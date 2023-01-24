ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Public Museum Inflated Renovation Estimates Due to Racial & Equity Concerns to Justify New Building [EXCLUSIVE]

Wisconsin Right Now, with a project-specific grant from No Better Friend Corp., Kevin Nicholson’s non-profit organization, is investigating the Milwaukee County Museum’s rhetoric, cost estimates and plans for a new museum. This story is first in a series. It explores the museum’s racial and equity motives behind inflated cost estimates.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

This historic church has been sold, future use remains unclear

On this week's Urban Spelunking, we discuss the next chapter of a historic Milwaukee church — or at least as much as we know right now. New Holy Ghost Tabernacle Church sold the 1887 building at 140 W. Garfield Ave. to developer Ryan Pattee for $400,000. But what will come next? Pattee says it's too early to say, but plans will not include a demolition.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week: How to reduce salt pollution

MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- When you throw down salt, you might not think about where it ends up. "Throughout your community, you have storm sewers. If you live in a city with curbs and gutters, anything you put on your sidewalks, driveways, is going to run off and ultimately get into the closet body of water," Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources Storm Water Section Manager Shannon Haydin said.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Poblocki moving to New Berlin

NEW BERLIN — Citing company growth and the needs of their employees, Poblocki Paving Corporation will consolidate the company’s footprint into a recently purchased building in New Berlin. The bulk of their business will soon move to an 88,700-square-foot building at 16363 W. Ryerson Road. “The new location...
NEW BERLIN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Grafton Triangle back for second review

GRAFTON — The Grafton Plan Commission today will take up a revised concept plan for the Grafton Triangle, a proposed development that would bring apartments and commercial space to the triangle of land between Washington Street, 17th Avenue and Grafton Avenue in the village. The village of Grafton Plan...
GRAFTON, WI

