Joe Schoen knew help was needed. He knew his personnel staff had identified players capable of providing that help. He wanted to give head coach Brian Daboll better options. He knew the Giants required an injection of talent in certain areas. But Schoen could not make the moves he wanted to make. The first-year general manager understood what was required, but did not do it. Man, oh man, was that tough on him, especially when the Giants did not win in a four-week stretch and it looked as if the playoff berth they worked so hard to attain might be slipping away. “There...

1 DAY AGO