Sporting News
When are the 2023 NFL International Games? Schedule, tickets, dates as five teams visit UK, Germany
The 2023 NFL International Series will return to London after breaking the record for a game outside the US when the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars drew 86,215 fans to Wembley Stadium in October. NFL fan and England football captain Harry Kane announced the five teams that will be involved...
Sporting News
FA Cup fifth round draw in full: Fixtures, dates, kickoff times and more
The FA Cup fifth round brings 16 teams closer to the final at Wembley Stadium on June 3 with Premier League and EFL sides doing battle. Defending champions Liverpool face a major test to to reach round five as they prepare for a weekend trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, with Manchester City hosting Arsenal in the other all-Premier League meeting.
