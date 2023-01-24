Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Sheridan Media
Barrasso: ‘We Need More American Energy’
U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) recently spoke on the Senate floor about the need to unleash American energy to counter the Biden administration’s climate policies. Barrasso said winter storms have been covering the country from Colorado to Connecticut, and as temperatures drop, energy prices go up. Barrasso said energy...
Comments / 0