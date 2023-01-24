ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh says big changes are coming to Ravens WR room

While it’s still not known who will be the Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback in 2023, whomever is under center will have a completely different supporting cast of wideouts, according to head coach John Harbaugh. Speaking to reporters at his end-of-season media availability, Harbaugh stated that roughly 75 percent of...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

CBS Has New Prediction For No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick

With the 2023 NFL Draft on the horizon, analysts around the football world are crafting their mock boards. This week's mock draft from CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson has Alabama quarterback Bryce Young coming off the board at No. 1 after a draft-order trade between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans. ...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Travis Kelce warns Bengals about calling Arrowhead ‘Burrowhead’

The Cincinnati Bengals have called Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead,” but Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce gave them a warning. The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are set to face off in the AFC Championship Game for the second year in a row. When it comes to the Joe Burrow-led Bengals, they have had the Chiefs’ number since entering the league in 2020. Specifically, Burrow is 3-0 against the Chiefs in his career, including the 27-24 overtime win in the AFC Championship Game last year to clinch a spot in Super Bowl 56.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Additions Coming For Bill O’Brien’s Offensive Staff

The New England Patriots have already started to do the heavy lifting in revamping their coaching staff, but it doesn’t appear they’re done making additions. The Patriots officially announced the hiring of Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator Thursday, while Jerod Mayo’s role was expanded to include helping interview coordinator candidates — signaling a growing level of responsibility within the organization that could include more than his traditional duties on defense.
New York Post

Giants GM Joe Schoen finally gets some financial freedom

Joe Schoen knew help was needed. He knew his personnel staff had identified players capable of providing that help. He wanted to give head coach Brian Daboll better options. He knew the Giants required an injection of talent in certain areas. But Schoen could not make the moves he wanted to make. The first-year general manager understood what was required, but did not do it. Man, oh man, was that tough on him, especially when the Giants did not win in a four-week stretch and it looked as if the playoff berth they worked so hard to attain might be slipping away. “There...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement

Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season.  She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
GEORGIA STATE
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Commanders, Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Over The Cap’s Nick Korte released his compensatory pick projections, which historically have been incredibly accurate, even more than the official NFL release at times. He projects the Commanders to receive third and sixth-round picks for the loss of G Brandon Scherff and DT Tim Settle. Commanders assistant OL...
FanSided

Broncos rumors: Insider drops cryptic hint at Denver’s next head coach

As the Denver Broncos continue their head coaching search, one NFL insider connected heavily to the team dropped a hint at who the hire might be. It would be impossible for a new quarterback and new head coach to work out more poorly than it did for the Denver Broncos this season with Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett. With the commitment made to the former, though, the team moved on from Hackett and has been active in trying to find a head coach who can salvage the signal-caller and situation as a whole.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports Chicago

One free agent fit for every NFL team in 2023

The NFL offseason is almost here. As more teams are eliminated from postseason contention each week, franchise’s begin to turn their focus toward transaction season. The next few months will bring plenty of changes across the league, from coaching staff changes to free agent signings and draft picks. The...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mel Kiper Jr's First Mock Draft Of 2023

On Wednesday morning, ESPN NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr revealed his first mock draft for the 2023 draft season. The pre-eminent draft expert, Kiper's mock drafts always have a flair for the dramatic. They also tend to be polarizing, with fans conflicted on who Kiper picks for their respective ...
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

Easy Packers upgrade at WR could fall right in their lap

The Packers face an uncertain offseason at quarterback but they also need to help the wide receiver room and one coveted option could fall in their lap. The undeniable biggest question that the Green Bay Packers face in the 2023 offseason is who will be their quarterback next year. Aaron Rodgers has yet to determine whether or not he wants to stay, retire or be traded after a disappointing showing this past season and there have been trade rumblings regarding Jordan Love for some time now as well.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Sauce Gardner has the perfect NBA comparison for Eli Apple

New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner gave the perfect NBA comparison to Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Eli Apple, who has gotten under the skin of the Buffalo Bills. When the Cincinnati Bengals win, cornerback Eli Apple sure lets the NFL world know about it. The team’s defensive back has...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Florida Times-Union

Gene Frenette: Jaguars free agents have to balance paycheck with team loyalty

When Evan Engram thinks about the “dark times” he went through during his five seasons with the New York Giants — often the target of fans’ ire for dropping too many passes and generally not living up to his first-round draft status — it makes the 28-year-old tight end forever grateful for the Jaguars’ workplace environment.  That’s why Engram, one of a dozen unrestricted free agents on the roster, hates to even think about the possibility of leaving...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: MLB World Reacts To Thursday's Orioles Trade

The Baltimore Orioles have acquired left-hander Cole Irvin in a trade with the Oakland A's, per ESPN NFL insider Jeff Passan. The A's will receive infield prospect Darell Hernaiz and right-hander Kyle Virbitsky in exchange. The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this trade. "Dang did ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

