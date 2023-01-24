San Diego restaurant makes Yelp’s Top 100 US pizza spots list

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAN DIEGO — It’s time to get a slice of the West Coast, and we’re not talking about the sun and palm trees, but a slice of pizza of all things.

Cities such as New York and Chicago are well-known to the pizza community, however areas in the Golden State are making a run for their dough.

On Monday, Yelp released their top pizza spots in the United States and Canada , ranking a San Diego restaurant No. 88 out of its Top 100 list in the U.S. That local spot is Cucina Caprese , which can be found at 3545 Midway Drive suite E in the Midway District.

Sapori Di 786 Degrees in Pasadena was ranked as the No. 1 pizza spot in the U.S. while other California pizza places that made the list include Esco’s Pizza in Los Angeles, B+C Pizza in Laguna Niguel and Italia Pasta e Pizza in Covina.

Yelp determined the list by identifying businesses in the pizza category, then ranking those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

