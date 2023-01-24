ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deming, NM

KOAT 7

Deming residents see hike in gas bill

DEMING, N.M. — Residents of Deming were shocked after seeing a significant increase to their monthly utility bills. Our KOAT newsroom was flooded with emails about how much their gas bill went up. “It was pretty shocking. My wife actually sent me a photograph of it, and she's like,...
DEMING, NM
krwg.org

Local lawmakers claim greater power

Three years ago, none of the committees in the New Mexico House of Representatives were chaired by a member from Las Cruces. This year, our representatives lead three committees, including the one that writes the budget. Nathan Small was elevated from vice-chair to chairman of the House Appropriations and Finance...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Police presence reported in Las Cruces neighborhood

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police officers are responding to an incident Wednesday night. A police spokesperson only said they were responding to an "incident." The incident was reported on the 400 block of East Lucero. It's unknown at the moment if any injuries are reported. We...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
LAS CRUCES, NM

