ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rangers finally muck it up to gut out win over Panthers

By Mollie Walker
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Head coach Gerard Gallant had called for the Rangers to tighten things up defensively, but defense was inadvertently the primary focus Monday night against the Panthers.

It had to be, considering how Florida had them on their heels in each period, but the Blueshirts still managed to come away with a 6-2 win despite being outplayed for most of the night and ultimately outshot, 35-26. There was nothing pretty about it, except for the final score.

The line changes made in the name of sparking the offense may not have had the desired effect, though they prompted a couple of greasy goals, which the Rangers have mostly failed to produce this season. They created havoc in front of the net, crashed the dirty areas of the ice and found ways to put the puck away when the pretty options weren’t there.

That has been missing from the Rangers’ game lately and for much of the season, but it was the only way they were going to send the Panthers back to Florida with their tails between their legs. Igor Shesterkin’s 33-save performance — just missing an empty-net goal of his own — certainly helped, as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LV5gr_0kOumZn800
Adam Fox (c.) of the Rangers celebrates with his teammates after he scores a goal past Alex Lyon of the Panthers during the first period on Monday night.
Robert Sabo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FAND9_0kOumZn800
Adam Fox scores a goal against the Panthers on Monday night.
Robert Sabo

“I think every team talks about [scoring greasy goals],” said Jimmy Vesey, who made it a 3-1 game at the end of the second period by crashing the net and jamming the puck home. “But until you kind of get a few, you don’t have them, I guess. We’re going to score plenty of goals off the rush and at five-on-five with our skill, but we got two goals from the blue paint tonight and a power-play goal and I think that just makes us so much more dangerous as a team if we’re scoring in all situations.”

The Panthers, who lost Sam Bennett at the end of the second period, when his skate got tangled up with Filip Chytil and he fell into the boards awkwardly, pulled goalie Alex Lyons with over nine minutes remaining in regulation to try and spark a rally. Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov capitalized on the six-on-five edge, flipping the puck over Shesterkin to cut the home team’s lead to three goals, but the Rangers scored three goals to Florida’s one in the final frame to close out the game.

The turnovers in the neutral zone and the odd-man rushes given up made it difficult for Gallant to be pleased with this win. He couldn’t help but chuckle about how he was still contemplating his line combinations after a four-goal victory. The Rangers are still giving up too much and the offense isn’t always going to be there to save them.

“I’d like to say yes [I’m happy with the line changes], but honestly, I wasn’t overly happy most of the night,” Gallant said. “You win 6-2 and you’re questioning your lines again. We’ll see what happens tomorrow and go to work, but we can be better than that. It wasn’t a great game.”

This victory may not have been seamless, but there were positives to take away. Adam Fox, Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin led the Rangers with three points each, while the top power-play unit scored its first goal since Jan. 3 after Zibanejad ripped a one-timer from his sweet spot in the left faceoff circle in the opening frame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTNFt_0kOumZn800
Sam Bennett of the Panthers rebounds the puck in front of Igor Shesterkin of the Rangers during the second period on Monday night.
Robert Sabo

Alexis Lafreniere also scored his first goal in 17 games on one of those work-for-it sequences to make it a 4-1 game in the third.

“Just trying to get to the net,” Lafreniere said. “I think we had a pretty good shift. It was good, just saw the puck by the goal line and pushed it in. Hopefully it gets me going a little bit.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Superstar NHL Player Suffers Major Injury

The National Hockey League is a relentless, fast-paced sport where big hits are part of the game. However, some big hits lead to major injuries. That happened to one of the best players in the game of hockey.
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

NHL best bets today (Devils strong underdog play vs. Stars)

We got back to our winning ways in the NHL last night, going 2-1 for a +0.76 unit profit. Reminder, if you don’t see an NHL best bets article on FanSided, be sure to check out my Twitter feed or my Betstamp account to get my picks. Let’s see...
FOX Sports

Boldy, Zuccarello lead Wild past Flyers 3-2 in OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored in overtime, Matt Boldy had two goals in regulation and the Minnesota Wild returned home with a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves for Minnesota, which had lost three in a row and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Penguins 7, Panthers 6 (OT)

From a new career-high for Carter Verhaeghe to three points for Aaron Ekblad, here's five takeaways from Tuesday's overtime loss in Pittsburgh. Wrapping up a daunting stretch of games on the road, the Florida Panthers secured a crucial point in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
FOX Sports

Minnesota in action against Buffalo after overtime win

Buffalo Sabres (25-19-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-17-4, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Buffalo Sabres after the Wild knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime. Minnesota is 25-17-4 overall and 14-8-1 in home games. The Wild have conceded...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
172K+
Followers
75K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy