Lawrence, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WIBW

Kansas Monster Buck Classic is going to the dogs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The outdoors moves inside the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend. The Monster Buck Classic kicks off Friday, Jan. 27 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 29. Tyler Kirby and Jason Reynolds visited Eye on NE Kansas with a look at what’s in store for this year’s...
TOPEKA, KS
JEFFCOUNTYNEWS.COM

1 Shot is all it takes

Jamie Wright and Scott Clabaugh stand behind the bar of Stinky’s Bar in Oskaloosa, the place where GJ’s 1 Shot Bloody Mary Mix all began. Red Snapper. Virgin Mary. The Caesar. Michelada. No matter how you slice the tomato, it all boils down to one thing, the mix!
OSKALOOSA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Ca’Mara Callarman

Family is concerned for a young Kansas teenager last seen in early January. Ca’Mara Callarman, 14, was last seen on Jan. 2, 2023, in Derby. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she may be in Topeka. CA’MARA CALLARMAN. Missing from: Derby, Kan. Missing since: Jan. 2, 2023.
DERBY, KS
kansascitymag.com

These massive concrete arrows once guided pilots across Kansas

Before GPS-guided jets across the United States, pilots used a lo-fi navigation tool: massive concrete arrows dotting the countryside, pointing prop plane pilots between New York and San Francisco. Begun in the 1920s and known as the Transcontinental Airmail Route, the infrastructure project was funded via the United States Post...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: February will not be like January (WED-1/25)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are looking rather white in the region this morning as 1-2 inches of snow has fallen, clinging to everything. In many ways, the snow reminds me more of a November-type snow where the roads have fared rather well in many instances due to the warmth built up yesterday and the day before, while the flying wet snows stuck to everything else.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT

T-Rell casting for new movie in Topeka

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Musical artist T-Rell joined us to talk about the casting and production of his new movie “My Dawg” in Topeka. Casting for the movie will be on Saturday, January 28th, starting at 2:30pm at the Big Gage Shelter House.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man charged in death of 16-month-old boy

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Charges have been formally filed by the Shawnee County District Attorney against a man accused of murder in the first degree involving an infant. Dustin Kelley was arrested on Jan. 12 by the Topeka Police Department in relation to a murder investigation launched after a 16-month old child died at a local […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

New information revealed in Topeka triple murder case

TOPEKA (KSNT) -New information has been released by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office regarding the death of a woman and two children in a house fire in Topeka earlier this month. Firefighters were called at 4:54 a.m. on Jan. 20 to a residence in the 900 block of Southwest Warren Ave. after receiving a […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

National retail store moving back to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A national retail chain is set to return to the capital city after packing up shop more than five years ago. Burlington Coat Factory will be setting up in west Topeka July 7, 2023 at 1800 Southwest Wanamaker Rd. in the Wanamaker Hills shopping area, according to Burlington’s website. Burlington Coat Factory […]
TOPEKA, KS

