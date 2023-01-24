Read full article on original website
Related
KOAT 7
City of Deming announces natural gas relief program to help offset high bills
DEMING, N.M. — The city of Deming has announced a natural gas relief program that will help thoseimpacted by extraordinarily high natural gas prices in the city. Related video above: Deming residents see sticker shock with latest utility bills. The program allows the city to absorb $2.42 of the...
KOAT 7
Deming residents see hike in gas bill
DEMING, N.M. — Residents of Deming were shocked after seeing a significant increase to their monthly utility bills. Our KOAT newsroom was flooded with emails about how much their gas bill went up. “It was pretty shocking. My wife actually sent me a photograph of it, and she's like,...
City of Deming helping reduce cost of natural gas
The release from the City announcing this can be seen in our article.
krwg.org
Local lawmakers claim greater power
Three years ago, none of the committees in the New Mexico House of Representatives were chaired by a member from Las Cruces. This year, our representatives lead three committees, including the one that writes the budget. Nathan Small was elevated from vice-chair to chairman of the House Appropriations and Finance...
KVIA
Las Cruces cannabis manufacturer defies all odds in business, personal life
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces business owner has defied all odds by opening her cannabis manufacturing company with no outside funding from other large out-of-state companies, all while providing care for her husband, who is a disabled veteran. Corina Cuellar is a mother, caregiver, and sol proprietor...
El Paso News
Two Borderland teachers named to national ‘Extraordinary Educators’ list
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two Borderland teachers have received national honors and have been named to the 2023 class of “Extraordinary Educators” as named by Massachusetts-based Curriculum Associates. Laura Bryant of Central Elementary in Las Cruces and Rita Chavira of Desert View Elementary in Sunland Park...
cbs4local.com
Police presence reported in Las Cruces neighborhood
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police officers are responding to an incident Wednesday night. A police spokesperson only said they were responding to an "incident." The incident was reported on the 400 block of East Lucero. It's unknown at the moment if any injuries are reported. We...
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces man accused of fleeing from deadly crash to be held without bond
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man will be held without bond after he was involved in a crash where two people died. The judge decided 37-year-old Patrick James Woods be held without bond until pending his trial. The judge said he found Woods to be too dangerous to the community.
Comments / 11