Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 27
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Austin, T-Vine Kelson; 33; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. Driving while...
Newest featured neighborhood picks name
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Residents in the seventh and newest featured neighborhood in southeast Hutchinson voted on their neighborhood name during a Jan. 24 meeting. Residents selected the name, “The Founders Neighborhood,” recognizing the neighborhood’s history and area where several early civic leaders lived in Hutchinson. The...
McPherson's Wondra among Governor Kelly's appointments
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday announced 13 appointments to the following state society, boards, commissions, compact, and committee. Purpose: To collect, preserve, interpret and make the state’s history accessible to Kansans. Matt Chappell, Acting Director. Board of Accountancy. Purpose: To license and regulate certified public accountants (CPAs),...
Kyle withdraws name from consideration to fill district magistrate vacancy
A former Riley County Police Department Administrative Captain has withdrawn his name from consideration for a district magistrate vacancy. Josh Kyle had been one of three nominated to fill the seat vacated by James Kepple in November in the 21st Judicial District, composed of Riley and Clay counties. Kepple is now the municipal court judge for the City of Manhattan.
KU law student wins grant, plans to practice in Salina
LAWRENCE – A third-year student at the University of Kansas School of Law will receive a grant from the Kansas Farm Bureau Legal Foundation. Lindsay McQuinn is a recipient of the foundation’s Rural Law Practice Grant. This grant is awarded to law students who intend to practice in...
Clay Co. Health Dept. warns residents of new scam
CLAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Clay County Health officials have warned residents of a scam in which a man calls and claims to be from the agency. The Clay County Health Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to warn residents of a new scam that has been circulating the area and involves its name.
Salina Housing Authority to begin $23M renovation of affordable housing
Today, the Salina Housing Authority and Knight Development announced the funding of Salina RAD Homes, setting the stage for a significant renovation and development effort to begin on the scattered site portfolio. The proposed redevelopment effort is made possible through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Rental Assistance Demonstration...
KWU completes Phase Two of capital campaign, raises more than $28M
Community has always been key to the growth and progress of Kansas Wesleyan, dating back to shortly before the university’s founding. Then, 95 acres of land was gifted to support Salina’s efforts to attract the university that would become KWU. The 1920s construction of Pioneer Hall is another example, as a $50,000 campaign by local business leaders allowed the project to continue.
This week's 'KINA Saturday Morning' lineup
Here's the lineup for this week's KINA Saturday Morning. 9:05 a.m.: Michelle Weis, Saline County Emergency Management director, on the Safety Seminar. 9:30 a.m.: Susan Hawksworth, executive director of the Smoky Hill Museum, about Kansas Day. 10:05 a.m.: Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan on the community-wide survey concerning use of...
KS Teacher of the Year receives keys to new car
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Teacher of the Year got his brand-new car, for the year. Brian Skinner teaches in the Newton School District, but will spend the next year traveling across the Sunflower State to take part and speak in various workshops and college prep classes. To handle all that driving, Enterprise has gifted him a brand new car for the length of his tenure.
Newton to get a QuikTrip in 2024
NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Newton City Commission has taken action that will let QuikTrip build one of its popular gas station/convenience stores close to Interstate 135. On Tuesday night, the Commission approved the final plat for the QuikTrip development on East First Street between Spencer and I-135. A Google map of the area shows […]
USD 308 Staff Participate in Bal-A-Vis-X Training
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — USD 308 staff took part in a two-day training on Bal-A-Vis-X, a brain-body integration program used in classrooms to assist students in nervous system regulation. On the weekend of January 14, 2023, staff from Faris Elementary and McCandless Elementary participated in interactive training on the Bal-A-Vis-X...
KKK in Kansas topic of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship program
The KKK in Kansas will be the topic of a presentation Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Salina. The presentation by Tom Fleming is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 901 Beatrice, and is open to the public. Time is allowed for discussion, questions, and response at the end of the service. Masking and vaccinations are encouraged, but not required.
Fire destroys part of residence north of Salina; owner, dogs escape
A 74-year-old woman was able to escape with her dogs from a fire in her residence north of Salina Thursday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies and Rural Fire District No. 7 personnel were sent to the 5800 block of N. Bartley Road at approximately 2:24 p.m. Thursday for the report of a structure fire.
Sprinklers do their job in care facility fire
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson firefighters were called just after 3 a.m. Thursday to Hutchinson Health and Rehab at 2301 North Severance for a fire in the facility. They found light smoke coming from the laundry room. Residents in the north wing of the building were evacuated while the fire was put out.
Laundry fire forces partial evacuation at Hutchinson care facility
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a care facility in Hutchinson early Thursday morning on the report of a fire. It happened shortly after 3 a.m. at Hutchinson Health and Rehab in the 2300 block of N. Severance. Firefighters found a laundry basket on fire in the laundry room of the facility. Residents […]
Crimestoppers seek tips about identity theft case
On Jan. 18, officers with the Salina Police Department received a report of an identity theft at Dillon’s, 1235 E. Cloud Street in Salina. The victim learned a check had been cashed at the business in her name without her knowledge. The investigation revealed the suspect had sold property...
Salina Souper Bowl of Hope seeks donations, volunteers
Salina Souper Bowl of Hope is asking for community help to collect 57,000 cans of soup. The annual collection distributes the soup to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank, Salvation Army, Rescue Mission, Ashby House, and DVACK. The collection, which will accept cans of soup and cash donations, will go...
Newton man fined $50K after alleged illegal dumping in Kansas streams
LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Newton man has been fined $50,000 after he allegedly illegally dumped debris into two Kansas streams. The Environmental Protection Agency says a landowner in Newton, Stan Jost, will pay $50,000 in civil penalties to resolve allegations that he violated the federal Clean Water Act. According...
Someone attempts to burgle west-central Salina business via attic
Surveillance video is being reviewed to determine who attempted to break into a west-central Salina business late Wednesday night. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that someone attempted to break into The Arena, 427 S. Broadway Boulevard. The owner of The Arena told police on Thursday that an...
