee and Wawautosa is set to begin passenger service on June 4.
WISN
Brookfield alderman: Affordable housing project would be a 'step down'
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A Brookfield alderman is under fire for comments he made against an affordable housing project in the city during a common council meeting earlier this month. "We don't step down to allow the people who can't afford to live in Brookfield because then we become West...
CBS 58
Mayor Cavalier Johnson signs off on youth prison plan for Milwaukee's northwest side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has officially approved construction for a new youth prison. The facility will be on the city's northwest side in the 9th aldermanic district on Clinton Avenue near 76th and Good Hope. Mayor Cavalier Johnson says pushing this forward has been a bipartisan...
radiomilwaukee.org
This historic church has been sold, future use remains unclear
On this week's Urban Spelunking, we discuss the next chapter of a historic Milwaukee church — or at least as much as we know right now. New Holy Ghost Tabernacle Church sold the 1887 building at 140 W. Garfield Ave. to developer Ryan Pattee for $400,000. But what will come next? Pattee says it's too early to say, but plans will not include a demolition.
New job with City of Milwaukee hopes to tackle reckless driving
As part of the City of Milwaukee’s commitment to Vision Zero, the goal of achieving zero traffic deaths, it is looking for a person to lead this effort.
CBS 58
Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week: How to reduce salt pollution
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- When you throw down salt, you might not think about where it ends up. "Throughout your community, you have storm sewers. If you live in a city with curbs and gutters, anything you put on your sidewalks, driveways, is going to run off and ultimately get into the closet body of water," Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources Storm Water Section Manager Shannon Haydin said.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Poblocki moving to New Berlin
NEW BERLIN — Citing company growth and the needs of their employees, Poblocki Paving Corporation will consolidate the company’s footprint into a recently purchased building in New Berlin. The bulk of their business will soon move to an 88,700-square-foot building at 16363 W. Ryerson Road. “The new location...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fire at restaurant on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI | By Captain Kenny Asselin
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 2:40 a.m., West Bend Fire & Rescue. was dispatched for a water flow alarm at Qdoba, 920 W Paradise Dr., in the City of West Bend. Engine 3, Tower 1, and Battalion 1 responded....
wuwm.com
Explore the artifacts of this 'outdoor museum' that was formerly the grounds of the Hospital for Insane
Lake Effect previously examined the roots of the Behavioral Health Division and mental health care in the Milwaukee-area, which can be traced back to a Wauwatosa farm in the 1850s. Over the decades, many facilities have been built to address the physical and mental health needs of the community, and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Grafton Triangle back for second review
GRAFTON — The Grafton Plan Commission today will take up a revised concept plan for the Grafton Triangle, a proposed development that would bring apartments and commercial space to the triangle of land between Washington Street, 17th Avenue and Grafton Avenue in the village. The village of Grafton Plan...
Milwaukee moves to tear down Northridge Mall - by buying it
The city of Milwaukee is now attempting to take ownership of Northridge Mall in an effort to demolish it faster, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
CBS 58
US Marshals, Milwaukee leaders discuss collaboration efforts to lower violent crime
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The head of the U.S. Marshals Service visited Milwaukee Wednesday, Jan. 25 to meet with area leaders and discuss ways to reduce violent crime in the city. Milwaukee has seen a 15% reduction in overall violent crime in 2022, according to data from the Milwaukee Police...
TMJ4's first look at the new hotel in Deer District, 'The Trade Milwaukee'
Soon visitors at the new hotel being built in the Deer District will hear the roar of the crowd - but for now it's the rumble of a busy construction site that fills the air.
CBS 58
Waukesha parade memorial fundraising on track to meet dedication timeline, city says
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The fundraiser to build two permanent parade memorials in Waukesha is on track to meet its dedication timeline, according to the city. The fundraiser has received $254,000 from more than 350 donors in 33 states and Canada, as of Tuesday, Jan. 24. The fundraising goal...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Construction of 2 chain restaurants on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI
January 25, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Construction has been going on since April 2022 when the old Shell South gas station was leveled to make way for a pair of chain restaurants on the southeast corner of Paradise Drive and Parkway Drive in West Bend, Wi.
Milwaukee police respond to potential hostage situation near 74th and Oklahoma
Police responded to a possible hostage situation near 74th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee on Thursday, according to Milwaukee Police Department's calls for service records.
