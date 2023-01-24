Read full article on original website
BBC
Riku Danzaki: Motherwell close to signing attacking midfielder from Consadole Sapporo
Manager Steven Hammell has praised Riku Danzaki's determination to join Motherwell as the club prepare to finalise a permanent deal for the Japanese attacking midfielder. Danzaki, who had been on a second loan spell to A-League side Brisbane Roar from J-League club Consadole Sapporo, arrived in Scotland on Wednesday. He...
Melbourne Victory fans return to AAMI Park for A-League game against Sydney
The A-League club were hit with a stadium ban following shameful scenes last month in which around 150 thugs invaded the pitch during their match against arch rivals Melbourne City .
BBC
Logan Holgate: Funeral held for 18-year-old rugby player
Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to rugby player Logan Holgate at his funeral. Logan, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died suddenly aged 18 on 11 January,. At the time, tributes poured in for the "brilliant young man" from clubs and fans...
BBC
Ross Moriarty: Dragons back row to miss Glasgow game after head knock
Dragons will be without Wales back row Ross Moriarty for Sunday's visit of Glasgow in the United Rugby Championship. Moriarty suffered a head injury just minutes into his 50th appearance for the region against Lions. He required stitches in his ear and is currently going through concussion protocols. "We will...
BBC
Hockey World Cup: Wales beat France in shootout to secure first win
Wales won a match at the Hockey World Cup for the first time with a tense shootout victory over France. Keeper Toby Reynolds-Cotterill was the hero as he saved four of France's five shootout attempts to secure the historic win. The match had finished 2-2 at full time. Wales will...
Sporting News
NFL playoff schedule 2022: Which Conference Championship games are on Australian TV?
Just four teams remain in the NFL playoffs, with the upcoming Conference Championships set to decide which two teams will make it through to Super Bowl Sunday. ESPN and Channel 7 will both broadcast every game from the second week of the playoffs live. The Sporting News has you covered...
BBC
Krumesh Patel: Leicester Riders women's coach wants to make more history in WBBL final
Krumesh Patel wants to make more history with Leicester Riders in the Women's British Basketball League Cup final after being surprised by his initial landmark success with the club. The 33-year-old became the first British Asian head coach to win a national title in mainstream sport when he led them...
Melbourne Victory A-league fan group responsible for pitch invasion announce return to AAMI Park
A-League officials are on edge after 'Original Style Melbourne' - the rogue Victory supporters group - confirmed they will be attending the 'Big Blue' versus Sydney FC on Australia Day.
Sporting News
'Unduly punished': Why RA have made a 'big mistake' by axing Rennie
Broadcaster James McOnie believes former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie was “unduly punished” by Rugby Australia, as he was sensationally replaced by Eddie Jones earlier this month. Rugby Australia’s staggering decision to axe Rennie eight months out from this year’s World Cup in France sent shockwaves around the world....
BBC
Katherine Brunt: England bowler retires from county cricket
Veteran England bowler Katherine Brunt has announced her retirement from regional and county cricket. Brunt will play The Hundred for Trent Rockets this summer but will not play for Northern Diamonds or Yorkshire. "I don't want to be opening the bowling for Yorkshire or the Diamonds when someone like Lizzie...
bvmsports.com
Zapped Kiwi F50 out for SailGP Sydney
Feature Zapped Kiwi F50 out for SailGP Sydney Published on January 26th, 2023 SailGP’s 10-boat fleet of one-design F50s is set to reshuffle for the next event of the Season 3 after New Zealand’s lightning-struck F50 known as Amokura was deemed unable to compete. After their victory at the Singapore Sail Grand Prix on January 14-15, the Kiwis’ boat was…
