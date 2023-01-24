Funds to support building renovations at YSU
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – State Representative Lauren McNally is announcing funds to support a renovation project at Youngstown State University.
Nearly $179,000 will support YSU’s Building Envelope Renovations project.Tressels on committee to fundraise for YSU’s Kilcawley
The money will help with YSU’s architectural design contract.
The project includes the improvement of the full brick veneer exterior skins and brick plaza paving surfaces.
