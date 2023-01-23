Read full article on original website
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
News 12
Norwalk bakery, Wades Dairy team up to give away 30 dozen eggs
A bakery in Norwalk will give away a dozen eggs to the first 45 customers who purchase a single cookie or cupcake. With the rising cost of eggs, Frances Mercede, the owner of Forever Sweet Bakery in Norwalk, says he is looking for a way to help out those in need.
Petition Circulates for Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to Break Away from the Rest of CT
It's my Change.org petition. Yes, another one. The idea is pretty simple, I want Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to secede from the rest of CT. Here are the reasons I posted in my Change.Org petition:. The rest of Connecticut disrespects and/or ignores Fairfield and Litchfield Counties, we have a completely...
Danbury Bro Twists His Body Into a Pretzel, Puts Face in Rear End
When you put men, women, alcohol and hormones in the same room there are certainties. One of those certainties is men doing stupid parlor tricks. I found this video on Tik-Tok from @creampie (clever) and I had to share it. It was posted back in July of 2021 and has thousands of views because who doesn't love to watch a man wrestle himself on a dirty floor?
myrye.com
Eating Rye: Brian Lewis of OKO Rye
Eating Rye is an occasional feature to meet the chefs and other professionals in the restaurant kitchens across Rye. When you dine-in, pick-up or call for delivery these are the folks working hard for you, your friends & family and your taste buds. Today we meet Brian Lewis of OKO...
$100K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Milford Store
One lucky person claimed a $100,000 prize after buying a lottery ticket at a store in Milford. The $100,000 CASH5 top prize-winning ticket was sold at Milford Smoke Junction on Sunday, Jan. 22, according to an announcement from Connecticut Lottery. The store is located at 487 A Bridg…
darientimes.com
West Haven shoreline's 'iconic' Chick's Drive-In sign is no more
WEST HAVEN — For almost a decade, the 20-foot Chick's Drive-In sign beckoned beachgoers and drivers along West Haven's shoreline to a vacant restaurant. For 65 years, the iconic restaurant grilled split hot dogs on Beach Street, before closing in 2015 per the request of founder Joseph "Chick" Celentano upon his death.
South Norwalk Neighborhood School is needed
Norwalk Public Schools is committed to engaging our families, including them in their child’s academic success, and making it easy for them to be an active participant in their school community. Over the last 40 years, families in South Norwalk were not afforded the same level of accessibility to...
darienite.com
Julie Peters, 53, Leader in Real Estate Industry, College Swimmer Who Loved the Ocean
Julie Taylor Peters of Darien, passed away suddenly on Jan. 15 due to an undetectable medical event. She was 53 and had been in perfect health prior. Julie was a born leader, a natural negotiator, a fierce partner with any racquet, a gifted seamstress and a very trusted friend. She had no limits to what she could accomplish and she had a natural ability to do it all with compassion, style and that oh so beautiful smile.
These CT Restaurants, Chefs Named Semifinalists Of Prestigious National Competition
Three restaurants in Connecticut have been recognized as semifinalists for a prestigious national competition recognizing preeminent restaurants and chefs. The restaurants are being recognized by the James Beard Foundation, which celebrates food culture in the US and has been handing out awards to restaurants since 1991. Outstanding Restaurant Presented by...
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull officials move to quell mall incidents after multiple fights, arrests
TRUMBULL — Town officials are working with police and mall representatives to address the recent incidents of criminal activity at the Trumbull Mall. Police have been called to the mall numerous times over the past few weeks for reports of youth fights and, in an incident last week, concerns over a person carrying a hatchet.
Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Is In New Haven, Website Says
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Connecticut pick is Union League Cafe, which they describe as “an old-world Parisian cafe.”
Connecticut Housatonic River receives new designation
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-mile stretch of Connecticut’s Housatonic River has received a new designation from the United States National Park Service. The chairman of the Housatonic River Commission said the Wild and Scenic Designation would help ensure their efforts to maintain the river’s unspoiled beauty and create solid accessibility to groups that […]
14 Channing Place 2R, Eastchester, NY 10709, Eastchester, NY 10709 - $559,000
EASTCHESTER, N.Y. — A property at 14 Channing Place 2R, Eastchester, NY 10709 in Eastchester is listed at $559,000. School District: Eastchester Union Free School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Offers Classic French Indulgence, Website Says
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That.By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Con…
newcanaanite.com
Affordable Housing Applications in New Canaan: An Update
What follows is a snapshot of where the three 8-30g affordable housing applications filed in New Canaan now stand, with respect to municipal and state government agencies, as well as the courts. In addition to the applications at Weed and Elm Streets, Main Street and Hill Street, the town currently...
Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
Throwback Diner In New Milford Closes Suddenly: Report
DinerLuxe, a well-known eatery in Litchfield County, shuttered its doors earlier this month with little warning to the community or its staff, i95rock.com reported. The restaurant, which hailed itself as "An American Classic," opened in 2014 in New Milford at 108 Danbury Road as a throwback to the 1950s diner. Owners posted no notice about the closure on any of their social media sites, and most residents heard about the closure through a Facebook post, the outlet reported.
newcanaanite.com
Missing New Canaan Puppy Is Found [PHOTOS, UPDATED]
Jack Hellmann, Corbit’s owner, shared the following post with New Canaanite:. “Thanks to our amazing neighbors, the article in the New Canaanite, the kindness of people throughout New Canaan, and New Canaan Animal Control Officer Allyson Halm, Corbit is happily asleep at home after an afternoon pick-up at the Stamford Police Station/Animal Shelter. Our family could not be happier or more grateful. Our friends and neighbors mobilized and searched well into last night and at sunrise this morning, hiking trails with headlamps and walking every street in our area. Thanks to the New Canaanite article, we met a jogger at 7:00am who decided to run in our part of town just to help look for the puppy; and we met another individual at 7:30am who picked up his coffee at Starbucks and then scoured every corner of Watson-Symington— New Canaanites who we had never met before, just wanting to help. And finally, Officer Halm saw the article in the New Canaanite and recalled that Corbit might fit the description of a small dog reported in Stamford— so despite it being her day-off, she went to the shelter to confirm her hunch. She was right and we immediately received the phone call to pick him up this afternoon. While we would not recommend 22 hours of sleepless uncertainty while searching for a lost puppy, our appreciation for our New Canaan community is more profound than ever. Thank you.”
Man Injured In Fight Outside Stop & Shop In Trumbull
Two men outside a supermarket store were arrested after allegedly getting into a fight and causing a disturbance. The incident took place in Fairfield County at the Stop & Shop on Quality Street in Trumbull on Friday, Jan. 20. Robert Zacchia, age 55, of Trumbull, and Emmanuel Andriotis, age 19,...
Details Emerge After 5 Males Try To Enter Eastchester HS, Flee After Security Denies Entry
School officials have provided an update on a group of males who tried to enter a high school in Westchester County before being denied entry. The update was given in regard to an incident on Friday, Jan. 20, when five unidentified males tried to enter Eastchester High School and were turned away by a security guard.
