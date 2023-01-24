MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- When you throw down salt, you might not think about where it ends up. "Throughout your community, you have storm sewers. If you live in a city with curbs and gutters, anything you put on your sidewalks, driveways, is going to run off and ultimately get into the closet body of water," Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources Storm Water Section Manager Shannon Haydin said.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO