Rangers finally muck it up to gut out win over Panthers

Head coach Gerard Gallant had called for the Rangers to tighten things up defensively, but defense was inadvertently the primary focus Monday night against the Panthers.

It had to be, considering how Florida had them on their heels in each period, but the Blueshirts still managed to come away with a 6-2 win despite being outplayed for most of the night and ultimately outshot, 35-26. There was nothing pretty about it, except for the final score.

The line changes made in the name of sparking the offense may not have had the desired effect, though they prompted a couple of greasy goals, which the Rangers have mostly failed to produce this season. They created havoc in front of the net, crashed the dirty areas of the ice and found ways to put the puck away when the pretty options weren’t there.

That has been missing from the Rangers’ game lately and for much of the season, but it was the only way they were going to send the Panthers back to Florida with their tails between their legs. Igor Shesterkin’s 33-save performance — just missing an empty-net goal of his own — certainly helped, as well.

Adam Fox (c.) of the Rangers celebrates with his teammates after he scores a goal past Alex Lyon of the Panthers during the first period on Monday night. Robert Sabo

Adam Fox scores a goal against the Panthers on Monday night. Robert Sabo

“I think every team talks about [scoring greasy goals],” said Jimmy Vesey, who made it a 3-1 game at the end of the second period by crashing the net and jamming the puck home. “But until you kind of get a few, you don’t have them, I guess. We’re going to score plenty of goals off the rush and at five-on-five with our skill, but we got two goals from the blue paint tonight and a power-play goal and I think that just makes us so much more dangerous as a team if we’re scoring in all situations.”

The Panthers, who lost Sam Bennett at the end of the second period, when his skate got tangled up with Filip Chytil and he fell into the boards awkwardly, pulled goalie Alex Lyons with over nine minutes remaining in regulation to try and spark a rally. Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov capitalized on the six-on-five edge, flipping the puck over Shesterkin to cut the home team’s lead to three goals, but the Rangers scored three goals to Florida’s one in the final frame to close out the game.

The turnovers in the neutral zone and the odd-man rushes given up made it difficult for Gallant to be pleased with this win. He couldn’t help but chuckle about how he was still contemplating his line combinations after a four-goal victory. The Rangers are still giving up too much and the offense isn’t always going to be there to save them.

“I’d like to say yes [I’m happy with the line changes], but honestly, I wasn’t overly happy most of the night,” Gallant said. “You win 6-2 and you’re questioning your lines again. We’ll see what happens tomorrow and go to work, but we can be better than that. It wasn’t a great game.”

This victory may not have been seamless, but there were positives to take away. Adam Fox, Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin led the Rangers with three points each, while the top power-play unit scored its first goal since Jan. 3 after Zibanejad ripped a one-timer from his sweet spot in the left faceoff circle in the opening frame.

Sam Bennett of the Panthers rebounds the puck in front of Igor Shesterkin of the Rangers during the second period on Monday night. Robert Sabo

Alexis Lafreniere also scored his first goal in 17 games on one of those work-for-it sequences to make it a 4-1 game in the third.

“Just trying to get to the net,” Lafreniere said. “I think we had a pretty good shift. It was good, just saw the puck by the goal line and pushed it in. Hopefully it gets me going a little bit.”