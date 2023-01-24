ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

FA Cup fifth round draw in full: Fixtures, dates, kickoff times and more

The FA Cup fifth round brings 16 teams closer to the final at Wembley Stadium on June 3 with Premier League and EFL sides doing battle. Defending champions Liverpool face a major test to to reach round five as they prepare for a weekend trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, with Manchester City hosting Arsenal in the other all-Premier League meeting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy