Two Kansas establishments and chef make the cut as James Beard Awards semifinalists
Grab your keys and be sure to bring along a healthy appetite. Kansas’ semifinalists include a bar, a restaurant and a chef.
WIBW
Kansas Monster Buck Classic is going to the dogs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The outdoors moves inside the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend. The Monster Buck Classic kicks off Friday, Jan. 27 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 29. Tyler Kirby and Jason Reynolds visited Eye on NE Kansas with a look at what’s in store for this year’s...
JEFFCOUNTYNEWS.COM
1 Shot is all it takes
Jamie Wright and Scott Clabaugh stand behind the bar of Stinky’s Bar in Oskaloosa, the place where GJ’s 1 Shot Bloody Mary Mix all began. Red Snapper. Virgin Mary. The Caesar. Michelada. No matter how you slice the tomato, it all boils down to one thing, the mix!
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Overland Park
Overland Park, Kansas, is a city known for its strong sense of community and rich cultural heritage. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
OPPD identifies 2 people killed in Thursday morning crash on northbound US 69
Two people were killed in a crash around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, on northbound U.S. 69 near West 103rd Street in Overland Park.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Ca’Mara Callarman
Family is concerned for a young Kansas teenager last seen in early January. Ca’Mara Callarman, 14, was last seen on Jan. 2, 2023, in Derby. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she may be in Topeka. CA’MARA CALLARMAN. Missing from: Derby, Kan. Missing since: Jan. 2, 2023.
kansascitymag.com
These massive concrete arrows once guided pilots across Kansas
Before GPS-guided jets across the United States, pilots used a lo-fi navigation tool: massive concrete arrows dotting the countryside, pointing prop plane pilots between New York and San Francisco. Begun in the 1920s and known as the Transcontinental Airmail Route, the infrastructure project was funded via the United States Post...
New bill could change laws on where you can drink alcohol in Kansas
A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may change laws on common consumption areas across the state.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: February will not be like January (WED-1/25)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are looking rather white in the region this morning as 1-2 inches of snow has fallen, clinging to everything. In many ways, the snow reminds me more of a November-type snow where the roads have fared rather well in many instances due to the warmth built up yesterday and the day before, while the flying wet snows stuck to everything else.
KSNT
T-Rell casting for new movie in Topeka
TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Musical artist T-Rell joined us to talk about the casting and production of his new movie “My Dawg” in Topeka. Casting for the movie will be on Saturday, January 28th, starting at 2:30pm at the Big Gage Shelter House.
Olathe middle school student found unresponsive in swimming pool
An Olathe Middle School nurse gave a student CPR after the 11-year-old was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Prairie Trail Middle School.
Three teens charged in Blue Valley High School vandalism
Three teenagers are accused of vandalizing Blue Valley High School in Overland Park, Kansas, with offensive language and pictures in January.
WIBW
At least one in custody after stolen van, motorcycle found in southwest Topeka park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least one person was in custody Thursday morning after a van and a motorcycle that had been reported stolen were recovered in a southwest Topeka park, authorities said. Police around 7:45 a.m. Thursday were at Clarion Woods Park, just southwest of S.W. 37th and Fairlawn,...
Topeka man charged in death of 16-month-old boy
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Charges have been formally filed by the Shawnee County District Attorney against a man accused of murder in the first degree involving an infant. Dustin Kelley was arrested on Jan. 12 by the Topeka Police Department in relation to a murder investigation launched after a 16-month old child died at a local […]
New information revealed in Topeka triple murder case
TOPEKA (KSNT) -New information has been released by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office regarding the death of a woman and two children in a house fire in Topeka earlier this month. Firefighters were called at 4:54 a.m. on Jan. 20 to a residence in the 900 block of Southwest Warren Ave. after receiving a […]
KMBC.com
Olathe middle school locked down for short time due to medical emergency after "near drowning"
OLATHE, Kan. — Officials with the Olathe, Kansas School District said a middle school was locked down for a short time Tuesday due to a medical emergency. The incident happened Tuesday morning at Prairie Trail Middle School. Officials said emergency crews were dispatched to the school around 10:48 a.m....
WIBW
Harvesters food distribution moves to new location on Saturday in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Harvesters food distribution will be moving to a new location this coming Saturday. The distribution will be held starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 S.E. Washington. The distribution previously had been held at the Antioch Family Life Center at 1921...
Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC interstate
A Kia compact was dragged for miles along I-435 after the driver was pinned underneath a semi after they slid through a red light
National retail store moving back to Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A national retail chain is set to return to the capital city after packing up shop more than five years ago. Burlington Coat Factory will be setting up in west Topeka July 7, 2023 at 1800 Southwest Wanamaker Rd. in the Wanamaker Hills shopping area, according to Burlington’s website. Burlington Coat Factory […]
