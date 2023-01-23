ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings add CB Cam Smith in Bucky Brooks' mock draft

By Tyler Forness
 3 days ago
Cornerback is a major theme when it comes to 2023 NFL mock drafts for the Minnesota Vikings and it continued with the first mock draft given to us by NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks. He sent the Vikings South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith.

Smith was a lot of fun to watch and his scouting report just dropped on the site earlier on Monday. He earned a first-round grade and is a versatile player on the back end. Here is what Brooks said about the Gamecock defender.

“After parting ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell last week, the Vikings need to make some upgrades on that side of the ball, particularly in the secondary. “

The Vikings do need to upgrade the secondary and Smith’s versatility could give them some flexibility as they build out their secondary. With Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans coming back, Smith could play in the slot on day one.

