ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Riku Danzaki: Motherwell close to signing attacking midfielder from Consadole Sapporo

Manager Steven Hammell has praised Riku Danzaki's determination to join Motherwell as the club prepare to finalise a permanent deal for the Japanese attacking midfielder. Danzaki, who had been on a second loan spell to A-League side Brisbane Roar from J-League club Consadole Sapporo, arrived in Scotland on Wednesday. He...
BBC

Logan Holgate: Funeral held for 18-year-old rugby player

Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to rugby player Logan Holgate at his funeral. Logan, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died suddenly aged 18 on 11 January,. At the time, tributes poured in for the "brilliant young man" from clubs and fans...
BBC

Ross Moriarty: Dragons back row to miss Glasgow game after head knock

Dragons will be without Wales back row Ross Moriarty for Sunday's visit of Glasgow in the United Rugby Championship. Moriarty suffered a head injury just minutes into his 50th appearance for the region against Lions. He required stitches in his ear and is currently going through concussion protocols. "We will...
BBC

Hockey World Cup: Wales beat France in shootout to secure first win

Wales won a match at the Hockey World Cup for the first time with a tense shootout victory over France. Keeper Toby Reynolds-Cotterill was the hero as he saved four of France's five shootout attempts to secure the historic win. The match had finished 2-2 at full time. Wales will...
Sporting News

'Unduly punished': Why RA have made a 'big mistake' by axing Rennie

Broadcaster James McOnie believes former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie was “unduly punished” by Rugby Australia, as he was sensationally replaced by Eddie Jones earlier this month. Rugby Australia’s staggering decision to axe Rennie eight months out from this year’s World Cup in France sent shockwaves around the world....
BBC

Katherine Brunt: England bowler retires from county cricket

Veteran England bowler Katherine Brunt has announced her retirement from regional and county cricket. Brunt will play The Hundred for Trent Rockets this summer but will not play for Northern Diamonds or Yorkshire. "I don't want to be opening the bowling for Yorkshire or the Diamonds when someone like Lizzie...
bvmsports.com

Zapped Kiwi F50 out for SailGP Sydney

Feature Zapped Kiwi F50 out for SailGP Sydney Published on January 26th, 2023 SailGP’s 10-boat fleet of one-design F50s is set to reshuffle for the next event of the Season 3 after New Zealand’s lightning-struck F50 known as Amokura was deemed unable to compete. After their victory at the Singapore Sail Grand Prix on January 14-15, the Kiwis’ boat was…

Comments / 0

Community Policy